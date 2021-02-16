Seasons2020-21Everton News

Calvert-Lewin out of City game

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 12comments  |  Jump to last

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss a second successive game with a hamstring problem after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he has been ruled out of tomorrow's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The striker injured his hamstring again during last week's FA Cup tie with Tottenham and is now hoping to recover in time for the Merseyside derby this coming weekend.

"Not available for sure [are] Dominic Calvert-Lewin and [Jean-Philippe] Gbamin," the manager told the media at his pre-match press conference today. "The others are all okay, they are going to train today.

"I think it's a matter of days [for Calvert-Lewin]. We hope that he will be available on Saturday."

“[Jordan] Pickford yesterday trained and it was okay. We check again today and if he's available he is going to play. Allan is in contention. He's fit, he's good. He's available to play."

 

Michael Barrett
1 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:14:57
God help us...
Peter Mills
2 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:18:27
One would assume Josh King might start.
Oliver Molloy
3 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:23:35
Would we all be surprised if we won!
Phil Bickerstaff
4 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:24:47
It will End up like 2018/19 season at Goodison
City 2-blues 0
We played really well and competed but ???
Danny O’Neill
5 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:25:31
The on form Gundogan out for City on top of De Brunye?

Anyone got anymore straws for me to clutch at?

Kieran Kinsella
6 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:28:35
We will win 2-0.
Oliver Molloy
7 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:30:15
Watching Mosie Kean just score against Barcelona. He looks fitter and very happy !
Brian Wilkinson
8 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:30:24
Makes sense, keep his powder keg dry for the Derby match.
Phil Bickerstaff
9 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:30:55
We will defend,defend,defend, especially with Alan back
Not really confident about King.
Wish Moise Kean was playing
Thomas Richards
10 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:31:02
Relax Danny.
They have only got carthorses to replace them
Brian Wilkinson
11 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:31:56
Gbamin injured, when did that happen. :-)
Ian Horan
12 Posted 16/02/2021 at 21:32:02
Keans goals will pay for one of the BMD Stands. He also actually works off the ball too

