Realisation growing that season can only finish behind closed doors

Tuesday, 24 March, 2020



There is a mounting acceptance among Premier League players that they will have to play to empty stadiums if any attempt to conclude the 2019-20 season by June 30th is to be successful.

That's the date by which Uefa have said that Europe's domestic leagues need to have played their remaining fixtures but, with the Covid-19 crisis still unfolding, there are fears that the new April 30th timeline set by the Football Association for the resumption of matches may come too soon.

Certainly, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson having only just moved the country into a “suppression” phase of the virus contagion by mandating that citizens stay home except to conduct essential errands and business, and experts predicting that the UK could be as hard hit by the coronavirus as Italy and Spain, there appears to be little chance that fans will be able to assemble under one roof again in just five weeks' time.

With the players having been isolated now for the past 11 days, there is a chance that they will be able to reconvene at their respective training complexes by the middle of next month in order to prepare for a return to action but that, too, seems somewhat unrealistic.

While The Mirror's back page screams, “No Fans, No Way!” today and claims that the players will revolt if asked to play behind closed doors, a report by David Ornstein for The Athletic following conversations with PFA deputy chief executive, Bobby Barnes, suggests that the players are taking a realistic view towards the need to finish the current season and they are increasingly aware that they won't be playing in front of people.

Barnes admitted that, at the outset, there was significant opposition to the idea of empty stadiums but the financial realities of the situation will ultimately hold sway.

“I've been speaking to players — including two or three very high-profile Premier League players more or less on a daily basis — and the conversations I had with them at the outset were based around not wanting to play behind closed doors if at all possible,” Barnes explained.

“I said to them, ‘Look, none of us, in an ideal world, want to play in front of empty stadiums. Football is about fans. But the reality is that, for the vast majority of the players, particularly at the highest level, their income is funded by television money and there are contracts that have to be adhered to. In order for us (the PFA) to be able to protect those players in terms of securing their salaries… if that's the only offer we have on the table to complete the season, then that is what it will be'.

“The players get it. They understand the alternative. Quite frankly, if we're going to get the season finished in a timely fashion so that we can even consider starting next season, we've got to be open to all options.

“If it means playing behind closed doors has to happen in order that contracts are protected, fixtures fulfilled and commercial deals honoured, then I think we've all got to come together and accept we've all got to make sacrifices to try and find a solution for the industry as a whole.”

