Gbamin edges closer to being able to make Everton return

Monday, 20 April, 2020







Everton's medical staff say they are happy with the progress of Jean-Philippe Gbamin's recovery from surgery on his torn quadriceps tendon.

The Ivorian has been out of action since August following little more than a couple of hours' worth of action for the Toffees after his £23m move from Mainz when he suffered the serious injury in training.

An initial operation was unsuccessful in correcting the problem but further surgery earlier this year appears to have put him on track for a long-awaited return to the side.

Given how patient the club have had to be with his rehabilitation, there were many who felt that Gbamin should be targeting next season for his return to Premier League action but the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic means that he could play again before the end of 2019-20 if the season does eventually resume.

That remains an open question for now but, thanks to a tailored individual programme that he can work through while in isolation, Gbamin is able to continue the strength-training part of his recovery in the meantime.

“He is working tirelessly to get back and sometimes I have to rein him in a little bit,” first-team physiotherapist Adam Newall told evertonfc.com. “We are pleased with where he's at in his recovery.

“With the surgery he had, the idea is to slowly increase the flexibility in the muscle and progressively ramp up its strength. Once you're happy with those parameters — which we are now — we can increase function.

“If we were back at Finch Farm this week, he'd be ready to build on his outside rehab with the physios. Therefore, we are slowly introducing sports-specific movements this week.

“He is extremely positive and looking forward to mixing with the lads and pushing to be back in training.

“The intention is to have a three-week period of reintegration [when the players return to Finch Farm], then we expect him to start joining the squad for training sessions.

“We are 11 weeks post-surgery and he is getting that bit closer to fitness, so he can continue with outdoor rehab when we get to Finch Farm. He can't wait to get back in and is desperate to be involved.

“It has been a really challenging year for him — but he is extremely positive and exactly where we want him to be physically.”

