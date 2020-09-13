Ancelotti hails 'brilliant' display at Spurs

Carlo Ancelotti expressed his satisfaction with Everton's impressive win at Tottenham this afternoon, saying that the players did exactly what was expected of them.

The Italian started all three of his new signings and was rewarded with excellent debuts from James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucouré but it was the combination of two established stars that yielded the game's only goal.

Lucas Digne delivered an inch-perfect free-kick that was met with an impressive leap by Dominic Calvert-Lewin who despatched a typical striker's header past Hugo Lloris 10 minutes into the second half.

Ancelotti's frustration with his team last season, especially in midfield, had been evident but the addition of his new players had the desired effect of beefing up the mid-section while James added flair and vision on the right flank.

“Unbelievable,” Ancelotti said afterwards. “The game was good. The game was what I expected from the team. I know it was not easy but I thought the new [players] brought energy, brought quality and the others supported really well.

“So the performance was brilliant. We had some difficulties in the beginning but we were comfortable on the pitch.”

Asked if he was surprised at how quickly his new signings had bedded in, Ancelotti smiled, “Players that are able to play football don't need a lot of time to adapt so James knows very well what he has to do and Allan and Doucouré are the same.

“I told them to show their quality and I think that they did. I think we have a good combination in midfield — we have quality in Gomes and James, we have Allan [who does really well] in possession, and we have Doucouré who can work box-to-box.

“Last season, we had a lot of players with quality on the ball but in football you have to play without the ball.”

