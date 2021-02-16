Seasons2020-21Everton News
Calvert-Lewin out of City game
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss a second successive game with a hamstring problem after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he has been ruled out of tomorrow's Premier League clash with Manchester City.
The striker injured his hamstring again during last week's FA Cup tie with Tottenham and is now hoping to recover in time for the Merseyside derby this coming weekend.
"Not available for sure [are] Dominic Calvert-Lewin and [Jean-Philippe] Gbamin," the manager told the media at his pre-match press conference today. "The others are all okay, they are going to train today.
"I think it's a matter of days [for Calvert-Lewin]. We hope that he will be available on Saturday."
“[Jordan] Pickford yesterday trained and it was okay. We check again today and if he's available he is going to play. Allan is in contention. He's fit, he's good. He's available to play."
City 2-blues 0
We played really well and competed but ???
Anyone got anymore straws for me to clutch at?
Not really confident about King.
Wish Moise Kean was playing
They have only got carthorses to replace them
