Reports: Rodriguez and Allan transfers are almost done

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 101comments  |  Jump to last
Updated Everton look set to wrap up deals for James Rodriguez and Allan Marques, with both players potentially being unveiled on Thursday.

Jason Burt of The Telegraph reported yesterday that agreements are in place with both Real Madrid and the Colombian star and that confirmation of the deal to bring him to Merseyside was imminent. Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian made similar claims.

While Sky Sports said that both players would undergo medicals with the club today before completing their respective moves from Real Madrid and Napoli, only the Brazilian travelled to the northwest to have his physical exam. Rodriguez is scheduled to have his on Thursday morning.

Sources in Italy have already reported that Allan held a farewell get-together to bid adieu to his team-mates at Napoli ahead of a £21m (plus add-ons) move to Goodison Park.

According to reports in Spain, James has until tomorrow to complete a move elsewhere before he will be required to attend training at Real Madrid and he looks on course to do that.

Largely overlooked by Zinedine Zidane last season after he returned from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich, the former Monaco player is anxious to leave the Bernabeu in search of regular football and appears to have been persuaded by Carlo Ancelotti to join him at Everton in a £22m deal.  

Geoff Lambert
1 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:03:27
Can't let myself get to excited, It always comes back to bite you on the arse.

Breathe and breathe.

Steve Shave
2 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:33:16
Wow, can't believe it! Exciting!

I wonder how many times Moshiri has had the thought "If only I'd gone balls out in the beginning and got in Brands and Carlo, instead of that ham mannequin Koeman and Steve "goofball" Walsh?

Christy Ring
3 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:41:02
Hopefully D-day tomorrow, and Doucouré to follow.

Hopefully we can offload Sigurdsson to DC United, and get Ramirez and Bernard off our books, and give Delph to science.

Sam Hoare
4 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:03
Steve, I’ve heard that Moshiri did want Brands. Or Monchi. But Monchi said no and Brands said not yet.
Paul Hewitt
5 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:42:27
It doesn't matter who we sign. Not getting my hopes up again. Done it to many times, just to be let down.
David Pilkington
6 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:46:40
I’ll get my hopes up when we’re sitting in the the top 6 come January. Too many false dawns, hopefully this one is for real!
Terry Nolan
7 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:50:45
I cannot see the Toffees signing Doucoure now with both these players signing & we haven't moved any of deadwood out...yet!!!

We should have offered both Yannick and Besic and a bit of cash as part of deal to get deal over the line.

If you read post on Sigurdsson, it says after his deal is complete so no transfer fee applied & toffees will not re-sign him so it's a free transfer & his wages will be off the books!

Brian Murray
8 Posted 01/09/2020 at 23:55:18
Blue tide is rising. Just need a goalie a winger and a proper chairman. Coyb
Stephen Vincent
9 Posted 01/09/2020 at 00:00:00
Makes a real change for our business to be done early. Brands now has until 5 October to move out the crud. They know who they are.
Pekka Harvilahti
10 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:21:53
Paul, we all know but hope lives forever. But there'll always be another season, who knows who, who knows where...
Pekka Harvilahti
11 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:31:45
Allan seems to be a great player.

James, you won't know. If Carlo can boost his ego and the man back to where it was, he might turn up to be the capture of the year.

Kieran Kinsella
12 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:32:39
Christy, lol.

I was just thinking of all our surplus midfielders and forgot Delph even existed.

Paul Kernot
13 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:34:35
After all the talk, these two really need to be part of the squad by the end of the week. They'd then have just one week to get up to speed with the squad. By 'speed' I mean 1st gear for these two. Wouldn't it be a nice change to get a result away at Spurs on the 1st day & to be in the top 6 after half-a-dozen games?
Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 02/09/2020 at 00:37:07
James averages a goal every 3/4 games whereas Gomes, Tom, Bernard and Bolasie average a goal every 3/4 years — between them. Quite an improvement.
Albert Perkins
15 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:27:40
Great, next Doucouré. It's shocking that we are signing players who really want to play for us, Okay the Don, but same thing.
Ken Camara
16 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:50:20
I will be super excited if this is completed tomorrow. James will be tomorrow, hopefully Allan by end of the week. It will help us to compete against the top teams, and play the style the coach expects.

