Record losses underscore effect of pandemic on Everton's accounts

Everton have reported record of losses of almost £135m but tempered the news with the revelation that Farhad Moshiri plans to plough another £50m into the club this season that will take his investment in the club to £400m.

The club's annual accounts show a pre-tax loss of £134.8m and a net loss of £107m for 2019-20, but a sizeable chunk of the shortfall, £67.3m, has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked financial havoc across the game.

The report stresses that the unrecoverable financial impact directly attributable to the pandemic is not considered part of the underlying reported loss because “it is non-recurring in nature and could not have been foreseen at the beginning of the financial year.”

Other contributing factors to a £1.8m overall reduction in turnover include a lower finishing position than was forecast for last season and “the deferment of the recognition of some 2019/20 revenue until the next financial period due to the later completion of the season in July 2020.”

Seeing as Everton, like the rest of the Premier League, were hit hard by a loss of revenue from TV, the club explained that they will maintain and ongoing strategy to reduce its reliance on broadcast revenue “by expanding its controllable revenue from its commercial, advertising and merchandising and other commercial activities.”

Moshiri's own commitment to the club, meanwhile, was underscored by the revelation that he took his personal investment in Everton to £350m in June with a £50m cash infusion in the form of an interest-free loan and he plans to add another £50m over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors is proposing that the British-Iranian billionaire increase his shareholding from 77.2% to 93.3% with an investment of £250m, a proportion of which would come from the issue of new shares and some of that money would see current loans converted into capital.

