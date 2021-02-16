Calvert-Lewin out of City game

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss a second successive game with a hamstring problem after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he has been ruled out of tomorrow's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The striker injured his hamstring again during last week's FA Cup tie with Tottenham and is now hoping to recover in time for the Merseyside derby this coming weekend.

"Not available for sure [are] Dominic Calvert-Lewin and [Jean-Philippe] Gbamin," the manager told the media at his pre-match press conference today. "The others are all okay, they are going to train today.

"I think it's a matter of days [for Calvert-Lewin]. We hope that he will be available on Saturday."

“[Jordan] Pickford yesterday trained and it was okay. We check again today and if he's available he is going to play. Allan is in contention. He's fit, he's good. He's available to play."

