Seasons2020-21Everton News
Reports: Rodriguez and Allan transfers are almost done
Jason Burt of The Telegraph reported yesterday that agreements are in place with both Real Madrid and the Colombian star and that confirmation of the deal to bring him to Merseyside was imminent. Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian made similar claims.
While Sky Sports said that both players would undergo medicals with the club today before completing their respective moves from Real Madrid and Napoli, only the Brazilian travelled to the northwest to have his physical exam. Rodriguez is scheduled to have his on Thursday morning.
Sources in Italy have already reported that Allan held a farewell get-together to bid adieu to his team-mates at Napoli ahead of a £21m (plus add-ons) move to Goodison Park.
According to reports in Spain, James has until tomorrow to complete a move elsewhere before he will be required to attend training at Real Madrid and he looks on course to do that.
Largely overlooked by Zinedine Zidane last season after he returned from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich, the former Monaco player is anxious to leave the Bernabeu in search of regular football and appears to have been persuaded by Carlo Ancelotti to join him at Everton in a £22m deal.
2 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:33:16
I wonder how many times Moshiri has had the thought "If only I'd gone balls out in the beginning and got in Brands and Carlo, instead of that ham mannequin Koeman and Steve "goofball" Walsh?
3 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:41:02
Hopefully we can offload Sigurdsson to DC United, and get Ramirez and Bernard off our books, and give Delph to science.
4 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:03
5 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:27
6 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:46:40
7 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:50:45
We should have offered both Yannick and Besic and a bit of cash as part of deal to get deal over the line.
If you read post on Sigurdsson, it says after his deal is complete so no transfer fee applied & toffees will not re-sign him so it's a free transfer & his wages will be off the books!
8 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:55:18
9 Posted 01/09/2020 at 00:00:00
10 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:21:53
11 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:31:45
James, you won't know. If Carlo can boost his ego and the man back to where it was, he might turn up to be the capture of the year.
12 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:32:39
I was just thinking of all our surplus midfielders and forgot Delph even existed.
13 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:34:35
14 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:37:07
15 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:27:40
16 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:50:20
I don't see Gylfi going to DC this year - the article states "after his contract is run at Everton". Still lots to do only two weeks to go before the season opens.
17 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:56:48
18 Posted 02/09/2020 at 03:11:18
19 Posted 02/09/2020 at 04:07:24
I’m holding my breath and trying not to get too excited over the prospect of landing these two. Keeping my fingers crossed.
20 Posted 02/09/2020 at 05:13:20
Generally, newly promoted teams don't want to spend big in their first season, in case things don't go to plan and they find the Premier League is a different kettle of fish.
Of course, there are always the exceptions, Villa last season spent big, and for the most part struggled, and narrowly avoided going back down again.
21 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:30:13
Nearly choked on the granola. One leg would be a life's work.
22 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:51:47
23 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:21:04
If we get Allan, Rodriguez and Doucouré along with Gomes, we go from the worst midfield in the league to one of the best, instantly.
No longer can we allow Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson to face off against the beasts in this league. We've got our own pit bull in Allan and a sprinkle of star dust with Rodriguez,
I just hope we can shift Besic, Sandro, Bolasie, Tosun And loan out Davies, so we can free up the finances to complete Doucouré. A proper box to box beast.
I'm greedy now, I'll be slightly disappointed if they don't come as a three. I've already decided they're a three and must arrive as a three!!! 😂😂 COYB!!
24 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:39:54
Time now to enjoy watching the flotsam float down the Mersey...
25 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:50:22
I expect Leeds are waiting patiently for Delph, Derek, someone posted how good he was looking in training, and most probably because he can't wait to get back to Leeds, to hit the ground running!
I expect Sandro out the door; not sure about Bolasie, (who although never impressing me, might as a last resort be useful as an impact sub).
Besic, he's took the piss for years, and I would be very surprised if we got rid of him for a fee because he seems a greedy person, and has been running his contract down for a long time now. I'd take the hit and banish him, no more shop window, Mo, leave or see what happens maybe?
Bernard, Sigurdsson have both got talent, (honestly) and why send Davies out on loan, when he's finally getting some proper players to learn off!
Let's see what the next few weeks bring, but finally we have a man with a plan, it's just a massive shame we aren't allowed in the stadium.
26 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:51:09
I think they're looking at giving Pickford ‘online last season' to improve but in an ideal works where mo eh is no object he leaves. He hosts us points. Imagine James getting an 80th minute ‘winner' at old Trafford only for Pickford to let something approaching a scuffed shot under his body in injury time!!
I've said it on here before but we could get Messi and everything would be great up top but we will always concede freak, cheap goals with Pickford. Pains me to say it as I wanted him to be a huge success.
27 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:24:38
Also, if Jordan can get his act together, he might keep his England place and his value may increase, as at present everyone knows he has serious flaws in his game.
Next season, I would love to see Pope.
28 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:27:51
The difficult part will be the offloading of the deadwood!
With a competitive midfield we should hope to hit the 60-points mark in the season ahead.
29 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:37:20
As for Doucouré, he will be next and the mention that this deal won't happen because we have signed the other two will have no bearing.
I expect all three to be in by the end of the week. I think there will be other additions too, a right-back and possibly a back-up striker.
30 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:46:37
Sadly the £30 million paid for Pickford is not on the same planet as these guys.
32 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:18:01
33 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:26:19
Let's hope that the player wants to stay in the Premier League and so decides to come to us.
34 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:54:46
35 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:03:32
36 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:36:39
hat cover do we have up front with any experience if Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison gets injured? Only Kean and then we are in the the U23s. We so need an experienced striker to complement the revamp in midfield.
37 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:49:32
I've heard that Monaco are challenging us, but they are not in the same financial league as us so won't be able to offer more. With the new players coming in its going to make Doucouré come more.
As for formations 4-4-2 was a means to an end to get more goals by getting Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison closer to each other, it worked for a while but post lockdown teams just figured out that they outnumbered us in midfield and swamped us. Our midfield looked, and was, terrible but it was usually 2 v 3 in the middle of the park.
I expect all three midfielders to come in, Tom, Gomes, Sigurdsson on the bench. I think those three lambasted players would look very different if one of them was on with 2 of the three new ones.
38 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:51:52
In zcalvert-Lewin, Kean and Richarlison we have good choices here. Simms will come through this year as well I feel, and we still have Tosun on the books (and even Walcott to step in perhaps if desperately unlucky with injuries).
For me, it's a goalscoring winger, particularly on the right that we need. Someone who can beat a man and cross too. This would give us an option of 4-2-3-1 (with Gomes and Allan in the middle, and Richarlison, James, and ‘new guy' as the attacking 3).
If we got Doucouré as well as James and Allan, it gives us a quality 4-3-3 option as well as a potential 4-4-2 diamond option too. I think this is what Carlo wants – a flexible team who can change up regularly. 🤞
39 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:24:14
James has missed preseason so he's already a month behind everyone else and I suspect in our desperation to land a 'name' we have overlooked other options too.
I'm happy to have him and hope for the best but taking a step back I wouldn't be surprised if he's injured, lacks motivation, and we are digging our financial hole deeper on a dream instead of assessing all available options.
Sorry, I should be happy and I'll keep thinking positive. It will all work out brilliantly!
40 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:25:11
41 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:26:49
There's no way Monaco will offer £30+ M so Watford can chew on that.
We need to move on; hopefully we already have.
42 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:30:04
Sounds like Doucouré has his heart set on coming here and playing for Carlo, so I am not too concerned about Monaco. As Gary#36 above says this signing will give Carlo options, all quality ones. Imagine that, teams fearing ‘our' midfield.
A new striker will come in only if Kean goes back to Italy which is a distinct possibility, if the terms suit us. I am sure Brands and Ancelotti will have one or two names they are considering should it be necessary. They are keeping the cards very close to their chest on that one.
43 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:51:14
The question marks I'd have over Allan and Rodriguez is whether they can adjust to the Premier League. We've seen it before with the likes of Klaasen where a quality player for a top European side just cannot adjust to the rigours and pace of the English game. I agree with other posters that Doucoure has experience in this league and would make a good signing.
Said it before but even with these additions in midfield, I still think we need a top goalkeeper, a right back and a reliable goal threat.
44 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:08:01
45 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:40:14
46 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:48:26
47 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:03:37
I think we have done the right thing get the players you want in first then hopefully sell the players you don't want. It also sends a clear message to these players that they will get little or no game time if they choose to stay. Lets hope thats the motivation for them to move.
48 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:17:52
Also, how do you work out that 'If Doucoure wanted to be an Everton player, he'd be here by now'??
Just curious how you can make these statements when re Rodriguez, I'm quite sure the club would have looked at all available options and also would imagine Real would prefer a fee and no contribution to wages rather than your suggestion. Also, the issue with Doucoure is the two clubs haggling over price, where he wants to go is irrelevant until that happens. 2 x crazy statements!
On a positive note, delighted with Allan & Rodriguez, particularly Allan as I think he fills the gap Gueye left except is a better all round player! Good times, keep the signings coming!!
49 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:24:33
50 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:25:31
Jose doesn't want the lad.
And Brian #45 - patience my friend. Walcott, Bolasie and Tosun will all be gone this time next year if we don't give them new contracts. It will all be done before your next summer holiday.
