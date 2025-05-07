06/05/2025

Everton U21s secured a convincing victory over Lower Breck to win the Liverpool Senior Cup for a record 47th time in a club history extending back over 140 years.

Everton U21s lifted the Liverpool Senior Cup for the first time in 9 years with a superb 4-1 victory over Lower Breck at Walton Hall Park on Tuesday evening.

Having gone behind with less than a minute on the clock, Paul Tait’s side rallied around the half-time break, netting four times without reply through four different scorers to round off the season with silverware.

Kingsford Boakye got the important equaliser on the stroke of half-time with Martin Sherif putting them in front after the break. George Morgan and Braiden Graham came off the bench as substitutes toscore the gooals that would seal the win and cap off an impressive second-half team performance.

You can watch the full game on this YouTube link.

Everton U21s: Barnsley, Dixon, Thomas, Onyango, Welch, Samuels-Smith, Beaumont-Clark, Bates, Sherif, Gomez, Boakye.

Subs: Lukjanciks, 14 Davis, 15 J Patterson, 16 Heath, 17 Morgan, 18 Graham, 19 Finney

