Richarlison up for fans' player of the month award

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton star Richarlison has been shortlisted for the PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month Award for February.

This Award is decided by football fans across the globe and you can add your voice to improve "Richie's" chances of winning by submitting your vote today.


 

