Premier League fixtures announced

Thursday, 20 August, 2020



Blues kick off at Spurs





Everton will kick off the new Premier League campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and conclude it at the Etihad Stadium following the release of the 2020-21 fixtures.

The Toffees were handed a trip to the Capital on the opening weekend for the second season in succession, with their visit to Spurs scheduled for 12 September although games are subject to change based on which are picked up by domestic broadcasters for live televised coverage.

Everton then host newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion before travelling back to London to face Crystal Palace the following weekend.

The first derby of the season comes comparatively early in the schedule as Everton's fifth match of the campaign at Goodison Park on 17 October.

The club's 2020-21 schedule avoids the relatively daunting runs of matches against the so-called "big six" that characterised last season, with only the successive games against Spurs and Arsenal in April seeing Everton play any of those teams back-to-back.

