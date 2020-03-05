Seasons2019-20Everton News
Ancelotti accepts FA charge
The Italian was angered by the decision by Video Assistant Referee Jon Moss to disallow a stoppage time goal that would have handed Everton three precious points in their hunt for Europe and demanded an explanation from the on-pitch official.
Kavanagh told Ancelotti to "disappear" and then showed him a red card when he refused to leave the field after the final whistle of the 1-1 draw.
Ancelotti could have appealed the FA ruling but would have faced an additional £4,000 fine on top of the "standard penalty" had that appeal been rejected. He will not face a touchline ban for his first Premier League game back at Stamford Bridge this weekend when the Toffees face Chelsea.
