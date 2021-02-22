Seasons2020-21Everton News
Broadhead fires a hat-trick as U23s see off Man Utd
Nathan Broadhead scored all three goals as Everton Under-23s beat Manchester United 3-1 in Southport this evening
The Welsh U21 international put the Blues ahead when he collected a pass from Rhys Hughes and chipped the advancing keeper.
The visitors equalised right on half-time through McCann but Broadhead restored the advantage in the second half after Joao Virginia had turned the ball into the post at the other end.
Kyle John was the provider for that goal and Broadhead rounded things off when he knocked the ball over the line from a corner. He would put a late header wide but Everton secured a deserved win.
The result moves Everton up to third in Premier League 2.
Reader Comments (48)
Cmon Blues!!! and 'that man Astley' !
Ooh that was close.
Virginia, John, Astley, LCB ?, Anderson, Iversen, Onyango, Hughes, Price, Small, Broadhead.
Stephen, honestly I'm not that impressed with Broadhead's physical skills. Gets into scoring positions superbly, but doesn't look like a Prem-quality athlete to me.
I'll bet the coach is a former defender, eh?
I’m loving the way Isaac Price is developing, I think that’s 3 or4 starts recently, only 17 and still a 1st year, comparatively he’s looking as good as Onyango was at a similar age last season for the U23s. Still a lot to learn of course but looks like he’s got the physicality.
We’ve been mirroring the first team with 3/5 at the back re entry with John/ Small being the Coleman/ Digne equivalents and the defence has looked sound.
There has to be a good future in the game for some of these lads..
Isaac Price is the one who stood out for me tonight, doesn’t look old enough to play, surprised he’s seventeen, knows how to play football and plays with a lot of confidence and a bit of arrogance even, will keep my eye on him, especially if the FA youth cup is resurrected and played for later in the season.
And, how is Simms getting on at Blackpool, same for Adeniran at Wycombe, Pennington and Beningime at Derby, and another one, Ouzounidis? Rubbish, just older players blocking the chance for younger ones, it’s a whole joke!
All in all some good promise from Onyango, Small, Broadhead, Price and Iversen.
A good few days for EFC, and now for Soton.
The rest work hard and are neat and tidy and well drilled. Broadhead could have had 6. He should have a good career in the lower leagues, like Phil Jevons. Terrific win.
Anthony Kelly is very misinformed. Why is Broadhead playing as a central striker? Because we moved Simms on loan to play at a higher level and the likes of Dobbin are injured. Where we have quality, that is Small, Price, Onyango, etc, they are getting games. Boradhead is slotting into different positions to make up the numbers. Tom Cannon has been making some strides with the u18s after struggling with the u23s. He's 18 now and is caught between the two sides. Hopefully, he can kick on and step up to u23 level.
Brilliant that we exercised those demons that held us back for so long. I never saw this one coming after seeing the team Carlo selected. I really enjoyed Jamie Carragher's analysis of our tactics on MNF last night. I just need to have a bit more faith in his selections, but it's hard after the defeats to Fulham and Newcastle. We'd be 2nd right now if we'd won just those 3 games. It's not a massive step to get us into the top 4 if you factor that in, and the fact we are now beating the sky 6 sides regularly. I'm hoping this is the erratic form good sides show (Leicester, Spurs, and even Klopp's Liverpool) just before they break into the top 4.
As so many have said, Price is the one catching the eye. Pre Christmas it was always going to be intriguing to see which of the bunch of talented midfielders playing for the u18 would emerge first from Price, Butterfield, Whittaker, Warrington, McAllister. The brief highlights, reports and team selection made it difficult to tell but it’s quite clear who’s emerged from the pack now.
Good to see you back too Steve.
He worked hard, and got in some good challenges and blocks, but I thought that Onyango and Hughes showed much neater touches and influenced the game far more.
Small has huge potential, and possesses that sort of confidence to carry the ball and commit defenders that is very exciting. Astley looks a very focused and composed centre-half, and I like the energy of Kyle John – who must have performed more sprints (defensively and offensively) than anyone else on the pitch.
1 Posted 22/02/2021 at 19:20:04