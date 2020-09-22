Unsworth predicts five U23 players could be loaned out

Tuesday, 22 September, 2020



David Unsworth says that he expects a number of his Under-23 side to head out on loan this season.

The new Academy Director named five players — Dennis Adeniran, Beni Baningime, Nathan Broadhead, Josh Bowler and Callum Connolly — who he expects will be spending the campaign elsewhere, most likely in the Championship, but he admits any loan arrangements would likely be completed late.

Among the named players, Adeniran is the only one who has not yet been farmed out on loan but Unsworth expects that to change.

"They're not here playing because we're hand-picking them," he told the Liverpool Echo after last night's 3-0 win over Chelsea in which both Connolly and Bowler scored.

"We want them to go out on loan and giving them a game in the U23s gives them a showcase to get that loan.

"Dennis, Beni, Nathan, Josh, Callum — they are all players I expect to be out on loan but the loan [window] is a little bit later so I understand why clubs haven't taken them yet.

"It'll probably be last-minute for most of them but I certainly expect all of them to go out on loan. On tonight's performance they have certainly shown they are top young players."

