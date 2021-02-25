Ancelotti envisions managing Everton at Bramley-Moore Dock

Carlo Ancelotti hopes he will be able to extend his time at Everton beyond the terms of his existing contract, saying he would like to still be there when the club moves into its new stadium in the autumn of 2024.

The Italian signed a 4½-year contract when he became Everton manager in December 2019, which means his existing deal would expire at the end of what currently looks like it will be the Toffees' last season at Goodison Park.

Everton's proposed new ground on the banks of Mersey is currently being reviewed by the Secretary of State following a unanimous vote by Liverpool City Council this week to approve the extensive planning application for the project. If all goes well, they hope to kick off the 2024-25 season in their new home.

Ancelotti has spoken before of his desire to stay longer than his original contract and he reiterated that today, saying: "I would like to stay as long as possible.

"I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened. It will be a good achievement for me, of course.

"I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue."

Meanwhile, speaking of more immediate concerns at his press conference in regard to Everton's ambitions this season, Ancelotti said:

"For us it will be really important to play in Europe next season and it means a step forward for the players, a step forward for the club.

"In my opinion we don't have to look at the table, we have to play game by game and see where we are at the end of the season. We have to work hard, because it will not be easy, because a lot of teams are involved there, but I think we can compete until the end.

"The result [against Liverpool] was really good and the performance was also. We [have] showed we can compete in some games and now I think we have to look forward because we have a home game and our run in the last period was not good. If we want to fight for European positions, we have to improve our form at Goodison."

Ancelotti explained that Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have trained as normal and will be available for Monday's home game against Southampton. Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains in an individualised programme as he continues his patient recovery from a ruptured Achilles and Yerry Mina will be sidelined for another couple of weeks with a calf strain.

Quotes sourced from BBC Sport

