All eyes will be on David Moyes as he continues to manage a thin squad on Everton’s tour of the US for the Premier League Summer Series. Moyes will be up against his former side, West Ham United, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Facing West Ham, following a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the first match of the Summer Series, the Toffees will be looking for a more competitive performance. They were evenly matched against Andoni Iraola’s side in the first half, but were hurt by the quality of players coming off the bench.

Moyes had to play several players out of position and didn’t have substitutes to rely on. He bemoaned the lack of signings in the aftermath of the contest.

Although Everton have signed young left-back Adam Aznou since then, he isn’t ready to participate just yet.

Ahead of West Ham Utd vs Everton for the Premier League Summer Series, here are the biggest talking points.

Thierno Barry to make his first start for the Blues?

New signing Thierno Barry put on a Blues shirt for the first time when he came on for the final 15 minutes against Bournemouth. His burst of pace and physical prowess was immediately on show, but with the side 3-0 down, the Frenchman could do little to change the result.

It won’t be surprising to see the 22-year-old make his first start for the Toffees here. With just one more match remaining on the US Tour, Moyes might be keen to get Barry up to speed with the rest of his teammates.

Absences force major defensive shakeup

Jarrad Branthwaite is missing the Premier League Summer Series after sustaining a niggle against Blackburn Rovers. James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are also not completely fit and their absences forced Moyes into a rather unusual defensive setup in the previous game.

With three of his central defenders out injured, Moyes was forced to play a back three of Jake O’Brien, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson, with O’Brien being the only natural centre-back among them.

James Garner and Dwight McNeil were also deployed as wing-backs on the right and left, respectively.

Patterson and O’Brien both made mistakes leading to goals for Bournemouth, and unfortunately, with no other alternatives, Moyes might have to field a similar defensive set-up here.

Harrison Armstrong due for a start?

The promising midfielder came on for the final 15 minutes against Bournemouth as Tim Iroegbunam was chosen to partner Idrissa Gana Gueye in the middle of the park in the starting XI.

Armstrong looked impressive in the friendlies against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers and was one of the biggest positives for the Blues. He has returned to the side after an encouraging loan spell in the Championship with Derby County.

Giving him proper minutes during the pre-season is a no-brainer, as it would give Moyes the chance to assess the player. Armstrong could end up offering depth and quality in midfield over the course of the season.

