Premier League fixtures announced

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 20 August, 2020 64comments  |  Jump to last
Blues kick off at Spurs

Everton will kick off the new Premier League campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and conclude it at the Etihad Stadium following the release of the 2020-21 fixtures.

The Toffees were handed a trip to the Capital on the opening weekend for the second season in succession, with their visit to Spurs scheduled for 12 September although games are subject to change based on which are picked up by domestic broadcasters for live televised coverage.

Everton then host newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion before travelling back to London to face Crystal Palace the following weekend.

The first derby of the season comes comparatively early in the schedule as Everton's fifth match of the campaign at Goodison Park on 17 October.

The club's 2020-21 schedule avoids the relatively daunting runs of matches against the so-called "big six" that characterised last season, with only the successive games against Spurs and Arsenal in April seeing Everton play any of those teams back-to-back.

View the full fixture list (subject to change for TV coverage)  

Andrew Brookfield
1 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:15:40
Get past Spurs, and they're three winnable games in the run up to the first derby. Shame we are at home for the October fixture, much more likely fans will be back in the ground for the February match at the Urinal.
John Kavanagh
2 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:18:30
Not too bad for us. Apart from Spurs away, we get to play the rest of Sky's favourites at home first, which means the second half of the season will be harder.

Be interesting to see how Højbjerg performs against us. Just hope we turn up with something resembling a midfield.

Ray Roche
3 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:19:46
Four of our last six games at home.


Should help our relegation battle.😉

(Just to please the doomsayers amongst us)

Stephen Meighan
4 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:21:47
You could've put your house on the first derby being at Goodison when there won't be any fans there.
Christy Ring
5 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:30:27
If we can bring in Allan & Doucouré, to completely change our midfield, and a couple of wide players, I'll look forward to the new season.
Joe Parkinson
6 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:43:18
My Oh My... What a Surprise, the Shite at home.... the First and Last games of the season.

I'm already sick to fucking death of them.

Please, Everton, just for a change, work it up them in the derby.. Give us something this season.

Jim Bennings
7 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:46:51
Spurs away, a team we last beat when King Henry VIII was still combing his ginger beard with a turkey bone.
Tony Shelby
8 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:54:38
Spurs away, three potential banana skins and then a crowd-less derby.

Fucking great!!!

Paul Hewitt
9 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:56:03
Let's hope we don't need to win the last game to stay up.
Ed Fitzgerald
10 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:56:43
It’s annoying that all our ‘big’ home games take place in the first half of the season therefore rendering home advantage meaningless. I’m more than pissed off that the Goodison faithful will not be there to display our collective revulsion for the RS for consecutive derbies.

I hope Bielsa twats Klopp over the head with his famous blue bucket on the first day of the season and more importantly takes three points off the RS.

Robert Tressell
11 Posted 20/08/2020 at 09:59:53
Christy - that would be marvellous. But Brands had said 2 or 3 signings. So there's only one further spot up for grabs if we sign a midfield duo.

Either centre-half, right wing or right-back by the looks of things.

So there might still be plenty of game time for Bernard, Iwobi and Walcott next season.

Liam Reilly
12 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:01:33
I reckon the Premier League is stronger this year with Leeds, WBA and Fulham replacing the 3 going down.

Brands needs to work some magic and bring players in now, as we cannot start at Tottenham with the slowest midfield in the league, or we'll not get out of our own half.

John Kavanagh
13 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:02:50
Fear not, Jim. The last time we played Spurs they were awful. Only problem was we were simply dreadful.

Surely next season can't have as many all-time lows as last season because, if it does, relegation beckons.

Brands had better get a move on this week because anyone signed from most countries has to go into 2 weeks quarantine before they can even join the squad.

Joe McMahon
14 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:04:29
We were never going to be at home first match. Liverpool always start with a home match, so they get the points early. I can't be sure but, in Premier League history, Everton have started with a home game 3 times in 28 years.

Anyway, Spurs will be shiting themselves, Davies and Gomes ripping them apart in central midfield and Calvert-Lewin smashing in two 25 yarders. Or take out Richarlison and test Pickford at every opportunity.

Neville Wellings
15 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:09:09
So it's the last game of the season... Man City are one point ahead of the RS, all they have to do is beat Everton to win the League.

We're 12th or maybe even 11th and Man City are strolling to a 2-0 win until a scrappy goal by us near the end puts City into a panic and, in the last minute of injury time, a Limpar-like handball gives Everton a penalty.

The RS are 4-0 up and if we equalise with the pen then Liverpool win the league. What do we do??!!!

Tony Everan
16 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:13:40
We need to purge this defeatist mindset and negativity.

Get an organised and quality midfield with say, Allan, (Doucouré or Santamaria or Sangare) and David Brooks and give Tottenham a really competitive, tough game. We have players like Richarlison who can come up with a match-winner in a hard-fought game so with a much better midfield we can do the business.

Same goes for the rest of the games, get the midfield right and we can be a very improved team.

We need a bit of togetherness and confidence behind the new team and new midfielders, so when the new lads come in, us fans have to play our part.

Then Spurs and the other teams can do some worrying about us.

Phil Greenough
17 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:26:53
The negativity knows no bounds on ToffeeWeb, it's burned deeply into the psyche of its members. Joe at 14 is a prime example.

Instead of checking facts on TW's database, he would rather make this outrageous statement "I can't be sure but in Premier League history Everton have started with a home game 3 times in 28 years."

I did a simple check and could only be bothered going back to 2008, but since then we have started the season, six games at home and six away. Yes, there are times when we or the shite start the season at home two years in a row, but it balances itself out.

Unfortunately, the victim culture and negativity that pervades EFC is all too real.

Brian Harrison
18 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:37:08
I am quite happy with our opening 10 games, you tend to know after 10 games how your season is going to shape up. Obviously having no fans in for the opening fixture is a bit of a downer, but it's the same for all clubs.

Hopefully Ancelotti will have made some good additions to his squad, and hopefully and just as important started to change the mindset of this group of players.

Fran Mitchell
19 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:37:17
A good balanced opening set of fixtures.

Last season was apparently an 'easy start' and it contributed to our downfall. All games are winnable, all are losable.

Graham Hammond
20 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:50:09
It's all rigged and anyone with a brain knows it. The RS again get a promoted team at home which (with the help of officials if needed) guarantees them the three points and puts pressure immediately on the other title contenders.

The Goodison derby in an empty stadium, so predictable. Put your money now on another RS title win, the RS backers and football authorities will see to it again that they get what they want. Power, corruption and lies.

Joe McMahon
21 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:54:04
Phil @17, that's why I said I can't be sure. If many fans are negative it's the way the club has performed and operated at Board level for over 30 years.

Don't know about you but sick of slow low scoring boring football, season after season. Martinez first season being the only standout in decades. If that makes me negative, is it any wonder?

Mike Keating
22 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:57:34
Neville @15,

When the penalty kick was first introduced, the game was played largely by gentlemen and, on the grounds that a penalty implied unsportsmanlike conduct, the penalty taker would deliberately hoof it out of play.

As gentlemen we should do the same.

Paul Birmingham
23 Posted 20/08/2020 at 10:58:07
As many of predicted, it was a nap, most our our big home games early doors, will be behind closed doors, but hopefully we can transcend the negativity, and the team will have learnt and will improve to playing at an empty Goodison Park.
Andrew Ellams
24 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:03:42
Paul Hewitt @ 9, I'm already seeing the last game as a title decider.
Dan Kemp
25 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:10:09
You say it's rigged, but I would say playing Leeds in the first game is a tricky one. They will be well up for it, on the back of a season of developing a winning mentality. I'm glad it's not us playing them at home first.

