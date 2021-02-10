Former Everton goalkeeper Dai Davies has died aged 72

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021



Former Everton, Swansea City and Wales goalkeeper has passed away following his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Davies was diagnoised with terminal cancer last year and has been treated at the Royal Hospital in Liverpool but was moved to the Nightingale Hospice in Wrexham.

A popular figure in the footballing world, there was an outpouring of love and support following his diagnosis. Fellow Toffee and compatriot, Neville Southall, p[aid tribute, saying:

“Dai had incredible mental strength and never let the odd mistake affect him. He just kept going.

“He won more than 50 caps and played loads of games at the top level and should be recognised as a top goalkeeper.

“His attitude was always spot on and he's a great guy as well, a really funny person.”

Born in Glanamman, Davies began his career at Swansea before joining Everton for £20,000 in 1970 after they had just secured their seventh league title. In all he played 93 times for the club.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads