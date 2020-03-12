Emergency Premier League meeting planned after Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Whether or not this weekend's programme of fixtures in the Premier League and English Football League should now go ahead as planned without restrictions on supporter attendance will be discussed at an emergency meeting tomorrow morning.

The news comes in the wake of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta testing positive for COVID-19 and less than an hour after the release of a statement by the League that all matches were scheduled to go ahead as planned this weekend without restrictions on attendance.

It had been believed that the Government's move from the "contain" phase to "delay" in their response to the novel coronavirus outbreak would entail restrictions on sporting events and mandates that matches be played behind closed doors but they have held off on taking that step for now.

A statement from the League said:

“All Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend. While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change. The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly. We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.”

The move means that the Premier League stands in rare company among the world's top sporting organisations in not either suspending the season or at least requiring that matches be played behind closed doors.

Games in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are on weekend but will be played without fans; other leagues like in in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands have been suspended.

Meanwhile, Uefa heads and stakeholders will meet via videoconference on Tuesday discuss European football's response to the pandemic and the possibility of postponing the European Championships until 2021.

The Premier League's statement comes in the wake of news that three Leicester City players have been tested for COVID-19 after either exhibiting symptoms indicative of the virus while Bernard Mendy of Manchester City is in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.

Arsenal's squad was already in isolation following contact between some personnel with Olympiakos's owner Evangelos Marinakis who contracted the virus.

