Coleman withdraws from Ireland squad

Thursday, 12 November, 2020



The 32-year-old has been plagued by the issue for the past month and has had to be substituted in two of Everton's matches already and he also missed the recent trip to Newcastle.

A tweet from the Republic of Ireland Football Association's official account stated:

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of tonight's match against England through injury. A recurrence of a previous injury in last night's training session, following a scan and an assessment by the FAI medical team, Coleman has been ruled out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane were named in England's starting XI for the friendly at Wembley which the home side led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals by Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was rested which allowed Nick Pope and Dean Henderson an opportunity to impress.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads