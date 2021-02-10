Seasons2020-21Everton News
Former Everton goalkeeper Dai Davies has died aged 72
Former Everton, Swansea City and Wales goalkeeper has passed away following his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Davies was diagnoised with terminal cancer last year and has been treated at the Royal Hospital in Liverpool but was moved to the Nightingale Hospice in Wrexham.
A popular figure in the footballing world, there was an outpouring of love and support following his diagnosis. Fellow Toffee and compatriot, Neville Southall, p[aid tribute, saying:
“Dai had incredible mental strength and never let the odd mistake affect him. He just kept going.
“He won more than 50 caps and played loads of games at the top level and should be recognised as a top goalkeeper.
“His attitude was always spot on and he's a great guy as well, a really funny person.”
Born in Glanamman, Davies began his career at Swansea before joining Everton for £20,000 in 1970 after they had just secured their seventh league title. In all he played 93 times for the club.
I was one of them and received a really lovely response from his daughter Bethan confirming this, expressing her and the families gratitude towards Blues who did so.
When I heard of Dai's passing this morning I took time out to find Bethan's email and send her a personal condolence message.
Always sad to lose one of our own.
'Dai, Dai, Dai, Dai, Dai, Dai -Those Were The Days My Friend.'
Lovely gesture, his family would have been pleased with that.
Once a Blue...
Sad news.
Very good player to have played so many games and be so fondly recalled by the fans of all the teams he played for.
Nice tweet from Neville about him
Too early and deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
