A Tough Ask and an Unsurprising Outcome

Chelsea 2 - 0 Everton

From the perspective of what a win would have meant — a Premier League record 10th away win, a first win at Stamford Bridge in 27 years and ending this round of matches by sitting in fourth place — this 2-0 defeat to Chelsea was, naturally, disappointing. Had Everton won this, they really would have elevated themselves to the status of bona fide top-four contenders this season.

This was a fourth-versus-fifth match-up in name only, though. In reality, on current form, the Londoners are probably the second-best team in the country and the Toffees, patched up and fatigued, are arguably positioned above their true level in the context of recent performances — if not results — and that was ultimately reflected in both the lopsided nature of the contest and the final score.

Had it not been for Jordan Pickford, it might easily have ended in similar fashion to the 4-0 result in favour of Chelsea that played out exactly a year ago today; and yet, with a lot more defensive solidity and a bit more courage and boldness going the other way, Everton might have got something out of this.

Unfortunately, playing their third game in the space of seven days and with Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez in particular absent through injury, it was always going to be a tall order. It felt like a stretch too far for the players and what made it that much more difficult was that they came up against the Chelsea that we all expected to see towards the beginning of the season following their massive summer expenditure.

Indeed, Thomas Tuchel was able to make five changes to the team that started the 1-0 win at Liverpool in midweek without seeing any drop-off in quality in his side. The same could not be said for Carlo Ancelotti who was able to welcome Allan back to the starting XI but Tom Davies was only deemed fit enough to take a spot on the substitutes’ bench and Seamus Coleman’s continued absence meant that Alex Iwobi was named at right wing-back. The Nigerian has fulfilled the role before but it ended up being a miscalculation against this opposition.

It was from attacking down that weak right flank that Chelsea scored both their goals and though they had plenty of joy scything through other areas of Ancelotti’s back line, it was those two moments of vulnerability that proved to be decisive. And with so little adventure going forward, at least until it was too, Everton really only had an opening for Richarlison in the 57th minute that the Brazilian badly miscued to show for their attacking endeavours

Chelsea dominated the ball but didn’t come close to troubling Jordan Pickford until a quarter of an hour gone when Jorginho’s volley off a headed clearance from a corner skidded a few feet wide of the post.

Everton’s first real of pressure around the 25th-minute mark ended with a fairly tame header by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lucas Digne fired a direct free-kick off the top of the wall after Richarlison had won a foul on the edge of the box but they fell behind just past the half-hour mark.

The understanding between Iwobi, deployed in a right-wing role, and Mason Holgate, playing on the right side of a central defensive three, broke down badly allowing Callum Hudson-Odoi to break into space behind them, feed Marcos Alonso and when Kai Havertz tried to steer the Spaniard’s cross home, the ball hit Ben Godfrey and bounced past Pickford to make it 1-0.

Alonso came close to doubling the lead when he was put clean through too easily with a ball over the top by Andreas Christensen but Pickford did superbly to deny him with a one-handed save, while André Gomes had a low shot from 20 yards comfortably saved by Eduard Mendy on the stroke of half-time.

Just a goal down at the break, Everton were very much in the contest but needed to be bolder going forward if they were to get back into it in the second half. They weathered an early storm when Havertz controlled Hudson-Odoi’s chip and fired past Pickford but his goal was disallowed for handball, Reece James dragged a shot across goal and Pickford Hudson-Odoi himself by palming his rasping shot over the bar.

In between, Everton’s best move of the game thus far came via Davies who had replaced the ineffective Iwobi in the 56th minute and added a lot more bite and desire to move the ball forward. The substitute fed Gylfi Sigurdsson who then found Richarlison but the Brazilian’s sliced his shot horribly wide when he should at least have hit the target.

With 63 minutes gone, Havertz was played in behind the Blues’ defence and was felled by Pickford who probably had little option but to attempt to take the ball off his feet, handing Jorginho the chance to make it 2-0 from the spot. The Brazilian sent the keeper the wrong way and effectively killed the game.

Ancelotti replaced Sigurdsson with Josh King and then Gomes with Bernard and the visitors came out of their shell a bit in the closing stages without ever threatening to affect the scoreline. With a better final ball, a problem that undermined Everton’s efforts for much of the game, they might have pushed Chelsea back in their heels a bit but Blues were wasteful in key areas.

Instead, it was left to Pickford to ensure the margin of defeat didn’t get any bigger, denying Timo Werner after he had rolled Godfrey and then pulling off an impressive double-save to keep first the German out and then N’Golo Kanté. Substitute Mason Mount had one more decent effort from distance that Pickford pushed away before referee David Coote called time on Everton’s first defeat on the road since the start of November.

This was always going to be a tough ask so the result isn’t all that depressing; it’s the run of three games coming up, with the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City thrown in as well, that could end being the difference between European qualification or not. Take nine points from Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brighton and progress to the last four of the cup and a thrilling end to the campaign is in reach.

