Ancelotti accepts FA charge

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last
Carlo Ancelotti has accepted the charge of violating its code of conduct and paid an £8,000 fine following his confrontation with referee Chris Kavanagh last weekend.

The Italian was angered by the decision by Video Assistant Referee Jon Moss to disallow a stoppage time goal that would have handed Everton three precious points in their hunt for Europe and demanded an explanation from the on-pitch official.

Kavanagh told Ancelotti to "disappear" and then showed him a red card when he refused to leave the field after the final whistle of the 1-1 draw.

Ancelotti could have appealed the FA ruling but would have faced an additional £4,000 fine on top of the "standard penalty" had that appeal been rejected. He will not face a touchline ban for his first Premier League game back at Stamford Bridge this weekend when the Toffees face Chelsea.  

Reader Comments (1)

Paul Hewitt
1 Posted 05/03/2020 at 18:43:28
Violating it's code of conduct. Why?, he only asked for an explanation of why the goal was ruled out. Can't you talk to the refs anymore?

