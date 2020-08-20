Seasons2020-21Everton News
Premier League fixtures announced
Blues kick off at Spurs
Everton will kick off the new Premier League campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and conclude it at the Etihad Stadium following the release of the 2020-21 fixtures.
The Toffees were handed a trip to the Capital on the opening weekend for the second season in succession, with their visit to Spurs scheduled for 12 September although games are subject to change based on which are picked up by domestic broadcasters for live televised coverage.
Everton then host newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion before travelling back to London to face Crystal Palace the following weekend.
The first derby of the season comes comparatively early in the schedule as Everton's fifth match of the campaign at Goodison Park on 17 October.
The club's 2020-21 schedule avoids the relatively daunting runs of matches against the so-called "big six" that characterised last season, with only the successive games against Spurs and Arsenal in April seeing Everton play any of those teams back-to-back.
→ View the full fixture list (subject to change for TV coverage)
Reader Comments (64)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:18:30
Be interesting to see how Højbjerg performs against us. Just hope we turn up with something resembling a midfield.
3 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:19:46
Should help our relegation battle.😉
(Just to please the doomsayers amongst us)
4 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:21:47
5 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:30:27
6 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:43:18
I'm already sick to fucking death of them.
Please, Everton, just for a change, work it up them in the derby.. Give us something this season.
7 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:46:51
8 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:54:38
Fucking great!!!
9 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:56:03
10 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:56:43
I hope Bielsa twats Klopp over the head with his famous blue bucket on the first day of the season and more importantly takes three points off the RS.
11 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:59:53
Either centre-half, right wing or right-back by the looks of things.
So there might still be plenty of game time for Bernard, Iwobi and Walcott next season.
12 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:01:33
Brands needs to work some magic and bring players in now, as we cannot start at Tottenham with the slowest midfield in the league, or we'll not get out of our own half.
13 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:02:50
Surely next season can't have as many all-time lows as last season because, if it does, relegation beckons.
Brands had better get a move on this week because anyone signed from most countries has to go into 2 weeks quarantine before they can even join the squad.
14 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:04:29
Anyway, Spurs will be shiting themselves, Davies and Gomes ripping them apart in central midfield and Calvert-Lewin smashing in two 25 yarders. Or take out Richarlison and test Pickford at every opportunity.
15 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:09:09
We're 12th or maybe even 11th and Man City are strolling to a 2-0 win until a scrappy goal by us near the end puts City into a panic and, in the last minute of injury time, a Limpar-like handball gives Everton a penalty.
The RS are 4-0 up and if we equalise with the pen then Liverpool win the league. What do we do??!!!
16 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:13:40
Get an organised and quality midfield with say, Allan, (Doucouré or Santamaria or Sangare) and David Brooks and give Tottenham a really competitive, tough game. We have players like Richarlison who can come up with a match-winner in a hard-fought game so with a much better midfield we can do the business.
Same goes for the rest of the games, get the midfield right and we can be a very improved team.
We need a bit of togetherness and confidence behind the new team and new midfielders, so when the new lads come in, us fans have to play our part.
Then Spurs and the other teams can do some worrying about us.
17 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:26:53
Instead of checking facts on TW's database, he would rather make this outrageous statement "I can't be sure but in Premier League history Everton have started with a home game 3 times in 28 years."
I did a simple check and could only be bothered going back to 2008, but since then we have started the season, six games at home and six away. Yes, there are times when we or the shite start the season at home two years in a row, but it balances itself out.
Unfortunately, the victim culture and negativity that pervades EFC is all too real.
18 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:37:08
Hopefully Ancelotti will have made some good additions to his squad, and hopefully and just as important started to change the mindset of this group of players.
19 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:37:17
Last season was apparently an 'easy start' and it contributed to our downfall. All games are winnable, all are losable.
20 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:50:09
The Goodison derby in an empty stadium, so predictable. Put your money now on another RS title win, the RS backers and football authorities will see to it again that they get what they want. Power, corruption and lies.
21 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:54:04
Don't know about you but sick of slow low scoring boring football, season after season. Martinez first season being the only standout in decades. If that makes me negative, is it any wonder?
22 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:57:34
When the penalty kick was first introduced, the game was played largely by gentlemen and, on the grounds that a penalty implied unsportsmanlike conduct, the penalty taker would deliberately hoof it out of play.
As gentlemen we should do the same.
23 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:58:07
24 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:03:42
25 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:10:09
Not sure I fancy Spurs away though... let's face it, we never win our first game of the season, so we may as well play it at a ground we never win at anyway!
26 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:40:56
27 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:49:15
28 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:10:35
17 Home
11 Away
Also, 8 wins. 13 draws, 6 losses
One match was postponed
4 consecutive home games from 1996 to 1999 inclusive and
6 consecutive home games from 2004 to 2009 inclusive
I think it can be said that we get our fair share of opening games at Goodison Park.
29 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:28:58
It is maddening to read on here such lazy shit like this flung against the wall. It sticks and needs a disproportionate amount of hard and diligent work to get it scraped off.
What a lovely and gracious acknowledgment by Joe of his error. We've all had to tolerate it, Joe. The difference is we don't use that as a pathetic excuse for making up and then posting utter shite.
30 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:34:30
31 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:51:42
We had an "Easier" start under Koeman (*as I remember it, not fact-checked; gulp) which fell apart after that cup game.
A particularly challenging one can lead to a tough situation. This one looks like a good mix and gives us a chance of adjusting to varied opposition.