I don't see Gylfi going to DC this year - the article states "after his contract is run at Everton". Still lots to do only two weeks to go before the season opens.

Anthony Murphy
17 Posted 02/09/2020 at 01:56:48
Fingers crossed with Rodríguez and the medical.
Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 02/09/2020 at 03:11:18
Geoff, me too. Gotta remind myself to exhale once in a while.
Michael Low
19 Posted 02/09/2020 at 04:07:24
LMAO Christy#3 Delph, you’re assuming he has residual value! :)

I’m holding my breath and trying not to get too excited over the prospect of landing these two. Keeping my fingers crossed.

Derek Knox
20 Posted 02/09/2020 at 05:13:20
Since Delph has come up on this thread, it wouldn't surprise me if he went to Leeds. Newly promoted side, want experience in the team to blend with the youth. Personally, I don't believe he's that bad of a player but his injury record whilst he has been with us has been abysmal.

Generally, newly promoted teams don't want to spend big in their first season, in case things don't go to plan and they find the Premier League is a different kettle of fish.

Of course, there are always the exceptions, Villa last season spent big, and for the most part struggled, and narrowly avoided going back down again.

Dave Evans
21 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:30:13
Christy#3
Nearly choked on the granola. One leg would be a life's work.
Dan Nulty
22 Posted 02/09/2020 at 06:51:47
Doucouré won't happen now, I don't think.
Benn Chambers
23 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:21:04
Is today the day we confirm two of our new modern day Holy Trinity?

If we get Allan, Rodriguez and Doucouré along with Gomes, we go from the worst midfield in the league to one of the best, instantly.

No longer can we allow Davies, Delph, Iwobi, Sigurdsson to face off against the beasts in this league. We've got our own pit bull in Allan and a sprinkle of star dust with Rodriguez,

I just hope we can shift Besic, Sandro, Bolasie, Tosun And loan out Davies, so we can free up the finances to complete Doucouré. A proper box to box beast.

I'm greedy now, I'll be slightly disappointed if they don't come as a three. I've already decided they're a three and must arrive as a three!!! 😂😂 COYB!!

Colin Glassar
24 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:39:54
Should be home in time to see these two holding up their shirts on Sky Sports News at 6pm. Doucouré, Timore (loan) and Arias and we're done for now.

Time now to enjoy watching the flotsam float down the Mersey...

Tony Abrahams
25 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:50:22
Amidst all the excitement comes the realisation that it's a squad game nowadays.

I expect Leeds are waiting patiently for Delph, Derek, someone posted how good he was looking in training, and most probably because he can't wait to get back to Leeds, to hit the ground running!

I expect Sandro out the door; not sure about Bolasie, (who although never impressing me, might as a last resort be useful as an impact sub).

Besic, he's took the piss for years, and I would be very surprised if we got rid of him for a fee because he seems a greedy person, and has been running his contract down for a long time now. I'd take the hit and banish him, no more shop window, Mo, leave or see what happens maybe?

Bernard, Sigurdsson have both got talent, (honestly) and why send Davies out on loan, when he's finally getting some proper players to learn off!

Let's see what the next few weeks bring, but finally we have a man with a plan, it's just a massive shame we aren't allowed in the stadium.

Si Pulford
26 Posted 02/09/2020 at 07:51:09
Excellent news. Instantly improves our first eleven. I'm really hoping we get Dacoure signed as well. Greedy I know but he knows the league and has got the legs you need to be box-to-box in the Premier League.

I think they're looking at giving Pickford ‘online last season' to improve but in an ideal works where mo eh is no object he leaves. He hosts us points. Imagine James getting an 80th minute ‘winner' at old Trafford only for Pickford to let something approaching a scuffed shot under his body in injury time!!

I've said it on here before but we could get Messi and everything would be great up top but we will always concede freak, cheap goals with Pickford. Pains me to say it as I wanted him to be a huge success.

Eddie Dunn
27 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:24:38
If we do all of this business then Brands will be very busy trying to offload some of our unwanted players. So we might have to wait till next term for Pickford to be switched.

Also, if Jordan can get his act together, he might keep his England place and his value may increase, as at present everyone knows he has serious flaws in his game.

Next season, I would love to see Pope.

Christopher Timmins
28 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:27:51
Two down, one to go, hopefully, another we acquire another midfield improvement but will settle for the Man Utd goalkeeper or a young right back to take over from Coleman in due course.

The difficult part will be the offloading of the deadwood!

With a competitive midfield we should hope to hit the 60-points mark in the season ahead.

Martin Berry
29 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:37:20
As expected, Carlo knew all along that he wanted these two in first because it was business with non-UK clubs.

As for Doucouré, he will be next and the mention that this deal won't happen because we have signed the other two will have no bearing.

I expect all three to be in by the end of the week. I think there will be other additions too, a right-back and possibly a back-up striker.

Joe McMahon
30 Posted 02/09/2020 at 08:46:37
Si, I caught the end of the 1979 FA Cup Final on ITV4 last weekend, and Pat Jennings was in goal. Reminded me of Nev and Nigel Martyn.

Sadly the £30 million paid for Pickford is not on the same planet as these guys.

Brian Murray
32 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:18:01
Christopher Timmins post 28, listen if it's true and we going to offload Sandro well the rest should be easy peasy to get shut. Even the daft goalie who struts around like Conor McGregor will be on his way as soon as Carlo gets the Man Utd fella or someone of his ilk who is commanding will be an upgrade.
Hugh Jenkins
33 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:26:19
I think we are all hoping that the Doucouré deal also comes off, but unfortunately it seems that Monaco are also making overtures towards him.

Let's hope that the player wants to stay in the Premier League and so decides to come to us.

Tony Abrahams
34 Posted 02/09/2020 at 09:54:46
Google the Sheff Wed v Arsenal FA up game during the same season Joe. Watch how football used to be a game played by men in almost any conditions, as the second half got delayed because Jennings couldn't get his hands to all the snowballs coming his way!
Rob Dolby
35 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:03:32
I am assuming we will sign Allan and Rodriguez. If we also sign Doucouré, any idea what formation Ancelotti wants to play? 4-3-3?
Geoff Lambert
36 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:36:39
It's a striker that we need the most: a goalscorer.

hat cover do we have up front with any experience if Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison gets injured? Only Kean and then we are in the the U23s. We so need an experienced striker to complement the revamp in midfield.

Nathan Jones
37 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:49:32
Looks like Allan and Rodriguez are on there way. I disagree that this mean we will not sign Doucouré, if anything I think it makes it more likeley. The stumbling block is how much Watford want for him and are asking for what we offered last year. There logic being the price is the price; our logic, you need the money now and Doucouré doesn't want to play in the Championship so here is the lower offer.

I've heard that Monaco are challenging us, but they are not in the same financial league as us so won't be able to offer more. With the new players coming in its going to make Doucouré come more.

As for formations 4-4-2 was a means to an end to get more goals by getting Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison closer to each other, it worked for a while but post lockdown teams just figured out that they outnumbered us in midfield and swamped us. Our midfield looked, and was, terrible but it was usually 2 v 3 in the middle of the park.

I expect all three midfielders to come in, Tom, Gomes, Sigurdsson on the bench. I think those three lambasted players would look very different if one of them was on with 2 of the three new ones.

Gary Willock
38 Posted 02/09/2020 at 10:51:52
Whilst I think most would be made up if we could attract a “goal scorer” as well, I don't think it's “what we need most”.

In zcalvert-Lewin, Kean and Richarlison we have good choices here. Simms will come through this year as well I feel, and we still have Tosun on the books (and even Walcott to step in perhaps if desperately unlucky with injuries).

For me, it's a goalscoring winger, particularly on the right that we need. Someone who can beat a man and cross too. This would give us an option of 4-2-3-1 (with Gomes and Allan in the middle, and Richarlison, James, and ‘new guy' as the attacking 3).

