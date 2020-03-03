Seasons2019-20Everton News

Holgate signs new deal at Everton

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 20comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have secured Mason Holgate on an extended contract after the defender agreed to new terms with the club.

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year deal today, a big boost for the Blues following speculation that clubs like Manchester City were eyeing a summer move for him.

Holgate has been in sparkling form this season after returning from a season-long loan at West Bromwich Albion and he cited the forward progress at Goodison Park and the desire for silverware among the reasons why he has committed his future to Everton.

"The direction the club is going, it is a great club to be at and I am really excited about it," Holgate said.

"We want to move to the next step and push for bigger and better things.

"I want to win things - and winning some silverware is where I see us."

 

Reader Comments (20)

John Raftery
1 Posted 03/03/2020 at 18:48:08
Great news. Top player.
Steve Ferns
2 Posted 03/03/2020 at 18:48:21
Great news. He’s just signed a five year deal. Zero possibility indeed mr ancelotti.
Tony Hill
3 Posted 03/03/2020 at 19:02:01
Can be one one of the very best defenders. This is an excellent statement by the club and an act of faith by Holgate. I hope he will be our captain soon.
Robert Tressell
4 Posted 03/03/2020 at 19:06:09
Brilliant. Where's it been announced? Developing a good core of players. The cheapest ones often end up being the best.
Tony Hill
5 Posted 03/03/2020 at 19:08:52
In the Liverpool Echo, Robert, though no doubt elsewhere too.
Chris Williams
6 Posted 03/03/2020 at 19:20:22
On the OS.

Best case scenario we can enjoy watching him as he matures into a cultured international class defender.

Worst case scenario his fee has just gone up substantially

Dave Abrahams
7 Posted 03/03/2020 at 20:01:12
Chris, well we’ve seen it happen a few times before, but to be honest,mine was just a fleeting thought, I think under Ancelotti and Brands, plus Moshiri and in the background Usmanov we are in a much better place and going upwards as Holgate said after signing the contract, he said in so many words” I want to win silverware and I can see it happening with Everton”.
Chris Williams
8 Posted 03/03/2020 at 20:17:57
Dave,

I hope to God you’re right. It’s been a bloody long time mate.

Sean Callaghan
9 Posted 03/03/2020 at 21:08:29
Same (updated?) report in Guardian that Holgate has signed a new deal, 5 years. Smashing
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
10 Posted 03/03/2020 at 21:17:28
It's official, Sean.

It's on the club site.

Link

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
11 Posted 03/03/2020 at 21:21:36
Interview with Mason on Everton TV here:

Link

Christy Ring
12 Posted 03/03/2020 at 21:50:05
Great news, hopefully DCL next, and replace Schneiderlin, Delph and Sigurdsson in the summer.
Mike Gaynes
13 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:12:30
Delighted with the news about Holgate.
Michael Lynch
14 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:15:04
Quite a turnaround really - looked like he would struggle to make it at Everton, and was even rumoured to be on his way less than a year ago.

He's been one of our best players over the last few months and hopefully will keep on improving. It was great to see him, DCL and Tom Davies in a huddle after the match on Sunday; they're clearly big mates and that's good for the club.

Si Cooper
15 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:35:39
Improving week on week at the moment.
Hugh Jenkins
16 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:37:54
Wonderful news, supplemented by the fact that the RS lost to Chelsea in the FA cup and that the winning goal was scored by non-other than Ross Barkley (it's usually ex RS players that put the nail in our coffin - so it's nice to see it happen the other way round for a change).
Robert Tressell
17 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:41:27
We should be able to add JJK to that list next season. Got his limitations but a very good attitude. Sad that Kieron Dowell isn't part of it all. Probably the most talented of the lot, too. Even so, a decent core of english players which provides a good platform.
Seb Niemand
18 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:56:31
The turnaround at this club since the first week of December - first Duncan, then out wonderful new manager and now the core of the club’s future showing such faith, is unbelievable. These are great days.
James Lauwervine
19 Posted 03/03/2020 at 22:59:29
Pleased for Holgate. Slammed on here by many for years when he was learning his trade, am very happy for him. A nice example of a loan properly improving a player.
Frank Kearns
20 Posted 03/03/2020 at 23:01:00
Good. He’s really come on and I feel Mr Ancelloti will make him better

