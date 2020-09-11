Squad numbers confirmed for 2020-21

Friday, 11 September, 2020



There have been few changes from last season and the new signings' numbers were already known, with James Rodriguez taking No 19, Allan No 6 and Abdoulaye Doucouré taking No 16.

Niels Nkounkou, who were 19 in the friendly against Preston, takes the 18 shirt while Anthony Gordon moves up to 24.

Sandro Ramirez (28), Yannick Bolasie (29) and Muhamed Besic (30) have been given shirt numbers despite the fact that the club are known to want to sell them on if possible before the transfer deadline.

The full list:

1 Jordan Pickford

2 Jonjoe Kenny

4 Mason Holgate

5 Michael Keane

6 Allan

7 Richarlison

8 Fabian Delph

9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

10 Gylfi Sigurdsson

11 Theo Walcott

12 Lucas Digne

13 Yerry Mina

14 Cenk Tosun

16 Abdoluaye Doucoure

17 Alex Iwobi

18 Niels Nkounkou

19 James Rodriguez

20 Bernard

21 Andre Gomes

23 Seamus Coleman

24 Anthony Gordon

25 Jean-Philippe Gbamin

26 Tom Davies

27 Moise Kean

28 Sandro Ramirez

29 Yannick Bolasie

30 Muhamed Besic

31 Joao Virginia

32 Jarrad Branthwaite

34 Beni Baningime

35 Dennis Adeniran

37 Lewis Gibson

38 Ryan Astley

46 Con Ouzounidis

48 Kyle John

49 Jonas Lossl

50 Ellis Simms