Not sure I fancy Spurs away though... let's face it, we never win our first game of the season, so we may as well play it at a ground we never win at anyway!

Steve Stallwood
26 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:40:56
When was the last time we played the first derby of the season at Goodison?
Minik Hansen
27 Posted 20/08/2020 at 11:49:15
Apart from December with back-to-back tough games, it looks decent. Regardless of important home fixtures in the first part of the season, the crowd will push our team in the second half, no matter the opposition. Looking forward to it (please, let's get some good players in and perform for us!).
Ian Jones
28 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:10:35
With a few comments already made above about the number of times our opening match is away, I took a look and went further than 2008. It seems since the Premier League started, assuming the info off the Everton FC main site is correct, out of the opening scheduled 28 games it's

17 Home
11 Away

Also, 8 wins. 13 draws, 6 losses
One match was postponed

4 consecutive home games from 1996 to 1999 inclusive and
6 consecutive home games from 2004 to 2009 inclusive

I think it can be said that we get our fair share of opening games at Goodison Park.

Michael Kenrick
29 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:28:58
Many thanks for your fact-checking, Phil (17) and Ian (28).

It is maddening to read on here such lazy shit like this flung against the wall. It sticks and needs a disproportionate amount of hard and diligent work to get it scraped off.

What a lovely and gracious acknowledgment by Joe of his error. We've all had to tolerate it, Joe. The difference is we don't use that as a pathetic excuse for making up and then posting utter shite.

Paul Hewitt
30 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:34:30
How can people moan about the first derby at goodison in an empty stadium. We haven't won one in ten years in full stadiums.
Will Mabon
31 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:51:42
I'm with those taking a balanced view of the first ten games.

We had an "Easier" start under Koeman (*as I remember it, not fact-checked; gulp) which fell apart after that cup game.

A particularly challenging one can lead to a tough situation. This one looks like a good mix and gives us a chance of adjusting to varied opposition.

That's the positive angle. Have to cite the irony of having the empty stadium however, against the RS, in this one-off situation, at least for the occasion. You just knew it...

Robert Williams
32 Posted 20/08/2020 at 12:59:00
Wasn't our last home derby with an empty stadium – wasn't that a draw? Apologies if I'm wrong.
Ray Roche
33 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:06:22
If we get drawn at home against a newly promoted side it's ‘fixed' because they'll be up for it. The shite are drawn at home and it's an ‘easy three points’.
You couldn't make it up.

Not EVERYTHING is fixed against us. They're supposed to be the permanently offended. Not us.

Steve Stallwood
34 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:11:01
Robert (31)

I was alluding to when we play our first derby match in any season. I am sure that for very many years all those first derbies have been at Anfield. But surprise, surprise this season of all seasons we get to play them first at an empty Goodison, with the possibility of playing them in front of a crowd at their place next year for the return match.

Rob Halligan
35 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:13:42
As per usual, nothing but mainly negativity on here. I'll add some positivity if you want, and say that the last time we played Spurs first game, followed by West Brom, we went on to win the league.

And before anyone asks, no, I don't think we'll win the league.

Michael Lynch
36 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:15:03
As we have no idea when any of us will actually be allowed into Goodison, I'm fairly underwhelmed by this year's "fixture day". Looking ahead, there's an outside possibility a few of us might get to see the derby, or more likely the run of three big games in December, but I would guess there's only an outside chance of a full house this season.

I would say that it barely matters whether we – or the Shite – are playing at home or away while the grounds are closed to fans. But as the season progresses and fans are allowed back in, it does mean that this season – like last – will be played under two different sets of circumstances. So, all titles should come with a huge asterisk next to them, just as they should for the 2019-20 season.

Steve Pugh
37 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:24:21
Playing the big clubs at home first raises an interesting question. Considering the importance of home advantage, does it give some sides an unfair advantage being able to play more of their big home games with a crowd?
Shane Corcoran
38 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:26:50
Steve, for 11 seasons in a row, starting in 2002, the first Derby was played at Goodison.

