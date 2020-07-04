Bernard says seeing psychologist after anxiety attack helped him

Bernard has opened up about an anxiety attack he suffered last year and has extolled the benefits of seeking professional help to improve his mental health as a result.

The Brazilian has had a chequered introduction to life in the Premier League after joining Everton on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk two years ago. It took him a full season to properly get to grips with the pace and physicality of the Premier League and he has had to battle for first-team chances this season during a period of further upheaval that saw yet another managerial change.

Having been signed under Marco Silva, Bernard is now working on impressing Carlo Ancelotti who arrived six months ago, something he hopes he can now do from a stronger psychological foundation.

“I've been having therapy for the past year,” he told evertontv. “I see a psychologist. It's not something I previously stigmatised, but I never thought I would require this type of treatment.

“I had an anxiety attack a year ago. The psychologist really helped with this; the other professionals involved helped me a lot as well.

“The person I've opened up to about everything has been my psychologist and, a lot of the time, I feel embarrassed to talk about certain things.

“There were different symptoms, I had blurred vision. I'm a bit uncomfortable talking about it as it was a difficult situation, but I'm happy I've got through it.

“I think it's only people who have been through such an attack who really understand the intensity, the way it manifests itself and how difficult it is. Also, how scary it is, as it's so unexpected, you know?

“I sought help as I genuinely needed it. I'm stronger in all areas and have become a better person, more positive and more confident.”

“Today I feel grateful and happier for having gone through this. I'm even grateful for the difficulties and problems we face in life, as they make us better people.

“Now I see how much I've evolved as a person, as a human being, how much this has helped me in my work.”