That's the positive angle. Have to cite the irony of having the empty stadium however, against the RS, in this one-off situation, at least for the occasion. You just knew it...
32 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:59:00
33 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:06:22
You couldn't make it up.
Not EVERYTHING is fixed against us. They're supposed to be the permanently offended. Not us.
34 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:11:01
I was alluding to when we play our first derby match in any season. I am sure that for very many years all those first derbies have been at Anfield. But surprise, surprise this season of all seasons we get to play them first at an empty Goodison, with the possibility of playing them in front of a crowd at their place next year for the return match.
35 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:13:42
And before anyone asks, no, I don't think we'll win the league.
36 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:15:03
I would say that it barely matters whether we – or the Shite – are playing at home or away while the grounds are closed to fans. But as the season progresses and fans are allowed back in, it does mean that this season – like last – will be played under two different sets of circumstances. So, all titles should come with a huge asterisk next to them, just as they should for the 2019-20 season.
37 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:24:21
38 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:26:50
Plenty of scope there for a conspiracy, but if you’re going to look for one, you need to pick the right side of the argument to start with.
39 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:35:09
Wow Michael #29 - Do you also do children's parties?
40 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:50:33
41 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:52:36
42 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:00:37
Where I live (55 Miles from Liverpool) I'm surrounded by never been to Anfield Kopites, and occasionally the frustration manifests itself.
43 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:04:07
44 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:11:12
45 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:14:11
Could you imagine ToffeeWeb if we got tonked 4-1 on opening day.
46 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:14:31
Please somebody enlighten me.
Not as efficient in fact finding as some well versed on this site.
Ta.
47 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:15:45
48 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:22:22
49 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:24:56
One of these days it would be great if we could just treat each fixture the same and let others worry about when they were playing Everton.
The Derby games are obviously important fixtures. However, to please both sets of fans is not easy, especially season ticket holders. If every season they were to alternate which team hosts the first Derby which seems sensible, each set of fans would only see the home fixture of a particular season every other calendar year but of course, with the first fixture being alternated, it would effectively mean seeing the home fixture of the following season in the same calendar year...think that makes sense!
50 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:47:36
Sad fact is... 90% of teams will not fear playing us at the moment and will look at us as an easy fixture.
We need miracles at the moment, pray Carlo can turn us around.
51 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:58:11
Like others on here potential new signings, specifically in CM & if possible on the wing are going to be major if we can sign the right players could completely turn our fortunes round. I am very concerned we may only bring one player in because of FFP & world economics & any others coming in will be dependent on getting rid of the dross. Brands is going to have to earn his money, because if we don't improve the midfield, I think this could be a very tough season, as I can't see Gbamin being anywhere near the first team till March next year & who knows what sort of a player he is going to be!
Which brings me on to the final point, if we have another season of injuries like last season & we don't bring in the right players, it really will be a tough season.
52 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:03:11
All games are either difficult or hard depending on circumstances at the time. Spurs away may be good as they lose a key player in the transfer window the day before or Walcott misses the bus. Spurs away may be bad as Walcott catches the bus and Richarluson is off to Barcelona, let's see when the time comes.
As for the RS, The last time Leeds got promoted they battered a team on Merseyside on the first day with mesmeric football. Imagine Allison having a half time sit down protest!!!!
[BRZ]
53 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:27:37
'All fixed' some cry, 'cos of course there is a conspiracy by all to feed the computer that churns out 380 fixtures spread over 9 months data that will prejudice Everton and only Everton.
I'll go all contrarian like Andrew @ 24: 'I'm already seeing the last game as a title decider."
Dare to dream, FFS, rather than repeatedly imagining a nightmare.
The re-branding Paul the Esk speaks of in another thread can't come soon enough for all concerned.
54 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:44:52
Their is no doubt about it, after the start up we were very poor. Players we had and players we had signed, apart from a few, were not premiership standard and something had to change,including bringing in new players and giving more opportunities to younger players who had been used, and proved they are up for the challenge.
This transfer season will be very difficult but Ancelotti has said there are players out there that will improve the team they may be able to get. My feelings are we could not surely get any worse that we can only get better. Here is hoping we get better.
Aim for the stars and you may get beyond the clouds or aim for the top 6 and you may break that glass ceiling.
55 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:51:15
I was wrong saying there is no use moaning, but not us the fans, it should be someone higher up taking a leaf out of Klopp’s book who is doing the moaning. Trust me - it works!
56 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:09:36
57 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:29:22
Definitely fixed by anti-Everton officials.
Let's get a petition going!
58 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:32:33
59 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:55:02
60 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:55:17
If supporters are allowed back in the stadiums we would have already lost the home crowd advantage, then more than likely if more supporters can attend games, then it will be when we have to play those top teams away, in the second half of the season.
Would have preferred to play those teams away first half of the season.
61 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:59:41
To be honest when Evertonians really get behind the team especially at Goodison its a privilege to be there, but on to many occasions even before a ball is kicked you can just sense the defeatist attitude of our fans. And that negative attitude does spread to the players. Now I know we have been pretty poor over the last 4 seasons and even more galling given the money we have spent, but lads if we wallow in our negativity it doesnt help anyone.
I feel that Ancelotti will turn the fortunes of this club around, and especially if he is allowed to bring in the players he wants.
62 Posted 20/08/2020 at 17:44:12
63 Posted 20/08/2020 at 17:55:04
64 Posted 20/08/2020 at 17:59:16
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:15:40