Broadhead fires a hat-trick as U23s see off Man Utd

Monday, 22 February, 2021



Nathan Broadhead scored all three goals as Everton Under-23s beat Manchester United 3-1 in Southport this evening

The Welsh U21 international put the Blues ahead when he collected a pass from Rhys Hughes and chipped the advancing keeper.

The visitors equalised right on half-time through McCann but Broadhead restored the advantage in the second half after Joao Virginia had turned the ball into the post at the other end.

Kyle John was the provider for that goal and Broadhead rounded things off when he knocked the ball over the line from a corner. He would put a late header wide but Everton secured a deserved win.

The result moves Everton up to third in Premier League 2.