If we got Doucouré as well as James and Allan, it gives us a quality 4-3-3 option as well as a potential 4-4-2 diamond option too. I think this is what Carlo wants – a flexible team who can change up regularly. 🤞

Justin Doone
39 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:24:14
I'm confused as to why we are offering James a permanent 3 year deal when Real Madrid would happily agree to a year loan, contribute to his wages and we can assess how he fits in to our team and league over the next several months.

James has missed preseason so he's already a month behind everyone else and I suspect in our desperation to land a 'name' we have overlooked other options too.

I'm happy to have him and hope for the best but taking a step back I wouldn't be surprised if he's injured, lacks motivation, and we are digging our financial hole deeper on a dream instead of assessing all available options.

Sorry, I should be happy and I'll keep thinking positive. It will all work out brilliantly!

Geoff Lambert
40 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:25:11
Gary, you forgot Sandro. Another non "goal scoring" backup!!!
Justin Doone
41 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:26:49
Doucouré would be an Everton player by now if he wanted to come.

There's no way Monaco will offer £30+ M so Watford can chew on that.

We need to move on; hopefully we already have.

Tony Everan
42 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:30:04
Doucouré agreed terms and Watford rumoured to have lowered their price to nearer £20M. No word on a player going to Watford yet though.

Sounds like Doucouré has his heart set on coming here and playing for Carlo, so I am not too concerned about Monaco. As Gary#36 above says this signing will give Carlo options, all quality ones. Imagine that, teams fearing ‘our' midfield.

A new striker will come in only if Kean goes back to Italy which is a distinct possibility, if the terms suit us. I am sure Brands and Ancelotti will have one or two names they are considering should it be necessary. They are keeping the cards very close to their chest on that one.

Craig Walker
43 Posted 02/09/2020 at 11:51:14
It might be a controversial view, but I'd keep Delph over Davies. I think Tom, unfortunately offers us nothing. If Delph could stay fit then he's a better player than Davies. I'd even rather see Besic given a game than Davies. In fact, I thought Schneiderlin offered us more than Tom.

The question marks I'd have over Allan and Rodriguez is whether they can adjust to the Premier League. We've seen it before with the likes of Klaasen where a quality player for a top European side just cannot adjust to the rigours and pace of the English game. I agree with other posters that Doucoure has experience in this league and would make a good signing.

Said it before but even with these additions in midfield, I still think we need a top goalkeeper, a right back and a reliable goal threat.

Andrew Ellams
44 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:08:01
Would I be greedy asking for one of the pacey wingers that we have been linked with over the summer too?
Andrew Ellams
45 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:40:14
This will be an odd experience for Rodriguez. It's been a while since he was the stand out player at his club, or has the potential to be. It will interesting to see if or how that affects his performance.
Steve Brown
46 Posted 02/09/2020 at 12:48:26
And Sigurdsson to DC United? The perfect day if I read that someone has come in with a big bid for Pickford.
Brian Harrison
47 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:03:37
With Allan and Rodriguez due to sign tomorrow, and we are still trying to agree a deal with Watford for Doucoure, well thats midfield sorted. So now its over to Marcel to persuade Walcott, Bernard, Tosun, Bolasie, Delph, that there futures lie away from Everton. Problem being all these players still have time left on their contracts and unless they fancy a move, which would have to be as financially rewarding as the one they are on here they wont be in any hurry to leave. So with the new players coming in on good salaries if we cant get any of the players surplus to requirements then where that puts us regarding FFP I don't know. Maybe 1 or 2 could be part of the deal to bring Doucoure from Watford but again how could Watford possibly afford the wages of any of our likely makeweights.

I think we have done the right thing get the players you want in first then hopefully sell the players you don't want. It also sends a clear message to these players that they will get little or no game time if they choose to stay. Lets hope thats the motivation for them to move.

