Squad numbers confirmed for 2020-21
There have been few changes from last season and the new signings' numbers were already known, with James Rodriguez taking No 19, Allan No 6 and Abdoulaye Doucouré taking No 16.
Niels Nkounkou, who were 19 in the friendly against Preston, takes the 18 shirt while Anthony Gordon moves up to 24.
Sandro Ramirez (28), Yannick Bolasie (29) and Muhamed Besic (30) have been given shirt numbers despite the fact that the club are known to want to sell them on if possible before the transfer deadline.
The full list:
1 Jordan Pickford
2 Jonjoe Kenny
4 Mason Holgate
5 Michael Keane
6 Allan
7 Richarlison
8 Fabian Delph
9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
10 Gylfi Sigurdsson
11 Theo Walcott
12 Lucas Digne
13 Yerry Mina
14 Cenk Tosun
16 Abdoluaye Doucoure
17 Alex Iwobi
18 Niels Nkounkou
19 James Rodriguez
20 Bernard
21 Andre Gomes
23 Seamus Coleman
24 Anthony Gordon
25 Jean-Philippe Gbamin
26 Tom Davies
27 Moise Kean
28 Sandro Ramirez
29 Yannick Bolasie
30 Muhamed Besic
31 Joao Virginia
32 Jarrad Branthwaite
34 Beni Baningime
35 Dennis Adeniran
37 Lewis Gibson
38 Ryan Astley
46 Con Ouzounidis
48 Kyle John
49 Jonas Lossl
50 Ellis Simms
2 Posted 11/09/2020 at 15:23:22
3 Posted 11/09/2020 at 15:26:59
4 Posted 11/09/2020 at 15:30:11
I know it includes quite a few youngsters but its does need thinning out quite a bit.
Ramires, Bolasie and Besic should be moved on as quickly as possible. Maybe use Bolasie in a deal for Zaha.
5 Posted 11/09/2020 at 15:33:28
6 Posted 11/09/2020 at 15:41:32
It feels like Besic has been here since the 60s
