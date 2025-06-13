Replacing Coleman: Five potential options for Everton’s neglected right-back role

For over a decade Everton were in the fortunate position of having the right-back role undisputed. Seamus Coleman’s consistency meant few questions were ever asked but the Irishman’s advancing age and a struggling succession plan has turned right-back into a problem position.

Jake O’Brien deputised admirably as an auxiliary option last season, with injuries having prevented Nathan Patterson from fulfilling his early promise to date. Right-back looks a position that will be targeted this summer and here are five options that could appeal.

Five potential transfer options for Everton’s neglected right-back role

Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

Kyle Walker-Peters will leave Southampton when his contract expires later this month. The defender is an intriguing free agent option for top-flight clubs, with a wealth of experience and versatility.

Walker-Peters’ numbers for progressive carries and successful take-ons impressed last season, despite Southampton’s struggles, and he has performed with equal comfort on either flank. Given the lack of cover for Vitaliy Mykolenko on the other side and the extent of additions needed this summer, Walker-Peters would be a smart pick-up for the Blues.

Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Djed Spence has not had an easy time at Tottenham, but last season was a comeback for the 24-year-old. He looked certain to leave Spurs after a series of underwhelming loan spells but the club’s injury crisis handed him a chance in 2024/25.

Spence made the most of that opportunity to impress under Ange Postecoglou, featuring in a variety of roles and adding attacking impetus. Such was his form, he was linked with a maiden England call-up ahead of March’s fixtures.

Though he will hope to build on that foundation next season, the presence of Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie make automatic football difficult to secure. A suitable offer and the promise of regular football could be persuasive.

Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

Leading European clubs have cast an eye on Rayo Vallecano’s direction this season with Andrei Ratiu catching the eye. The Romanian road-runner flew forward at every opportunity, with only four players - among them Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior - completing more La Liga take-ons.

Ratiu scored twice and provided three assists, though the 26-year-old did not neglect his defensive duties. In addition to that attacking output, he was in the top 10 La Liga players for dribblers tackled. A release clause of €25m (£21.2m) makes him attainable.

Omar El Hilali (Espanyol)

Staying in La Liga, Omar El Hilali offers a more jack-of-all-trades type defender. The Spanish-born Morocco youth international helped newly-promoted Espanyol secure their top-flight status for another season in 2024/25.

El Hilali lacks the attacking threat of other options on this list but led La Liga for tackles won in 2024/25. At 21, and also capable of playing centre-back or left-back, a reported £12.5m release clause looks like real value for a player of rich potential.

Across Europe’s top leagues, just two u-21 full-backs completed more through balls than El Hilali last season.

Zakaria El Ouahdi - Genk

Belgian football offers a wildcard selection in Genk defender Zakaria El Ouahdi. The 23-year-old moved to Genk in 2023, after being named in the Team of the Tournament as Morocco won the u-23 Africa Cup of Nations. Last summer, he won a bronze medal at the Olympic games in Paris before enjoying the best campaign of his club career. He scored six times in 37 appearances, highlighting his forward threat. His performances earned him a spot in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Season.

