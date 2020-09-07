Seasons2020-21Everton News
Gomes leaves Portugal camp with injury
The midfielder was an unused substitute against Croatia and picked up an unspecified knock in training, casting a doubt on his availability to face Tottenham on Sunday when Everton kick off their 2020-21 Premier League campaign.
Carlo Ancelotti is already awaiting results of a scan to determine the extent of Mason Holgate's foot injury but he expects Yerry Mina to be fit and was confident that Fabian Delph's ability to rejoin the group this week after training on his own to this point.
The imminent arrivals of Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez are expected to further bolster the manager's options for Sunday's game.
We could potentially have a quite exciting first XI but the squad depth remains questionable. Will be interesting to see how quickly the likes of Allan and hopefully Doucoure and Rodriguez are starting matches.
