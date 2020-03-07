Chelsea vs Everton

Saturday, 7 March, 2020



Match Preview



Lucas Digne is fit but will have to dislodge Leighton Baines who has been impressive over the last two games

Everton are back in London to face down another away-day demon when they play Chelsea in a Sunday afternoon kick-off.

Of the unwanted barren stretches without a win on the grounds of the so-called “big six”, the Blues' record at Stamford Bridge stands as the longest at 26 years. It was 1994 when Paul Rideout struck the winner for Joe Royle's team and since then, the closest an Everton side has come to beating Chelsea on their own turf under Roberto Martinez when a controversial stoppage-time equaliser ensured the game ended 3-3.

Carlo Ancelotti remarked before the recent visit to Arsenal's Emirates Stadium that his new club's poor sequence of results in fixtures like this was enough to make him cry. He wasn't able to secure a win in that match despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin handing him a first-minute lead but he will be hoping for better when he returns to the scene of his Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

The Italian says that he is excited to return to a place that gave him some “fantastic memories” but becoming the first Everton manager to taste victory in this fixture for over two and a half decades will be uppermost in his mind.

He will be without Seamus Coleman who suffered a soft-tissue injury in the first half of last weekend's controversial 1-1 draw with Manchester United but has Djibril Sidibé ready to step in as a ready-made replacement.

On the opposite side of defence, Lucas Digne is available again after missing the last two games with a minor injury but the Frenchman would do well to dislodge Leighton Baines who has been excellent as his deputy.

At centre-half, Ancelotti has another decision to make given how well Michael Keane performed alongside Mason Holgate against United but he could see fit to add Yerry Mina's height and threat from corners back into the team.

It also remains to be seen whether he persists with the three-man central midfield unit that he used last Sunday, where Tom Davies and Gylfi Sigurdsson at times looked an awkward fit. The boss as shown great faith in the latter and with Bernard most often used at home, it could be that the Icelander continues in the starting XI.

For Chelsea, Jorginho is suspended and Frank Lampard, who will be reunited with his former manager, has Mateo Kovacic ruled out with an Achilles tendon injury, Willian also doubtful with a similar foot problem, as well as fitness concerns over Tammy Abraham, Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kanté and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could pass fitness tests but there is speculation that fullback Marcos Alonso could start in midfield, with former Blue Ross Barkley and youth sensation Billy Gilmour also in the mix for selection.

Given how well Chelsea performed at home against Chelsea two weeks ago and then against a strong Liverpool line-up in the FA Cup, this looked likely to be the stern test for Everton that it usually is.

Those injuries that Lampard is having to contend with might play into Ancelotti's hands as he seeks to pick up points after taking just one from the last six in Everton's quest for European qualification.

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday 8 March, 2020

Referee: Kevin Friend

VAR: Martin Atkinson

Last Time: Chelsea 0-0 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Sidibé, Mina, Holgate, Baines, Gomes, Delph, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

