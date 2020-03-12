Seasons2019-20Everton News
Emergency Premier League meeting planned after Arteta tests positive for coronavirus
Whether or not this weekend's programme of fixtures in the Premier League and English Football League should now go ahead as planned without restrictions on supporter attendance will be discussed at an emergency meeting tomorrow morning.
The news comes in the wake of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta testing positive for COVID-19 and less than an hour after the release of a statement by the League that all matches were scheduled to go ahead as planned this weekend without restrictions on attendance.
It had been believed that the Government's move from the "contain" phase to "delay" in their response to the novel coronavirus outbreak would entail restrictions on sporting events and mandates that matches be played behind closed doors but they have held off on taking that step for now.
A statement from the League said:
“All Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend. While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.
“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change. The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly. We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.”
The move means that the Premier League stands in rare company among the world's top sporting organisations in not either suspending the season or at least requiring that matches be played behind closed doors.
Games in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are on weekend but will be played without fans; other leagues like in in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands have been suspended.
Meanwhile, Uefa heads and stakeholders will meet via videoconference on Tuesday discuss European football's response to the pandemic and the possibility of postponing the European Championships until 2021.
The Premier League's statement comes in the wake of news that three Leicester City players have been tested for COVID-19 after either exhibiting symptoms indicative of the virus while Bernard Mendy of Manchester City is in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.
Arsenal's squad was already in isolation following contact between some personnel with Olympiakos's owner Evangelos Marinakis who contracted the virus.
Reader Comments (17)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:29:45
3 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:30:36
4 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:40:16
5 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:40:53
6 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:43:14
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.
The Premier League will hold "an emergency club meeting" on Friday to discuss future fixtures.
"This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly," said Spaniard Arteta, 37. "I will be at work as soon as I'm allowed."
Arsenal expects a "significant number of people" will self-isolate, including first-team staff and coaches.
"The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is," said club managing director Vinai Venkatesham.
"We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows."
7 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:46:12
8 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:54:48
I think it's safe to assume that the season is over.
9 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:00:19
So what do you do? Suspend the league? Cancel the league? If they cancel (which is being considered in Spain) would that be the right thing to do? Liverpool are romping home but there’s the relegation spots to sort out which are arguably more important to the teams involved. How many of them have to play liverpool, if it’s cancelled now would a team with a tough run in survive by default?
If they suspend there’s a knock on for about five years. So god knows what to do.
Would be incredibly harsh on Liverpool. But would just about balance out the last 30 years of spawn. #Karma
10 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:02:39
Anyway, yeah it looks increasingly likely that this season and the euros are to be cancelled. It getting worse not better.
11 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:03:13
12 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:10:34
13 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:21:49
14 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:25:06
15 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:27:29
16 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:28:17
17 Posted 12/03/2020 at 23:33:01
And the media need to tone it down a bit. Sure, it's very serious and we all need to be aware of it and do what we can to protect each other, but it's not fucking Shaun of The Dead.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 12/03/2020 at 22:15:37