Mark Pringle
48 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:17:52
Justin @37 & 39 - Regarding Rodriguez, how come you know that Real Madrid would ' happily agree to a year loan and contribute to his wages'??
Also, how do you work out that 'If Doucoure wanted to be an Everton player, he'd be here by now'??
Just curious how you can make these statements when re Rodriguez, I'm quite sure the club would have looked at all available options and also would imagine Real would prefer a fee and no contribution to wages rather than your suggestion. Also, the issue with Doucoure is the two clubs haggling over price, where he wants to go is irrelevant until that happens. 2 x crazy statements!
On a positive note, delighted with Allan & Rodriguez, particularly Allan as I think he fills the gap Gueye left except is a better all round player! Good times, keep the signings coming!!
Clive Rogers
49 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:24:33
Steve, #44, it’s not that perfect. Siggy is still with us for two more years until his contract is up.
Phil (Kelsall) Roberts
50 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:25:31
Why don't we just ring Levy and bid £20m to take Ndombele off his hands?

Jose doesn't want the lad.

And Brian #45 - patience my friend. Walcott, Bolasie and Tosun will all be gone this time next year if we don't give them new contracts. It will all be done before your next summer holiday.

Kieran Kinsella
51 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:34:40
Mark Pringle

I don’t know his secret sources but when Silva was here I recall Doucures agent mouthing off that if he left Watford he’d join a better club than Everton.

Kieran Kinsella
52 Posted 02/09/2020 at 13:40:27
Phil

Better yet, sign Ndombele from Levy Pienaar style. Get him on the cheap then sell him back for profit. Jose loves those kind of deals eg Matic

Geoff Lambert
53 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:07:47
Gonzalo Higuaín, Diego Costa, Both got less than a year left on their contract, both be around 8/10£ million mark. one of them would give us what we need up front.
Brian Harrison
54 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:13:36
Phil ( Kelsall) Roberts

I hope you are right Phil, regarding the 3 players mentioned. So you are guaranteeing me that quarantine not being in place, that when I fly to the Algarve next summer for my holidays these 3 wont be on Evertons books.

Nick Page
55 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:27:31
Can’t wait for us to “win the Transfer Window” again and then see them all either get injured or turn into Davy Klassen. It’s the hope that kills you.
Ray Roche
56 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:38:39
Brian@47 (And others)

There’s no likelihood of Tosun going anywhere yet. Sadly, the poor lad’s still suffering from the bad injury he picked up whilst at Palace so no one will come in for him until he’s recovered and fit again.
And Bolasie showed more effort, interest, imagination and desire in his time on the pitch versus Blackpool than most who got a run out that day. I’d sooner see him get a start than Walcott.

Chris Locke
57 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:38:55
I for one am very excited about the possible signing of Allan and James. Even if we can get James playing to 75% of his potential he’ll already be more creative than the entire squad combined.

Also I know our current crop of players have been mostly shite and maybe most should be moved on.
However there is always the chance that with better quality around them that some of these misfits may find some form and surprise us all. After all we have to remember that most of these players, like us, have had to endure the Koeman, Fat Sam and Silva debacle. I reckon that magic trio would manage to make Ronaldo and Messi play rubbish given the time

Jack Convery
58 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:40:50
When Jesus said to Thomas Happy are those who believe without seeing, he hadn't met an Evertonian !

An older midfielder and a washed up forward coming in to save us - I've heard that before somewhere.

Jon Wit
59 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:43:36
Don't see why we'd want to keep Besic, Bolasie, Sandro, Tosun - let them pad somebody elses squad.

Delph is a half decent player - just. injuries - for that reason it might be safer to keep Davies.

Sam Hoare
60 Posted 02/09/2020 at 14:50:41
Sandro will be going. There's interest in him from Spain. Besic will move to Championship i'd think. Tosun will probably get a January move. Bolasie might just get another shot here.

Delph and Sigurdsson are the tricky ones. And indeed Bernard. That's about £300k per week of wages there that will be mainly sat on our bench if Rodriguez, Doucore and Allan arrive.

Personally i'd keep Delph, who has the lowest wages of the 3 as he is quite versatile and could cover at LB where we are a little short. If we could find any takers for Bernard and Siggy then that would do wonders for the wage bill and help may allow us to get a good RB on looan.

Daniel A Johnson
61 Posted 02/09/2020 at 15:54:17
Doucouré is the signing I’m most looking forward to. He’s a big powerful unit box to box and will give our powder puff midfield some genuine menace.
Gerard Cleary
62 Posted 02/09/2020 at 15:56:55
I think Bernard and Gylfi will look a lot better with Allan and Doucoure doing the grunt work. if we can have more possession, I believe the quality players we have will shine. I realise both Gylfi and Bernard will play less, but Rodriguez won't be able to play every game.
Kim Vivian
63 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:00:50
Have we got enough lockers?
Mike Powell
64 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:08:07
Two great signings, so it's a start, think we need 4 more to challenge for top 6. We need another midfielder a striker a RB a keeper and possibly a LB for cover, I know that's 5, but think we could get away with LB. we still need to get shut of the deadwood, but am very happy with these two
Tony Everan
65 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:11:46
Daniel, I am looking forward to all three. As you say Doucoure and Allan will give our midfield presence and menace, they’re the central midfielders that we have been crying out for. Rodriguez will give us the world class creativity we are lacking. I am looking forward to see if him and Richarlison can form an understanding.
Alan Johnson
66 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:13:55
Allan arrives in liverpool airport by private jet with his wife. Photos in Daily Mail...


Kevin Latham
67 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:14:06
Please just sign lads, the same ‘nearly there now’ message seems to come out every day. Sometimes I think the DFS sale will end before we sign anyone.
Stephen Vincent
68 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:17:43
Geoff #53, Edinson Cavani, 33 and available on a free. Carlo might even have coached him at PSG for a short time.
Joe McMahon
69 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:33:13
Fingers crossed, and for the Utd Keeper. Just hope wives don't change their minds at blustery North England weather.
Geoff Lambert
70 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:39:59
Another couple of quality signings and watch out Burnly, Shef Utd, Wolves and Southampton. we are after you.
Barry Jones
71 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:40:43
Really want to sign Doucoure. He is really different. A powerhouse and a handful box to box in the mould of Yaya Toure. With Allan, Rodriguez and Gomes, we would have great midfield options for various formations.

I also think that Richarlison and DCL would look way better with this service behind them. In addition, Doucoure and James would both look to get into the box often and that gives space to the two forwards. We should hold off on another forward, particularly as we also have Moise Kean, until we see how this works.

Barry Jones
72 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:44:44
This is similar to the Liverpool formation with the full backs predominantly providing the width.
Dan Nulty
73 Posted 02/09/2020 at 16:55:09
Lol Geoff, depressing isn't it.
Brian Williams
74 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:28:34
Allan having his medical at 18:30. Rodriguez having his tomorrow at 11:45.
Andrew Ellams
75 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:36:05
Brian, sounds like a joint press conference tomorrow evening then.
Peter Mills
76 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:37:09
On a separate note, I have just read that Gerry Young of Sheffield Wednesday 1966 has passed away today.

A fine player, but he will always be remembered by Evertonians for one fateful moment. Respect and condolences to his family.

Brian Williams
77 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:41:09
Yeh, possibly.

BK contacted my mate as my mate owes him a favour. Asked if he'd do both checkups on the cheap tonight.
My mate explained he could only do one this evening as he's doing a horse castration out in Chester so Bill agreed one this evening and one tomorrow.
You'd think they'd wait for a human doctor but Bill's happy for a vet to do 'em and he's a stickler for calling in his favours . The joys of being a vet eh?

(Sorry Andrew.)

Peter Warren
78 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:41:22
Great Brian
Colin Glassar
79 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:49:22
If anyone is concerned about James's fitness have you ever seen his girlfriend/partner, Shannon Del Lima? I bet he's in the best shape of his life!
John Pierce
80 Posted 02/09/2020 at 17:50:40
You’d hope with all incoming midfielders that Carlo has found a way to rid us of the dross we currently have. They should realize that all things being equal they won’t be playing in the first team. That should trigger them actively looking for a way out.
Gary Willock
82 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:04:13
Geoff, why would I include Sandro in my post. Your argument is akin to saying United have a shit attack cos they have D’Mani Mellor in reserves. It’s a bizarre point.
Kunal Desai
83 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:05:02
Unconfirmed reports of Doucoure deal done. Fee around £22 million plus add ons.
Gary Willock
84 Posted 02/09/2020 at 18:07:00
The fact someone says they’d rather keep an aging, always injured crock (Delph) over a 22 year old local lad with plenty of experience and space to get better (Davies) just tells you how bizarre some views are on here.
Andrew Dempsey
85 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:26:15
Why are so many obsessed with getting Bernard off our books? Is that really the most pressing priority?
He’s a decent player isn’t he?
Certainly good enough for the squad, a guy who can come off the bench and provide something at the very least.
There’s about twelve players we need to get rid of before we think about whether we need to remove Bernard from our squad.

