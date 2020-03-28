Ancelotti predicts financial fallout for football from virus crisis

Carlo Ancelotti believes that football, like so much of the world, will emerge changed from the coronavirus crisis when things eventually return to some sense of normality.

The Premier League is entering its third week of forced shutdown as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Europe, with the United Kingdom still on a depressingly upward curve in terms of positive cases and deaths from the virus and with it, the timeframe for when football can return keeps getting moved further out.

Speaking in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Ancelotti insists that he isn't concerned with when matches can resume but he admits that, financially, the game will necessary “downsize” amid the economic fallout of what is predicted to be a severe global recession.

“I'm certain we're all going to have to get downsized, starting with football,” the Italian said. “Today's priority is health to limit the contagion. Everything else is secondary.

“When you start again when you finish, the dates, the promises, the hopes… believe me, I don't care in this moment and [that is] the last of my thoughts.

“The initial idea was to restart in May, but it's out of the question that we can do it. I hear talk of salary cuts, suspension of payments. They seem to me to be untimely, untimely solutions.

“Soon the economy will change, and at all levels, television rights will be worth less. Players and coaches will earn less, tickets will cost less because people will have less money. Let's prepare for a general decline.”

The Football Association and Premier League have said that games won't be played again until 30th April at the earliest but it is assumed that a new date will need to be set while the virus's spread gathers pace in England.

In the meantime, there is talk of players needing to agree to deferred salaries and potential wage cuts as football of all levels grapples with the effects of lost income and the unknown duration of the shutdown.