Plenty of scope there for a conspiracy, but if you’re going to look for one, you need to pick the right side of the argument to start with.

Liam Reilly
39 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:35:09
"The difference is we don't use that as a pathetic excuse for making up and then posting utter shite."

Wow Michael #29 - Do you also do children's parties?

Andrew Ellams
40 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:50:33
Rob, the last time we played Spurs away on the opening day, they did the double.
Steve Stallwood
41 Posted 20/08/2020 at 13:52:36
Shane, thanks for the info which just goes to show how poor my memory has become!
Joe McMahon
42 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:00:37
Micheal K, yes my hands are up, it just turned into another rant from me.

Where I live (55 Miles from Liverpool) I'm surrounded by never been to Anfield Kopites, and occasionally the frustration manifests itself.

Iakovos Iasonidis
43 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:04:07
It seems so soon...we are not ready for this yet...
Rob Halligan
44 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:11:12
Andrew, get your money on Spurs for the double then. Should they somehow manage to win the league, it will be the first time in 60 years. And some think we've had it bad!
Andrew Ellams
45 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:14:11
Rob, I'll go with the 1984-85 Spurs and WBA omen without repeating those results obviously.

Could you imagine ToffeeWeb if we got tonked 4-1 on opening day.

Joe Parkinson
46 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:14:31
The last time Everton started the season at home and ended the same season at home was ???
Please somebody enlighten me.
Not as efficient in fact finding as some well versed on this site.
Ta.
Rob Halligan
47 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:15:45
Andrew, I said exactly the same to someone this morning. This forum would go into total meltdown.
Rob Halligan
48 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:22:22
Joe, season 2015/16. First game at home to Watford, drew 2-2, and last game was at home to Norwich, won 3-0.
Ian Jones
49 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:24:56
It seems the fixture list is never going to please everyone - we all have our interpretation of what constitutes an easy run of fixtures.

One of these days it would be great if we could just treat each fixture the same and let others worry about when they were playing Everton.

The Derby games are obviously important fixtures. However, to please both sets of fans is not easy, especially season ticket holders. If every season they were to alternate which team hosts the first Derby which seems sensible, each set of fans would only see the home fixture of a particular season every other calendar year but of course, with the first fixture being alternated, it would effectively mean seeing the home fixture of the following season in the same calendar year...think that makes sense!

Dave Lynch
50 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:47:36
You have to play them all twice, it doesn't matter in what order.

Sad fact is... 90% of teams will not fear playing us at the moment and will look at us as an easy fixture.

We need miracles at the moment, pray Carlo can turn us around.
Matt Muzi
51 Posted 20/08/2020 at 14:58:11
Fixture list doesn't look too bad, could of been a lot worse.

Like others on here potential new signings, specifically in CM & if possible on the wing are going to be major if we can sign the right players could completely turn our fortunes round. I am very concerned we may only bring one player in because of FFP & world economics & any others coming in will be dependent on getting rid of the dross. Brands is going to have to earn his money, because if we don't improve the midfield, I think this could be a very tough season, as I can't see Gbamin being anywhere near the first team till March next year & who knows what sort of a player he is going to be!

Which brings me on to the final point, if we have another season of injuries like last season & we don't bring in the right players, it really will be a tough season.

Richard Duff
52 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:03:11
I've checked and I'm right.

All games are either difficult or hard depending on circumstances at the time. Spurs away may be good as they lose a key player in the transfer window the day before or Walcott misses the bus. Spurs away may be bad as Walcott catches the bus and Richarluson is off to Barcelona, let's see when the time comes.

As for the RS, The last time Leeds got promoted they battered a team on Merseyside on the first day with mesmeric football. Imagine Allison having a half time sit down protest!!!!

Jay Wood
53 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:27:37
I side with the Ed, Michael K, for rolling his eyes and calling out some of the lazy shite posted with regard to present and past fixture lists.

'All fixed' some cry, 'cos of course there is a conspiracy by all to feed the computer that churns out 380 fixtures spread over 9 months data that will prejudice Everton and only Everton.

I'll go all contrarian like Andrew @ 24: 'I'm already seeing the last game as a title decider."

Dare to dream, FFS, rather than repeatedly imagining a nightmare.

The re-branding Paul the Esk speaks of in another thread can't come soon enough for all concerned.

Bill Gall
54 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:44:52
I mentioned on a previous post that knowing our luck we would have to play the top six at the start of the season. This fixture list, and as there are no such thing as an easy premier league game, should provide us with a good understanding were our ambitions are, with any new players and how we set up for games.

Their is no doubt about it, after the start up we were very poor. Players we had and players we had signed, apart from a few, were not premiership standard and something had to change,including bringing in new players and giving more opportunities to younger players who had been used, and proved they are up for the challenge.

This transfer season will be very difficult but Ancelotti has said there are players out there that will improve the team they may be able to get. My feelings are we could not surely get any worse that we can only get better. Here is hoping we get better.

Aim for the stars and you may get beyond the clouds or aim for the top 6 and you may break that glass ceiling.

Tony Abrahams
55 Posted 20/08/2020 at 15:51:15
No use moaning, but I’d ask both the league and our neighbours to swap the fixtures around considering the grounds are only a km apart.

I was wrong saying there is no use moaning, but not us the fans, it should be someone higher up taking a leaf out of Klopp’s book who is doing the moaning. Trust me - it works!

Ian Horan
56 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:09:36
Strangely one and all, if my memory serves me correctly we only play each team twice once at home once away!!! Its irrelevant on conspiracy theories, yes we would have like RS at goodison second with a crowd but to be fair it has been very little benefit for nigh on 20 years. We haven't beaten the RS for 11 or 12 years...
Brian Williams
57 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:29:22
Jesus it's AWFUL I've double checked the fixtures and we have to play everyone twice ffs.
Definitely fixed by anti-Everton officials.
Let's get a petition going!
Brian Williams
58 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:32:33
Tony Abrahams
59 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:55:02
No need for a petition Brian, just get the spirit of shankly onto it!
Brian Wilkinson
60 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:55:17
If you look at the bigger picture, apart from Spurs, we play all the top teams at home in the first half of the fixtures leading up to December, not much chance of supporters being let back in the stadiums early doors, so there goes our advantage right away.

If supporters are allowed back in the stadiums we would have already lost the home crowd advantage, then more than likely if more supporters can attend games, then it will be when we have to play those top teams away, in the second half of the season.

Would have preferred to play those teams away first half of the season.

Brian Harrison
61 Posted 20/08/2020 at 16:59:41
Well after reading a lot of the previous posts I cant believe the negativity on here. Seems like some just cant ever look for any positives, the same mantra all the time, if we cant get excited at the beginning of a season then when?

To be honest when Evertonians really get behind the team especially at Goodison its a privilege to be there, but on to many occasions even before a ball is kicked you can just sense the defeatist attitude of our fans. And that negative attitude does spread to the players. Now I know we have been pretty poor over the last 4 seasons and even more galling given the money we have spent, but lads if we wallow in our negativity it doesnt help anyone.
I feel that Ancelotti will turn the fortunes of this club around, and especially if he is allowed to bring in the players he wants.

Mike Gaynes
62 Posted 20/08/2020 at 17:44:12
Brian Williams, both your comments are spot-on.
Mal van Schaick
63 Posted 20/08/2020 at 17:55:04
We have to play them all anyway in whatever order. The fixtures won’t be the problem it will be how we have done our deals for ins and outs and whether Ancelotti will stamp his tactics and team work on a rebuilt team.
Brent Stephens
64 Posted 20/08/2020 at 17:59:16
Brian (Williams). It's even worse, though - we have to play away against all the other sides. Only Everton!

