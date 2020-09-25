Seasons2020-21Everton News
Crystal Palace vs Everton
Match Preview
Yerry Mina will be one of six players rested in midweek who are expected to be drafted back into the side this weekend
Everton's second away fixture of the new Premier league season takes them back to the Capital to face Crystal Palace.
The Blues have had a pool record overall in London in recent years but they won on the opening day at Tottenham and their form over the first four games in all competitions will have them feeling confident that they can get another positive result, this time at Selhurst Park where they were held to a drab draw last year.
Their opponents this weekend have made a similarly impressive start to the new campaign, winning both their League fixtures and recording a stunning 3-1 victory at Old Trafford last Saturday. Roy Hodgson's men may have lost their Carabao Cup second round tie on penalties to Bournemouth but their strong start otherwise has had pundits speculating whether they can a force in the top half of the table this season.
A narrow win over Southampton on the first of the season was eclipsed by their display against Manchester United, one that put Wilfried Zaha and his future at the centre of many conversations in the aftermath. The Ivorian winger will be the chief danger man that Everton, the club with which he was heavily linked last year, will need corral if they are to come away with maximum points.
Once again, fitness permitting, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to restore the starting XI from the last two League games, which means Allan, Abdoulaye Doucouré, and James Rodriguez coming back into the side having sat out the mid week win at Fleetwood Town.
It should also see Yerry Mina partnering Michael Keane again after he, too, was rested for the Carabao Cup match, but with Lewis Gibson having secured a loan move to Reading and both Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite sidelined with injuries, they will be the only two fit centre-halves at Everton's disposal for the time being.
Speculation continues that they will move to bring in central defensive reinforcements before the transfer deadline but, as yet, there have been no concrete moves in that direction.￼￼￼￼￼ Talk of a loan move for Fikayo Tomori has died down now that it looks as though the young defender will be staying at Chelsea while media talk of a move for Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo has intensified.
The performances in midweek by the likes of Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon and Niels Nkounkou will have given Ancelotti food for thought, though, as he contemplates his match-day squad. The French fullback was in electric form against Fleetwood and picked up the man-of-the-match award and while he remains relatively untried defensively, he could be an option as an attacking wide player off the bench if required.
None of the others are likely to displace the established eleven that have started the last two League matches but they, too, will be itching for a chance to impress as a substitute in the second half.
Zaha may have terrorised United but Everton have been able to him relatively quiet in recent meetings with Palace, who are a robust and uncompromising outfit but who tend to lack genuine quality elsewhere in their side. If the likes of Allan and Doucouré can be disciplined in marshalling the Eagles's star man and his accomplice, Andros Townsend, and preventing them from causing havoc on the counter-attack, they should have the platform from which to win the game.
Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday, 26 September, 2020
Referee: Kevin Friend
VAR: Anthony Taylor
Last Time: Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Everton
Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gomes, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Hopefully we will have too much quality and score another few goals. We will concede I think getting hit on the break. With James though we have the guile to break down teams that want to sit, letting us have possession and try to counter.

Looking forward to it.
Looking forward to it.
The Blues have had a pool record overall in London
Does pickford need a wakeup call?
If he got dropped for a few games it might be the kick up the arse he needs to get him to rethink his mindset.
His distribution and clearances used to be his strong point.
Is Virginia worth a look?
Maybe that's why he played Prickford on Wed.
Richie looks like a man on a mission.
I'm sure we'll see what happened to United last week and make sure we don't push too far up unnecessarily because we know Zaha will cause damage.
It's a game we can win but also it wouldn't shock if we lose either, it's that type of fixture.
We haven't lost to Palace some September 2014 so let's hope that record continues.