51 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:34:40
I don’t know his secret sources but when Silva was here I recall Doucures agent mouthing off that if he left Watford he’d join a better club than Everton.
52 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:40:27
Better yet, sign Ndombele from Levy Pienaar style. Get him on the cheap then sell him back for profit. Jose loves those kind of deals eg Matic
53 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:07:47
54 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:13:36
I hope you are right Phil, regarding the 3 players mentioned. So you are guaranteeing me that quarantine not being in place, that when I fly to the Algarve next summer for my holidays these 3 wont be on Evertons books.
55 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:27:31
56 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:38:39
There’s no likelihood of Tosun going anywhere yet. Sadly, the poor lad’s still suffering from the bad injury he picked up whilst at Palace so no one will come in for him until he’s recovered and fit again.
And Bolasie showed more effort, interest, imagination and desire in his time on the pitch versus Blackpool than most who got a run out that day. I’d sooner see him get a start than Walcott.
57 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:38:55
Also I know our current crop of players have been mostly shite and maybe most should be moved on.
However there is always the chance that with better quality around them that some of these misfits may find some form and surprise us all. After all we have to remember that most of these players, like us, have had to endure the Koeman, Fat Sam and Silva debacle. I reckon that magic trio would manage to make Ronaldo and Messi play rubbish given the time
58 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:40:50
An older midfielder and a washed up forward coming in to save us - I've heard that before somewhere.
59 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:43:36
Delph is a half decent player - just. injuries - for that reason it might be safer to keep Davies.
60 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:50:41
Delph and Sigurdsson are the tricky ones. And indeed Bernard. That's about £300k per week of wages there that will be mainly sat on our bench if Rodriguez, Doucore and Allan arrive.
Personally i'd keep Delph, who has the lowest wages of the 3 as he is quite versatile and could cover at LB where we are a little short. If we could find any takers for Bernard and Siggy then that would do wonders for the wage bill and help may allow us to get a good RB on looan.
61 Posted 02/09/2020 at 15:54:17
62 Posted 02/09/2020 at 15:56:55
63 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:00:50
64 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:08:07
65 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:11:46
66 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:13:55
67 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:14:06
68 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:17:43
69 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:33:13
70 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:39:59
71 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:40:43
I also think that Richarlison and DCL would look way better with this service behind them. In addition, Doucoure and James would both look to get into the box often and that gives space to the two forwards. We should hold off on another forward, particularly as we also have Moise Kean, until we see how this works.
72 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:44:44
73 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:55:09
74 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:28:34
75 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:36:05
76 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:37:09
A fine player, but he will always be remembered by Evertonians for one fateful moment. Respect and condolences to his family.
77 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:41:09
BK contacted my mate as my mate owes him a favour. Asked if he'd do both checkups on the cheap tonight.
My mate explained he could only do one this evening as he's doing a horse castration out in Chester so Bill agreed one this evening and one tomorrow.
You'd think they'd wait for a human doctor but Bill's happy for a vet to do 'em and he's a stickler for calling in his favours . The joys of being a vet eh?
(Sorry Andrew.)
78 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:41:22
79 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:49:22
80 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:50:40
82 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:04:13
83 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:05:02
84 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:07:00
85 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:26:15
He’s a decent player isn’t he?
Certainly good enough for the squad, a guy who can come off the bench and provide something at the very least.
There’s about twelve players we need to get rid of before we think about whether we need to remove Bernard from our squad.
Forgot to say, very pleased we’ve bought three good players, who seem they will compliment each other nicely as a midfield trio. Hope to God they stay fit and it works out for them.
86 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:53:46
87 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:58:50
88 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:08:57
When Peter Crouch was asked what would he have been if he hadn't made it as a footballer, he said "a virgin"
89 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:14:36
A lorry load of bin bags delivered to FF today
90 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:16:04
91 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:19:06
92 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:21:07
93 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:23:04
94 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:24:12
Oh and Brian, I’ve knocked another Desperado off my bill!!
95 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:24:15
It’s seemed like some of the longest transfer sagas, on record, but hopefully all will prove that they are up to the task this season.
Let’s hope so, and EFC, get off to a strong start, and get some consistency.
If we can’t get a new GK, in, I’d start with Lossl, but let’s see what happens, and how Carlo picks his squad.
96 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:32:06
98 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:56:21
Give your head a wobble lad
99 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:00:52
101 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:26:05
61 appearances. 4 goals. 6 assists.
Basically one goal every 15 games, and one assist every 10. Precisely why he needs replacing.
102 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:29:16
103 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:42:17
104 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:03:41
105 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:47:17
Richi and DCL 13 each Bernard 3. that stat alone makes your blood boil.
1 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:03:27
Breathe and breathe.