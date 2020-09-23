Everton’s quality prevails against plucky Fleetwood

Wednesday, 23 September, 2020



Fleetwood Town 2 - 5 Everton



Richarlison scored his first goals of the season while Alex Iwobi and Bernard also got off the mark as Everton saw off the challenge of Joey Barton's Fleetwood.

Moise Kean came off the bench to round things off with a simple finish for the fifth goal thanks to brilliant work down the left by Niels Nkounkou as the Blues won 5-2 in successive matches to book a date with West Ham at Goodison Park next week.

Carlo Ancelotti named a starting XI with a healthy mix of established starters and players looking for another opportunity to impress as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison started up front ahead of a midfield that also featured the returning Fabian Delph.

Everton dominated the first half and could have been a goal up with just six minutes on the clock but Nkounkou's dangerous ball from the left just eluded Calvert-Lewin flying in towards goal.

Nkounkou's trickery a few minutes later ended with another cross that Calvert-Lewin met but his header was blocked before Iwobi's deflected shot rattled the top of the crossbar in the 21st minute.

Everton made the breakthrough a couple of minutes later, though, thanks to a goal made in Brazil. Bernard collected the ball in space 10 yards outside the Fleetwood box and he flighted a beautiful ball into the box for Richarlison to stoop and guide past Alex Cairns.

Iwobi and Bernard curled almost identical shots inches past the post in the 30th and 32nd minutes but it was merely a delay to the inevitable which swiftly followed.

Richarlison drove into the box and laid the ball off to Iwobi who back-heeled it superbly into the Brazilian's path where a first-time prod doubled the visitors' lead.

2-0 almost became 3-0 in first-half stoppage time but when Michael Keane picked Calvert-Lewin out with a terrific forward ball, Cairns pulled off an impressive reaction save to palm his effort wide.

That would be Calvert-Lewin's last contribution as he was withdrawn at the interval in favour of Anthony Gordon whose added positivity and direct running would prove vital in the second period.

Jordan Pickford may not have touched the ball in the first period but his clownery was instrumental in giving Fleetwood the belief they needed to make a game of it in the first 15 minutes after half-time.

The England keeper tried to dribble Keane's pass to get away from two opposition players on the edge of his six-yard box and when his attempted clearance ricocheted back towards the penalty spot, Fleetwood's substitute Matt Duffy was on hand to rifle the loose ball home.

Iwobi restored Everton's two-goal cushion almost immediately when Gordon powered in from the left and cut the ball back, Richarlison air-kicked it from close range but the Nigerian was well-placed to comfortably convert behind him to make it 3-1.

The lead was halved again, however, just moments after Iwobi had swept another shot just wide. Glenn Whelan sent a deep ball to the back post that Pickford elected not to try and claim, Ched Evans headed it back across goal where Callum Camps's overhead kick was only partially blocked by the keeper. and it crept in.

Josh Morris forced Pickford to push a shot away from distance as Fleetwood threatened to complete their comeback but after Tom Davies came on for Delph and the Toffees settled themselves down again, they eventually regained control.

Bernard forced another stop from Cairns with a curling shot from the left but it was Gordon, driving down the right flank this time, who laid on the fourth goal. His centre fell invitingly for Bernard who crashed a first-time shot down the centre of the goal from about 10 yards out to make it 4-2.

That appeared to be that even though Kean replaced Richarlison and Gordon volley narrowly wide in the closing stages but there was time for one more attack, instigated by stand-in centre-half, Lucas Digne, in the final minute of injury time.

The Frenchman sent his compatriot Nkounkou down the line with a perfectly-weighted ball over the top that the latter collected and ran with until he got into the area where he back-heeled it cheekily into the path of Kean who was arriving to side-foot home with ease.

It capped another eye-opening display by the young French fullback who was many people's man of the match last week against Salford and who likely took the accolade in this tie as well.

Richarlison may have scored twice in what was a typically energetic performance, Digne was commendable playing out of his natural position at centre-half and Gordon was laudably forward-looking when he came on at the break but it was Nkounkou, a player who never made a senior appearance for Marseille, who was the stand-out on the night.

While Ancelotti will continue to have concerns over his goalkeeper and the need for cover at centre-back remains acute, he will have been buoyed by the way Bernard and Iwobi in particular seized their chances in midfield.

Everton travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday having won their first four games in all competitions for the first time since 1978 and then welcome the Hammers to Merseyside in the Carabao Cup next week knowing that victory there would put them into the quarter-finals of a cup competition before a month of the new season will have elapsed.