Forgot to say, very pleased we’ve bought three good players, who seem they will compliment each other nicely as a midfield trio. Hope to God they stay fit and it works out for them.

Frank Crewe
86 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:53:46
I like Bernard. He always gives 100% which is more than I can say for some other players. He's just been in a poor side. At the end of the day we need a squad so we should keep the players who can offer something different and Bernard can certainly do that. Moise Keane the same. Really who stays and who goes will really be dependent on what sort of set up Carlo intends to use. With the squad options he has now it could be anything.
Philip Bunting
87 Posted 02/09/2020 at 19:58:50
Theres a footballer in Bernard, always was just needs confidence.
Joe McMahon
88 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:08:57
Colin, it's amazing the power of money, thinking of Morgan Schneiderlins wife and not to mention John W Henry wife, he's in his 70's and she's certainly not.

When Peter Crouch was asked what would he have been if he hadn't made it as a footballer, he said "a virgin"

Len Hawkins
89 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:14:36
Kim Vivian #63

A lorry load of bin bags delivered to FF today

Michael O'Malley
90 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:16:04
Andrew@85 I totally agree Bernard played in a piss poor Midfield last season who couldn’t keep hold of the ball and was played out of position the right, we could see the best of him with more possession and better players around him, we saw glimpses of it in his first season
Dave Abrahams
91 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:19:06
Brian (77), Brian why don’t you get off Bill’s back, there’s always one of you having a go at poor Bill on here, he’s got feelings you know!!!
Brian Williams
92 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:21:07
Sorry Dave. 😋
Michael Boardman
93 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:23:04
This is why we're paying Carlo. If players can't play for him, or with these new additions, get rid, if they can, fantastic. Think this has to be last chance saloon though, as we can't carry this level of investment any further.
Dave Abrahams
94 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:24:12
Brian (92), should bloody think so, apology accepted.

Oh and Brian, I’ve knocked another Desperado off my bill!!

Paul Birmingham
95 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:24:15
Hopefully, soon some genuine hope and optimism, in the form of the new players, for the new season will be announced.

It’s seemed like some of the longest transfer sagas, on record, but hopefully all will prove that they are up to the task this season.

Let’s hope so, and EFC, get off to a strong start, and get some consistency.

If we can’t get a new GK, in, I’d start with Lossl, but let’s see what happens, and how Carlo picks his squad.

Brian Williams
96 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:32:06
Dave, you'll be down to single figures soon! 😂
Geoff Lambert
98 Posted 02/09/2020 at 20:56:21
Gary #82 You want to try walcott, Tosun or simms up front??
Give your head a wobble lad
Dave Abrahams
99 Posted 02/09/2020 at 21:00:52
Brian (96), got me laughing there, cheeky bloody monkey!
Danny Broderick
101 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:26:05
Bernard:

61 appearances. 4 goals. 6 assists.

Basically one goal every 15 games, and one assist every 10. Precisely why he needs replacing.

Geoff Lambert
102 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:29:16
Danny. he was our second highest goalscorer last season.
Tony Everan
103 Posted 02/09/2020 at 22:42:17
PL stats ; Bernard was third top scorer with 3 goals, and seventh for assists, with 2 over the season.
Paul Johnson
104 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:03:41
Nagging feeling in my head that the Ramirez deal may not be signed and sealed. Why would you stop in London for a meal in a restaurant owned by two arsenal players who you have never played with? Hope I am wrong but it is gnawing away at me.
Geoff Lambert
105 Posted 02/09/2020 at 23:47:17
Sort of Tony. as I said he was "second highest goal scorer"
Richi and DCL 13 each Bernard 3. that stat alone makes your blood boil.

