Ancelotti targets top-four next season

Saturday, 7 March, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti is confident that it won't take long to realise his ambition of leading Everton into the Champions League.

Speaking to Jamie Carragher in The Telegraph, the Italian expressed the fervent desire of Evertonians everywhere but with the authority of someone who has been there and done it with multiple clubs over the course of his illustrious career.

Ancelotti has the rare distinction of having won the Champions League three times but upon arriving at Everton last December, he joined a club further away from Europe's elite competition than any he has managed since he took the helm at AC Milan in 2001.

It's an unusual situation for him and a task that many pundits expressed doubts he can achieve but, as the man himself explains, there is plenty of ambition at Goodison Park to finally make challenging for the top honours a reality.

“Next season we have to qualify for the Champions League,” Ancelotti told Carragher. “I am here for this.”

“I am sure this club has that ambition. The owner wants to be at the top. That is for sure. The idea is clear. I do not know how long it will take, but it will not take long.

“The spine of the squad is competitive. I do not know what the target will be this season, but next season we have to fight for the top four.”

Critics suggested in December that Ancelotti, who has managed giants like of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in recent years, had only agreed to come to Everton as it represented one last big pay-day.

The 60-year-old's salary with the Blues has variously been reported as being between £6m and £9m a year but he laughed off suggestions it was a financial decision.

“No, no, no. Fortunately, I do not need the money,” he said. “I see Everton like I saw Napoli. It was fantastic to be in Milan, Madrid and Munich, but sometimes you get the possibility to grow a good project.

“We have young players with quality — players like Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate and Digne. The base of the team is good. Holgate signed a new contract and Dominic is going to. We have a spine and want to improve the squad in the summer.”

Quotes sourced from The Telegraph

