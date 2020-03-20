Everton Launch Campaign To Combat Isolation and Support Society's Most Vulnerable

Everton and its official charity have, this evening, launched ‘Blue Family', a coordinated outreach and engagement campaign to maintain contact with fans and provide vital support and assistance to some of the most vulnerable, socially isolated and at-risk members of the community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Blue Family' campaign will maintain and extend the reach of the Club and the charity following the closure of all Club sites, the suspension of football fixtures and the postponement of most community programme delivery.

The Club will be providing £50,000 to fund the launch and initial activities and will be reallocating Club and Community staff to ensure the effective delivery of the campaign with the initial outreach including:

Fans and members of the community in greatest need contacted by Everton in the Community staff to deliver tailored and focused support, assistance and guidance, including: Essential food parcels distribution, including breakfast packs for young children Financial assistance for prescription purchases and delivery Mobile phone credit for those living alone and with limited support networks Support with gas and/or electricity vouchers for those facing increased fuel bills Mental health support and advice

A referral service for access to Everton in the Community's support provision

Calls from the Everton Fan Centre to thousands of fans to maintain contact and provide a friendly voice to talk to, prioritising the elderly and isolated

Increased communication through the Club's email, social media and web platforms to share important public information and deliver engaging content for those in isolation

Exercise and mindfulness videos provided by trained staff from the Club and Everton in the Community

