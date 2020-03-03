Holgate signs new deal at Everton

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year deal today, a big boost for the Blues following speculation that clubs like Manchester City were eyeing a summer move for him.

Holgate has been in sparkling form this season after returning from a season-long loan at West Bromwich Albion and he cited the forward progress at Goodison Park and the desire for silverware among the reasons why he has committed his future to Everton.

"The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it," Holgate said.

"We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.

"I want to win things - and winning some silverware is where I see us."

