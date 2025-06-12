Column UEFA U21 Championship — Czechia U21 v England U21 Michael Kenrick 12 June 2025 4comments (last) Lee Carsley's England U21 side open the defence of their trophy win from 2023 in Group B against Czechia tonight in the Slovakian town of Dunajska Streda 20:00 Czechia U21 v England U21 — Channel 4 Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 12/06/2025 at 19:55:12 A chance ot look at James McAtee, for those who have not seen him. He captains the England side tonight, wearing No 10. Live right now on Channel 4. Rob Halligan 2 Posted 12/06/2025 at 20:01:37 These group huddles just before kick off do my head in. What do they say that hasn’t already been said? “Fuck what the manager said, we’ll do it our own way”! Michael Kenrick 3 Posted 12/06/2025 at 20:02:22 Ridiculous yellow card after only 17 seconds. Bloody Fifa referees! Rob Halligan 4 Posted 12/06/2025 at 20:05:10 Elliot Anderson…jeez, I thought he was about 30!! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb