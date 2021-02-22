Seasons2020-21Everton News

Broadhead fires a hat-trick as U23s see off Man Utd

Monday, 22 February, 2021 48comments  |  Jump to last

Nathan Broadhead scored all three goals as Everton Under-23s beat Manchester United 3-1 in Southport this evening

The Welsh U21 international put the Blues ahead when he collected a pass from Rhys Hughes and chipped the advancing keeper.

The visitors equalised right on half-time through McCann but Broadhead restored the advantage in the second half after Joao Virginia had turned the ball into the post at the other end.

Kyle John was the provider for that goal and Broadhead rounded things off when he knocked the ball over the line from a corner. He would put a late header wide but Everton secured a deserved win.

The result moves Everton up to third in Premier League 2.  

Reader Comments (48)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Frank Wade
1 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:20:04
https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2041251/watch-everton-u23s-v-man-united-u23s-live-on-youtube
Frank Wade
2 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:25:27
1-0 Everton, nice little dink finish by Nathan Broadhead
Phill Thompson
3 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:35:13
Some good performances so far tonight right through the team, Rhys Hughes has had some super passes and Ryan Astley has been very composed.
Frank Wade
4 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:45:24
Equaliser just on half time for Man U. Shot from outside the box by McCann.
Phill Thompson
5 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:50:39
A poor goal to give away at that stage, he was allowed to come back,onto his stronger right foot by Onyango and Virginia should probably have done better.
Dale Self
6 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:53:28
Server is back up at my place but I think I'm tempted for the 2nd half. Thanks Frank and thanks for posting this.

Cmon Blues!!! and 'that man Astley' !

Mike Gaynes
7 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:55:48
Nice of them to replay the Saturday highlights and the Seamus postgame interview, which I hadn't heard yet.
Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:56:04
Phill (3), yes they are playing better and more organised than I’ve seen them in previous games, could have had a couple more goals, agree with you that Onyango and definitely Virginia could have better to prevent that goal, seconds before half time as well!!
Phill Thompson
9 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:01:14
Dave, Man U are a decent, young team in a good vein of form, I thought they’d maybe turn us over easily tonight with their tricky, quality players but so far so good.
Dale Self
10 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:02:15
So we're presently 7th but could jump Utd into 4th here?

Ooh that was close.

Frank Wade
11 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:05:26
Phill, do you have the name of our left centre back to complete this line up I compiled during 1st half.

Virginia, John, Astley, LCB ?, Anderson, Iversen, Onyango, Hughes, Price, Small, Broadhead.

Brent Stephens
12 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:06:48
Con Ouzonidis
Brent Stephens
13 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:07:30
Ouzounidis! Spelling
Frank Wade
14 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:08:51
Man Utd right back is Harvey Neville son of Phill, good right back pedigree. An Ireland U19 international, qualified through his mother's family.
Frank Wade
15 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:11:01
Thanks Brent, no surprise I didn't pick up that name in the commentary, although I've heard of him before, Australian lad.
Dale Self
16 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:12:40
Goooooooooooooool!!!!!!
Frank Wade
17 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:13:11
Nathan Broadhead 2-1
Mike Gaynes
18 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:15:03
Good quick reaction from Virginia on the save, and an alert, composed finish from Broadhead. Looking good.
Mike Gaynes
19 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:20:19
Wow, Broadhead again! Nice hat trick.
Mike Gaynes
20 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:22:58
Could have been 4.
Frank Wade
21 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:23:17
I reckon we'd have tucked that one away Mike, still they all count, right place, right time !
Jay Harris
22 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:25:58
Great stuff. Broadhead having a great game.
Stu Gore
23 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:30:11
Enjoying seeing Small down the left. Should’ve scored but his pace and willingness to take on whoever is in front of him is great. Who’s on the right wing as they are putting some great crosses in?
Mike Gaynes
24 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:30:34
Frank, you seen much of this Iversen before? I've heard nothing about him, but he looks good.
Stephen Brown
25 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:32:53
Broadhead worth a shot on the 1st team bench ??!
Frank Wade
26 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:39:55
Not that often, Mike, Phill or Brent or Dave would have better knowledge. He's looked strong this evening. First time I've seen Price, only 17, lively player.
Brent Stephens
27 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:42:20
Mike, Iversen is pretty consistent in his performances. I think I've also seen him play in the defence. Don't know if he'll make the first team - I find it really difficult to predict that sort of thing - though Gordon seemed a v good bet when he was in the U23s!
Mike Gaynes
28 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:46:07
Thanks, Brent.

Stephen, honestly I'm not that impressed with Broadhead's physical skills. Gets into scoring positions superbly, but doesn't look like a Prem-quality athlete to me.

Phill Thompson
29 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:48:58
Yeah Iversen is a good technical player but hard to see him getting into a first team squad. Lacks a bit of physicality for the PL. Same with Kyle John, ex winger and a pacy full back, but so far just lacking defensively to get into the first team
Mike Gaynes
30 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:51:55
19 goals against in 16 games is an impressive defense. Best in the league by far.

I'll bet the coach is a former defender, eh?

Frank Wade
31 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:52:53
Great to be able to watch the match on YouTube rather than a patchy stream. Hopefully we can continue to have access.
Phill Thompson
32 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:54:13
That was a decent performance all round there. Small is a wonderful attacker, but you could him being shouted at to get back a few times, which he did.
I’m loving the way Isaac Price is developing, I think that’s 3 or4 starts recently, only 17 and still a 1st year, comparatively he’s looking as good as Onyango was at a similar age last season for the U23s. Still a lot to learn of course but looks like he’s got the physicality.
Phill Thompson
33 Posted 22/02/2021 at 20:58:15
Mike #30, this United side have been hugely impressive scoring goals the last few months, particularly Joe Hugill, the No9 whose had a bag full. Astley and Ouzounidis completly shut him out tonight, which was no mean feat.
We’ve been mirroring the first team with 3/5 at the back re entry with John/ Small being the Coleman/ Digne equivalents and the defence has looked sound.
Jay Harris
34 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:01:17
Great weekend, Liverpool ) Everton 2, Everton U23 3 Man U U 23 1 and move into 3rd place behind City and Blackburn.

There has to be a good future in the game for some of these lads..

Mike Gaynes
35 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:01:47
They certainly looked solid, Phill. Well schooled, well positioned, very much on top of things for the most part.
Dave Abrahams
36 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:08:07
Iverson was captain of the youth team the year before last, he looked okay then and Imthink he has played in a few positions, like Phill I doubt he will get to the first team stage but you never know, Broadhead I like, another versatile player knows where the net is and would like to see him on the bench and get a few minutes in the first team.

Isaac Price is the one who stood out for me tonight, doesn’t look old enough to play, surprised he’s seventeen, knows how to play football and plays with a lot of confidence and a bit of arrogance even, will keep my eye on him, especially if the FA youth cup is resurrected and played for later in the season.

Antony Kelly
37 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:20:12
Broadhead has scored a hatrick and what, he should be gone, gone, gone!!! Nobody wants him, why is that? Embarrassing!!!

And, how is Simms getting on at Blackpool, same for Adeniran at Wycombe, Pennington and Beningime at Derby, and another one, Ouzounidis? Rubbish, just older players blocking the chance for younger ones, it’s a whole joke!

Dale Self
38 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:39:46
Utter tripe.
Paul Birmingham
39 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:43:41
I watched the game some tidy finishes by Nathan Broadhead, and some decent football at times.

All in all some good promise from Onyango, Small, Broadhead, Price and Iversen.

A good few days for EFC, and now for Soton.

Paul Birmingham
40 Posted 22/02/2021 at 21:45:53
Spot on Dave, with Isaac Price, plenty more to come from him.
Robert Tressell
41 Posted 23/02/2021 at 07:52:52
Onyango, Price and Small showed flashes of real quality. They're the stars but all still quite raw.

The rest work hard and are neat and tidy and well drilled. Broadhead could have had 6. He should have a good career in the lower leagues, like Phil Jevons. Terrific win.

Phill Thompson
42 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:02:05
I know I’m repeating something I’ve said before, but all the outfielders came through the Academy from the age of 16, with many joining at 10 or younger. It’s a good comparison with Utds highly skilled bought in kids. I’m not adverse to this though and I can see us filling a few gaps by buying in youngsters in the summer. Another right back and striker would be good. Meanwhile, it’s giving opportunities for the likes of Price, Small, Whittaker to step up early so can’t be too bad.
Steve Ferns
43 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:13:55
Phill, Isaac Price (along with Katia Kouyate) were the names the departed Academy Chief gave as ones for the future. Both are 17 and nice to see them coming through.

Anthony Kelly is very misinformed. Why is Broadhead playing as a central striker? Because we moved Simms on loan to play at a higher level and the likes of Dobbin are injured. Where we have quality, that is Small, Price, Onyango, etc, they are getting games. Boradhead is slotting into different positions to make up the numbers. Tom Cannon has been making some strides with the u18s after struggling with the u23s. He's 18 now and is caught between the two sides. Hopefully, he can kick on and step up to u23 level.

Dave Abrahams
44 Posted 23/02/2021 at 09:59:10
Antony (37)yes Broadhead more than likely would have been gone last summer only for the fact he got a bad injury which kept him here, he also got a bad injury at Burton, where he was on loan, after a good start there, now he is filling in different positions, as Steve Ferns mentions until he leaves or is offered another contract, which I would offer him as he is a versatile player and could, maybe, prove to be a good player for Everton.
Dave Williams
45 Posted 23/02/2021 at 10:24:09
Nice to see Steve Ferns back here. What did you think of Saturday Steve?
Steve Ferns
46 Posted 23/02/2021 at 10:48:44
Cheers Dave. It's all a bit surreal isn't it? Can't get used to watching games at home on my own. I was lucky that I was selected for the Utd game, so I have been to a game this season, albeit in the Cup. It's just not the same to have won and not be either in the stadium or at least down the pub with your mates. Having given up the amber nectar for lent, I couldn't even celebrate with a pint!

Brilliant that we exercised those demons that held us back for so long. I never saw this one coming after seeing the team Carlo selected. I really enjoyed Jamie Carragher's analysis of our tactics on MNF last night. I just need to have a bit more faith in his selections, but it's hard after the defeats to Fulham and Newcastle. We'd be 2nd right now if we'd won just those 3 games. It's not a massive step to get us into the top 4 if you factor that in, and the fact we are now beating the sky 6 sides regularly. I'm hoping this is the erratic form good sides show (Leicester, Spurs, and even Klopp's Liverpool) just before they break into the top 4.

Phill Thompson
47 Posted 23/02/2021 at 12:36:23
Steve #43, indeed Martin Waldron’s comments on Price/ Kouyate have come up a few times. Kouyate hasn’t been seen since he was sent off in the Derby, a three match ban should have ended so an odd one, hope he isn’t injured as he’s looking very promising, dIfferent style from Broadhead, or Cannon.
As so many have said, Price is the one catching the eye. Pre Christmas it was always going to be intriguing to see which of the bunch of talented midfielders playing for the u18 would emerge first from Price, Butterfield, Whittaker, Warrington, McAllister. The brief highlights, reports and team selection made it difficult to tell but it’s quite clear who’s emerged from the pack now.
Good to see you back too Steve.
Andrew Keatley
48 Posted 23/02/2021 at 17:49:03
Surprised to hear all the praise for Isaac Price, as I thought he was very naive at times, giving the ball away several times in very bad areas. There was one point in the second half where he was in possession of the ball midway in our own half, and somehow he collided with a stationary Rhys Hughes and coughed up the ball in a pretty bizarre manner.

He worked hard, and got in some good challenges and blocks, but I thought that Onyango and Hughes showed much neater touches and influenced the game far more.

Small has huge potential, and possesses that sort of confidence to carry the ball and commit defenders that is very exciting. Astley looks a very focused and composed centre-half, and I like the energy of Kyle John – who must have performed more sprints (defensively and offensively) than anyone else on the pitch.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads