Ancelotti hopeful over injuries to key players

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020



The Brazilian duo had to be substituted in the 61st and 69th minutes respectively after Richarlison twisted his ankle heavily making a defensive tackle on an opponent and Allan came out of an innocuous challenge clutching his groin in significant discomfort.

Both players tried to play on but eventually hobbled off with the score at 2-1 their team-mates barely skipped a beat in their absence, going on to beat the Hammers 4-1 as Dominic Calvert-Lewin became the first Everton player to score back-to-back hat-tricks at Goodison Park since John Willie Parker 67 seasons ago.

Earlier in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round tie, the Toffees had lost Jonjoe Kenny to injury after he, too, injured an ankle blocking a cross and he left the stadium on crutches afterwards.

"Richarlison had a twist on his ankle,” Ancelotti said in his post-match press conference. “I think it's not so bad, like Allan.

“We have to check them tomorrow. It seems not so bad for them. I hope they can recover soon, maybe for Saturday. Richarlison I think I can recover for Saturday."

Everton face Brighton & Hove Albion back at Goodison on Saturday afternoon and then have a two-week break before a Merseyside derby showdown with Liverpool.

On the cup match this evening and the team's 100% start to the new season in general, the Italian was really pleased.

"[It] was a very good performance. We did well and [we have] good momentum, we have focus, we have motivation and we keep going and winning which is really important.

"We have to pay attention because [other] games can be more difficult [and] we don't have a lot of time to recover and prepare for the game against Brighton but I hope we can [produce] a repeat performance."

