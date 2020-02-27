Everton face potential club-versus-country issue over Richarlison

Everton are hoping to hold further talks with the Brazil Football Confederation over Richarlison's involvement with that country's national team over the summer.

With the Copa America now an annual event, Richarlison will almost certainly be involved in one international tournament over the close season when, as expected, he is selected to play in the competition being hosted jointly by Argentina and Colombia.

However, Brazil will also be sending a team to the Tokyo Olympic Games in August and Richarlison hopes to be included the Seleção's squad for that as well. Not only will that mean the 22-year-old playing almost the entire summer but the Gold Medal game is scheduled to played on the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“I've already spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about this,” Richarlison told the Liverpool Echo in an exclusive interview. “If Brazil want me for both the Olympic Games and the Copa America, I want to be in both because they are really important to me.

"And it is also important to the club that I play for Brazil and I hope the club understands this.

But we will see what happens. [Coach] Juninho Paulista has already asked me if I want to play [in the Olympics] and I said that if Brazil want me then, of course, I will go and play.”

That will be a decision for a later date. In the meantime, Richarlison is focused on trying to help propel Everton into Europe for the first time since he joined the club from Watford.

The Blues suffered a setback in that aim with defeat to Arsenal last Sunday but successive games against two rivals for the European qualification places, Manchester United and Chelsea offer more opportunities to pick up valuable points.

“Obviously, my number one desire is to get in the Europa League or Champions League with Everton,” Richarlison explained.

“I spoke to Ancelotti and he is counting on me and so I am focusing on helping Everton and fulfilling my personal objectives and scoring goals.”

“Since the start of the season, our objective has been to qualify for the Champions League. With the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti we have improved. Unfortunately we lost an important game against Arsenal and we wanted to use that game to climb up the table.

"But on Sunday we have another important game, against a direct rival for one of these positions, and we are going to give our all in this game to try and climb the table.”

