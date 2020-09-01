Reports: Rodriguez and Allan transfers are almost done

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020



Updated

Jason Burt of The Telegraph reported yesterday that agreements are in place with both Real Madrid and the Colombian star and that confirmation of the deal to bring him to Merseyside was imminent. Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian made similar claims.

While Sky Sports said that both players would undergo medicals with the club today before completing their respective moves from Real Madrid and Napoli, only the Brazilian travelled to the northwest to have his physical exam. Rodriguez is scheduled to have his on Thursday morning.

Sources in Italy have already reported that Allan held a farewell get-together to bid adieu to his team-mates at Napoli ahead of a £21m (plus add-ons) move to Goodison Park.

According to reports in Spain, James has until tomorrow to complete a move elsewhere before he will be required to attend training at Real Madrid and he looks on course to do that.

Largely overlooked by Zinedine Zidane last season after he returned from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich, the former Monaco player is anxious to leave the Bernabeu in search of regular football and appears to have been persuaded by Carlo Ancelotti to join him at Everton in a £22m deal.

