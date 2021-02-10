Seasons2020-21Everton News

Former Everton goalkeeper Dai Davies has died aged 72

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 12comments  |  Jump to last

Former Everton, Swansea City and Wales goalkeeper has passed away following his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Davies was diagnoised with terminal cancer last year and has been treated at the Royal Hospital in Liverpool but was moved to the Nightingale Hospice in Wrexham.

A popular figure in the footballing world, there was an outpouring of love and support following his diagnosis. Fellow Toffee and compatriot, Neville Southall, p[aid tribute, saying:

“Dai had incredible mental strength and never let the odd mistake affect him. He just kept going.

“He won more than 50 caps and played loads of games at the top level and should be recognised as a top goalkeeper.

“His attitude was always spot on and he's a great guy as well, a really funny person.”

Born in Glanamman, Davies began his career at Swansea before joining Everton for £20,000 in 1970 after they had just secured their seventh league title. In all he played 93 times for the club.

 

Reader Comments (12)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Graham Hammond
1 Posted 10/02/2021 at 14:27:02
Rest in Peace, Dai Davies, thoughts and condolences and very best wishes to the family. He was the very first goalkeeper I ever saw live, Altrincham at home in January 1975.

Hopefully whatever Everton team is put out there tonight does not show too much respect for the opposition, I still think we afforded Manchester United too much respect on the night and the fact that so many supporters seem happy with a point is exactly the mentally that holds us back. The time really has come to finally start to believe.

Tony Heron
2 Posted 10/02/2021 at 14:53:05
I could never put Dai among the greats, that I've seen, of Everton number 1's. But he was a good keeper both for us and Wales. Sad to hear the news of his passing. RIP Dai.
Dennis Stevens
3 Posted 10/02/2021 at 15:06:18
Sad news, 72 is no great age nowadays. Dai has been robbed of a good few years, but he certainly packed plenty into the years he had. RIP
John Raftery
4 Posted 10/02/2021 at 15:50:41
I think Dai’s best form for us was in the early weeks of 1975. He had a great game at Anfield in a 0-0 draw, the match in which Latchford missed a sitter in the final seconds. The only error I can recall Dai making that season was in the 5th Round of the FA Cup when we lost 2-1 at home. He failed to hold a low cross at the Street End.
Paul Swan
5 Posted 10/02/2021 at 17:27:54
Rest in Peace, Dai Davies, and condolences to his family. I recall not long ago the request for people to submit memories and stories about his time at the club. I hope that provided some smiles and comfort to him during his fight. God bless.
Jay Wood
[BRZ]
6 Posted 10/02/2021 at 17:36:50
Paul @ 5, I can reassure you that Dai and his family did indeed gain a great deal of pleasure and comfort from the fans who shared their memories of Dai with the family.

I was one of them and received a really lovely response from his daughter Bethan confirming this, expressing her and the families gratitude towards Blues who did so.

When I heard of Dai's passing this morning I took time out to find Bethan's email and send her a personal condolence message.

Always sad to lose one of our own.

'Dai, Dai, Dai, Dai, Dai, Dai -Those Were The Days My Friend.'

Brent Stephens
7 Posted 10/02/2021 at 17:43:40
Good man, Jay.
Thomas Richards
8 Posted 10/02/2021 at 17:50:45
Jay,

Lovely gesture, his family would have been pleased with that.

Once a Blue...

Jonathan Tasker
9 Posted 10/02/2021 at 18:26:09
Remember him well.
Sad news.
Very good player to have played so many games and be so fondly recalled by the fans of all the teams he played for.
Nice tweet from Neville about him
Paul Birmingham
10 Posted 10/02/2021 at 19:54:42
RIP Dai, you always gave your best and fought hard and fair.

Too early and deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

Niall McIlhone
11 Posted 10/02/2021 at 20:07:37
What a lovely gesture, Jay. Good on you, and I would hope and expect the club have extended condolences also. I must have seen the vast majority if not all of Dai's games for Everton, as I travelled home and away in the mid 1970, He was a very competent keeper, a big man who gave defenders confidence, there weren't many opponents who out- muscled him in Ariel challenges. I also remember how fondly the fans greeted him, he always raised his hands to applaud us fans and flashed his toothless grin. I recall we played away, at Leeds I think, and there was a photo of Dai smiling in the match programme with a perfect set of gleaming white teeth. A fan next to us commented " he's a handsome bugger with his teeth in isn't he ? " it made us all laugh, but Dai was an important part of that team in 75/76 season and was one of the reasons why I have always had a soft spot for Wales national football team ever since. Rest in Peace Dai.you did Everton and Wales proud.
Jack Convery
12 Posted 10/02/2021 at 20:22:21
Very sad news. Condolences to the Davies family. RIP.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads