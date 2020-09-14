Everton: stadium consultation process has been thorough and received widespread backing

Everton's Director of Marketing, Communications & Community, Richard Kenyon, has highlighted the club's extensive consultation process vis-a-vis the historic nature of the Bramley-Moore Dock site in the wake of objections to the proposed stadium from heritage bodies.

Both English Heritage and the Victorian Society have voiced their concerns over what they deem will be “incontrovertible harm” done to the Grade II listed walls of the dock by Everton's proposed new ground and have asked that the scheme be called in by the Secretary of State.

The club have responded to the initial concerns over the designs that were submitted in December to Liverpool City Council as part of the planning application for Bramley-Moore Dock by making substantial changes to their plans, specifically on the west side of the development.

A proposed multi-storey car park has been withdrawn from the plans in favour of a stepped plaza and a smaller, single-level parking area on the West Quay and these were included in an updated planning application that was submitted to LCC last week.

In addition to the Ten Streets initiative, Everton's plans are part of a revised North Shore Vision, a new “heritage-led” plan for the north docks area that aims to replace that put forward by Peel Holdings and Liverpool Vision and propose redevelopment of the derelict docklands that the council hope will help Liverpool retain its UNESCO World Heritage Status.

Speaking at an online Westminster Business Forum's event looking at the future of infrastructure in the Liverpool City region, Kenyon described the lengths to which Everton have engaged all interested parties in the city as part of an extensive consultation process.

“With any big scheme like this it's crucial that you take your time to set out the position and to give information and detail, and we've been very careful to do that over the last two years,” he said.

"We are looking at redeveloping a site that is part of the city's history but currently derelict. We wanted to put that front and centre of our position and explain why we were going to that site, the benefits of that not just to us, but the whole of the city region and most importantly, what we were doing to not impact heritage - but to enhance it, celebrate it and showcase it - to make it available to people.

"I think by putting all of that out there - very honestly and very much supported by the facts - we let people make their own decisions.

"We went to every length to get across all the boroughs of the city region over an extensive period to capture what those opinions were.

"Some criticism we have had has actually been from our own supporters early on in the process to ask us 'why is this taking so long', 'why are you consulting so extensively', 'why are you continuing to go out and ask us and the community things - just get on with the stadium'.

"While we wanted to do that, we knew that it was absolutely critical to the success of the project that we got the information out clearly so people could make an informed decision.

"We've been absolutely blown away by the level of support we've had, not just in that consultation but by people right across the spectrum."

Providing there are no significant delays caused by Governmental review of the scheme in Westminster, Everton hope to get the green light from the Council for Bramley-Moore Dock towards the end of this year and for construction to begin in early 2021.

