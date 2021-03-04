Report

Razor-Thin Margins But Ancelotti's Men Forge On

West Brom 0 - 1 Everton

They say that the ability to win ugly when it’s required is the sign of a good team. If that’s true then this Everton side under Carlo Ancelotti is turning into a very good one. It’s just that they look anything but at times and this hideous yet hugely gratefully received win over Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion was further evidence that whatever this is, it’s littered with talent, is confoundingly inconsistent, yet capable of grinding out results with maximum efficiency. It’s taking years off the life of it’s supporters in the process with these stressful, razors-edge matches but hopefully the pay-off will be worth it in the end!

In the final reckoning, these two sides had exactly the same number of shots (11), efforts on target (3) and corners (3) over 90 minutes and but for a stray foot in stoppage time, would have ended precisely even on goals scored as well. One team has its eyes on the Champions League and the other is desperately trying to drag itself to Premier League safety but the margins were disconcertingly fine on the night.

But ultimately, Everton briefly occupied fourth spot at the end of it, they currently sit five points off second place with a game in hand and travel to fourth-placed Chelsea on Monday knowing that they tend to perform better on the big occasions against the big teams. This evening at The Hawthorns, against Big Sam’s potential spoilers, was all about three points however they could be achieved so as to keep the club in and around the Champions League places.

In that sense, as was the case against Southampton on Monday when the Blues managed just one shot on target all game, it was job done; move on. For the third match in succession, a Richarlison goal proved decisive and at other end, Jordan Pickford’s tour of redemption continues with another fine display in which he was, perhaps, as instrumental in securing the points as his Brazilian team-mate.

The key to this victory, however, might well have been Ancelotti’s first two second-half substitutions and his insistence that Gylfi Sigurdsson take the all-important corner that led to the goal rather than Lucas Digne. Everton were visibly labouring when the decision was made to introduce Allan and Sigurdsson to the fray within six minutes of each other either side of the hour mark. The Brazil international midfielder had been withheld from the starting XI as a precaution following his return after three months out against Saints just three days ago but his ability to sit at the base of a diamond and patrol in front of the back four made an enormous difference.

Sigurdsson, meanwhile, replaced the tiring Abdoulaye Doucouré and not only made an almost immediate impact with an assist for the goal but provided plenty of cover dropping back to help out his defence as well. It was another important contribution from a player finally showing his importance to the squad on a consistent basis.

Ancelotti’s starting line-up had been a nod towards rotation and an opportunity to hand Bernard and Alex Iwobi rare starts while James Rodriguez, Tom Davies, and Seamus Coleman remained sidelined with the minor knocks that kept them out against Southampton. Iwobi was deployed as a wing-back opposite Lucas Digne ahead of back three of Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate but despite being a willing runner, the Nigerian struggled to impact the contest in the final third, guilty — but by no means alone — of poor end product.

Indeed, Everton’s delivery into the box was pretty awful, particularly in the first half and, as has become standard in recent weeks, the opposition were finding men in forward areas with a good deal more ease. Mbaye Diagne was the beneficiary of one chipped cross into the box from Conor Gallagher and the Senegalese striker’s header might well have found the top corner had Jordan Pickford not leapt brilliantly to bat it away with his opposite glove.

This was the first time Allardyce had come up against his former club and his new charges seemed determined to prove a point on his behalf with an enterprising opening. Diagne had another chance in 17th minute after André Gomes had become the latest Everton player to give the ball away in what was a sloppy opening from Ancelotti’s side but, thankfully, he hooked the ball over the bar.

The Toffees finally settled around the midway point in the first half and when Dominic Calvert-Lewin chested the ball off to Richarlison, the latter forced the first save from Sam Johnstone with a heavily deflected shot that was routine to gather.

Godfrey had a shot of his own deflected wide after a rampaging freight train-esque run from the back before a really nice move of rare penetration involving Bernard and Calvert-Lewin ended with Richarlison’s shot being blocked and sent spinning onto the roof of the net.

The best chance of the half came eight minutes before half-time, though, when a ricochet landed fortunately for Calvert-Lewin but, having seized on the loose ball, he could only shoot straight at Johnstone who stopped the effort with his leg. Richarlison then had the last chance before the interval when the keeper comfortably saved his scuffed shot from just inside the penalty area.

As they had done the first, West Brom started the second half in the ascendency with three early chances, the first for Matheus Pereira was saved low by Pickford, the second was squandered by Diagne when he nodded Darnell Furlong’s flick-on over from close range and the third was when Conor Gallagher flashed a shot dangerously across the face of goal from the angle.

Everton were struggling for tempo and fluidity and it wasn’t until the subs were made that they made the decisive breakthrough, albeit following a set-piece. Sigurdsson’s corner was cleared back to him by Diagne and the Icelandic international had time to curl a beautiful cross back into the six-yard box where Richarlison powered home a header.

A later chance for Calvert-Lewin provided by Lucas Digne from the left that the striker scooped over was really the only other opportunity that the Blues carved out as they dug in to resist a late assault from Allardyce’s team.

And with Godfrey racking up defensive blocks and clearances as the most visible bulwark against West Brom’s late charge, it that looked as though the home side’s efforts would be fruitless until a momentary lapse in concentration almost cost Everton in the dying moments. Keane lost Diagne as the ball came in from the Baggies’ right and the on-loan striker controlled it well before sweeping into the top corner and wheeling away in delight at a last-gasp equaliser.

Thankfully for Everton, the referee’s assistant had spotted that the forward was offside and a check by Video Assistant Referee, Michael Oliver, confirmed that Diagne’s foot had been ahead of the last defender and Everton escaped with all three points.

With every victory, the belief is clearly strengthening in this Everton side even if, again, the margins have been razor thin and the performances something of an examination of supporters’ psychological endurance. Even accounting for key injuries, you still feel the team is playing well within itself and that bodes well for when Ancelotti will need them to dig a little deeper in the coming weeks in order to achieve something truly remarkable.

With 12 games left and no one else, apart from Manchester City and Chelsea, showing much consistency in results, the door remains open for the Blues if they can just keep on winning. The trip to Stamford Bridge looks a challenging one given how well Thomas Tuchel has settled into life down there but Everton will fancy themselves against anyone at the moment. And that’s all you can ask for at this stage of the season.

