Everton announce arrival of James Rodriguez

Monday, 7 September, 2020



Everton have finally confirmed the signing of Colombian star James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth a reported £20m.

In what is a potential coup for the club, the 29-year-old links back up with Carlo Ancelotti, the man who made him the fourth-most expensive player in world football in 2014 when he signed him for Real from Monaco for £63m and then brought him to Bayern Munich on loan for two seasons starting in 2017.

Indeed, Ancelotti is believed to have been instrumental in persuading James to join him at Goodison Park, vouching for him personally and making a number of phone calls to him to describe the project he is working on with the Toffees.

Rodriguez signs a three-year contract, with Marca in Spain reporting that he halved his salary to €4.5m a year (around £76,000 a week) to make a move which will guarantee him the regular football has been denied at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

Born in Cúcuta in Colombia's northeastern department of Norte de Santander, Rodriguez began his career with second-tier Envigado, making his professional debut at just 14 years of age, before moving to Banfield in Argentina.

Porto brought him to Europe in 2010 (apparently only after Everton, under David Moyes, elected not to pursue a move for him on the grounds that he wouldn't have qualified for a work permit) and he spent three trophy-laden seasons there before moving to Monaco ahead of the 2014 World Cup.

It was on the big stage in Brazil that James announced himself to the world, driving his country to the quarter-finals in their first appearance in the World Cup Finals for 16 years, and claiming the Golden Boot with six goals, one of them a stunning, career-defining chest-and-volley against Uruguay in the Round of 16 from outside the box.

That earned him his big-money move to Madrid but while he had a “banner”

year in his first season at the Bernabeu under Ancelotti, finishing the campaign as the Galacticos' player of the season, his form gradually ebbed away after the Italian left until the pair were reunited at the Allianz Arena in 2017.

James acquitted himself well in Germany in a spell that was, like his 2018 World Cup campaign, disrupted to a degree by injury, not least when he ruptured a knee ligament in his second season in Germany. He played 28 times that season and scored seven goals but it wasn't enough to persuade Bayern, now shifting focus to longer-term building under new boss Niko Kovac, to take up the option of signing him permanently.

He returned to Madrid but found once again found it difficult to establish himself in a successful, trophy-winning team and because of injury and competition for places, he would make just one appearance in La Liga between November 2019 and the end of the protracted season in July.

The attacking midfielder had one year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu and with Madrid looking to lighten up their wage bill, he was made available for transfer this summer and Everton have swooped to wrap up his signing a week before the start of the new Premier League season.

