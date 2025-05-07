Season › 2024-25 › News The City is Ours! Everton win Liverpool Senior Cup Michael Kenrick 06/05/2025 2comments | Jump to last Everton U21s 4 - 1 Lower Breck Everton U21s secured a convincing victory over Lower Breck to win the Liverpool Senior Cup for a record 47th time in a club history extending back over 140 years. Everton U21s lifted the Liverpool Senior Cup for the first time in 9 years with a superb 4-1 victory over Lower Breck at Walton Hall Park on Tuesday evening. Having gone behind with less than a minute on the clock, Paul Tait’s side rallied around the half-time break, netting four times without reply through four different scorers to round off the season with silverware. Kingsford Boakye got the important equaliser on the stroke of half-time with Martin Sherif putting them in front after the break. George Morgan and Braiden Graham came off the bench as substitutes toscore the gooals that would seal the win and cap off an impressive second-half team performance. You can watch the full game on this YouTube link. Everton U21s: Barnsley, Dixon, Thomas, Onyango, Welch, Samuels-Smith, Beaumont-Clark, Bates, Sherif, Gomez, Boakye. Subs: Lukjanciks, 14 Davis, 15 J Patterson, 16 Heath, 17 Morgan, 18 Graham, 19 Finney Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 07/05/2025 at 09:25:16 Well done lads. Let's hope the winning mentality spreads into the first team. Mike Hayes 2 Posted 07/05/2025 at 09:57:04 Great win for the lads - give the first team something to aspire too - nothing less than the full 9 points last two matches make us fans proud for a change 🤷💙 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb