Report

When a Draw Feels Like a Win

Manchester United 3 - 3 Everton

Sir Alex Ferguson knows all about taking matches to the very end. Not for nothing was lengthy time added on for stoppages at Old Trafford known as “Fergie Time” — the legendary Manchester United boss saw plenty of climactic, last-gasp goals scored by his team here over the years. Today, however, just as it was in 2012 when Everton nabbed an even more dramatic 4-4 draw, the shoe was on the other foot.

Sitting in the stands behind an ample black mask, Ferguson had to watch as Dominic Calvert-Lewin plundered an unlikely draw for the Toffees with the last kick of an entertaining, goal-laden contest. Had 3,000 or so Evertonians been in attendance it would have been a “limbs” occasion for the ages; as it was they had to be content with bouncing around on their sofas but no less pleased for a thrilling conclusion to a game that had at one stage looked well beyond their team.

Sometimes, it’s all about taking your chances. Everton were a model of efficiency, scoring with each of the three shots on target they fashioned in 90-plus minutes. Prior to that, they had trailed United 2-0 and then 3-2, having implausibly clawed themselves back to 2-2 early in the second half. The home side had been denied by Robin Olsen in the 63rd minute when the Swede saved well from Edinson Cavani and profited from the keeper’s apparent slip as Scott McTominay’s header looped in in the 70th minute.

Olsen might have played a role in the second equaliser, however — having been waved forward for the final set-piece of the evening, it was his presence and out-stretched arm that forced Harry Maguire back the half yard that initially played three Everton players onside when ball was struck and the defender remained behind the wall of Blue when Michael Keane flicked it on for Calvert-Lewin to snatch a point.

As if it needed to be impressed on the Blues again after the win at Leeds in midweek, this was also another reminder that tempo, belief and courage are going to be vital if Carlo Ancelotti’s team is to achieve its European dream this season. It was a perceptible shift up a couple of gears that sparked the comeback after half-time and you felt afterwards that a bit more of that approach might have yielded an ever better result against a United defence that can be vulnerable when properly pressured.

But while they started well enough, Everton dropped off United after the first quarter of an hour and started giving their hosts too much respect and far too much space. The visitors had had a couple of promising forays forward and had actually shaded possession in the early going but a Paul Pogba header off a corner that Abdoulaye Doucouré had to clear away from his six-yard box and a slaloming run by Mason Greenwood that ended with him dragging a shot across the face of goal were warning signs of what was to come.

In the 24th minute, Rashford was afforded plenty of room to size up a cross from the home team’s right flank and he bent a ball into the six-yard box where Cavani used all his experience to get between Keane and Mason Holgate to nod downwards and past Olsen at the far post.

Bruno Fernandes had a shot easily dealt with by the goalkeeper and after United had passed their way through Everton’s midfield all too easily, Fred fired wide of goal. Meanwhile, at the other end, Richarlison tried to punish David de Gea for abandoning his goal but his attempt to curl the ball around the keeper into the open goal missed the far post.

Repeating the errors of the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in November, though, Everton left Fernandes to his own devices for too long on the edge of the box and he took the invitation to pick his spot in the top corner of Olsen’s net and hit it with a deft, sweeping shot from 18 yards that glided over the ‘keeper’s despairing glove to make it 2-0.

In truth, it all felt a little desperate by this point and more than a bit reminiscent of successive trips to this stadium under David Moyes that, the occasional fight aside, always had an air of futility about them. To their credit, Solskjaer’s side looked a different level, passing and moving, pinging the ball about confidently and carving through Everton’s midfield seemingly at will at times.

Another incisive move ended with Luke Shaw having a crack first time from just outside the area but Olsen parried it away to safety.

Calvert-Lewin missed when put clean through on goal with just De Gea to beat in first-half stoppage time, a moment that was more useful in illustrating that for all his predatory instincts inside the six-yard box, he still has to add composure in one-on-one situations further out from goal to his arsenal than it was pivotal because the linesman’s flag went up for offside after the ball had gone dead.

Ancelotti had identified some of the issues behind his team’s first-half under-performance and with the second half just a few minutes old, it was clear that he had demanded more forward momentum from his players and instructed Doucouré to press further forward.

Tom Davies, who, without support, had been caught between the need to close Fernandes down and block a possible shot from the Portuguese for United’s second, was lively and alert in the first period and had his best game for a long while in defensive midfield. He epitomised the uptick in tempo early in the second and, striding out of defence, in the 49th minute, he played a one-two with Lucas Digne and then threaded a beautiful pass behind Harry Maguire for Calvert-Lewin to take to the byline.

The striker prodded the ball across goal, De Gea could only bat it into the path of Doucouré who had galloped forward in the interim and then cut across the box behind Shaw to seize on the loose ball and knock it over the line from close range.

The French midfielder’s impressive movement was key to the equaliser just three minutes later as well. It was he who collected a pass from James Rodriguez to fee to Digne overlapping down the left and when Victor Lindelof glanced the full-back’s cross on to the other side, it was Doucouré who picked up possession.

He spotted James at the top the box and may have over-cooked the centre, but the Colombian controlled it expertly and elegantly drilled a perfectly-placed shot wide of De Gea to make it 2-2. Proof positive that you can have spent much of the first 45 minutes on the periphery of the action (with an increasingly tight calf, it seems) and even a little out of place in Everton’s system as Rodriguez did but still weigh in with a telling moment of sheer quality.

Predictably but no less unsettlingly, it was Man United who responded more purposefully and once again Olsen was called upon to make an important save when he foiled Rashford at his near post in the 63rd minute.

Their third goal was avoidable and unfortunate in equal measure. Despite the Blues’ recent success with Mason Holgate at right back, the Yorkshireman is an uncomfortable presence in the role and this afternoon was far from his best performance, although he was often a willing outlet down the right flank.

It was his needless foul on Luke Shaw near the touchline that handed the United left-back the chance to swing a free-kick into the box with 20 minutes to go, one that Scott McTominay rose to meet in the zone you felt Yerry Mina would have dominated had he been playing and guided a header inside the far post. In real time it looked to be an awful lapse on Olsen’ part but replays would show he lost his footing with his left boot and couldn’t get the purchase in the turf to prevent the ball looping over his gloves.

Rashford lashed a decent chance wide after being played in and cutting back on his left foot and Fernandes dropped a direct free-kick narrowly over after Keane had committed another annoyingly unnecessary foul right on the edge of his area but it was Everton who went closer to scoring in the final 10 minutes of the regulation 90.

Digne drove a low, left-footer off the outside of the post and then after Calvert-Lewin had out-muscled Maguire and fed Richarlison, the Brazilian failed to even find the target, smashing wide.

If that felt like the last chance, there would be one more when United failed to keep hold of possession as the game ticked past the allotted four minutes added for stoppages on account of Solskjaer’s decision to replace Greenwood with Axel Tuanzebe to waste a few more seconds.

Ironically, it was the substitute’s foul on Josh King, an 81st-minute introduction for Doucouré, that set up the decisive free-kick. Olsen joined the attack for the final push, Keane got a crucial touch and after knocking it down off his midriff, Calvert-Lewin showed superior desire to lurch forward and hook the ball past the advancing De Gea into the goal.

Cue wild celebration in the corner tinged with the usual fear that it might all get called back by the Video Assistant Referee but there would be no hairline decision based on arbitrary markers on a screen 200 miles away in Stockley Park — this goal was going to stand! It marked only the second time United have failed to win in the Premier League era when leading 2-0 at half-time. It’s also the first time since that 4-4 draw with Everton nine years ago that they have not won at home when 2-0 up.

As one of those thrilling draws that feels like a win, this could be a catalytic result for Everton going into an important FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Tottenham on Wednesday and one that will hopefully stand them in very good stead for upcoming League matches against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the next month.

While disillusioning lapses like the defeats to West Ham and Newcastle keep cropping up, a top-four finish will remain somewhat optimistic but when this Everton side decides to turn it on, they can hurt anyone on their day. If only they believed it more often.

Follow @EFCLyndon

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer