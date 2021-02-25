Seasons2020-21Everton News

Ancelotti envisions managing Everton at Bramley-Moore Dock

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 25 February, 2021 39comments  |  Jump to last

Carlo Ancelotti hopes he will be able to extend his time at Everton beyond the terms of his existing contract, saying he would like to still be there when the club moves into its new stadium in the autumn of 2024.

The Italian signed a 4½-year contract when he became Everton manager in December 2019, which means his existing deal would expire at the end of what currently looks like it will be the Toffees' last season at Goodison Park.

Everton's proposed new ground on the banks of Mersey is currently being reviewed by the Secretary of State following a unanimous vote by Liverpool City Council this week to approve the extensive planning application for the project. If all goes well, they hope to kick off the 2024-25 season in their new home.

Ancelotti has spoken before of his desire to stay longer than his original contract and he reiterated that today, saying: "I would like to stay as long as possible.

"I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened. It will be a good achievement for me, of course.

"I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue."

Meanwhile, speaking of more immediate concerns at his press conference in regard to Everton's ambitions this season, Ancelotti said:

"For us it will be really important to play in Europe next season and it means a step forward for the players, a step forward for the club.

"In my opinion we don't have to look at the table, we have to play game by game and see where we are at the end of the season. We have to work hard, because it will not be easy, because a lot of teams are involved there, but I think we can compete until the end.

"The result [against Liverpool] was really good and the performance was also. We [have] showed we can compete in some games and now I think we have to look forward because we have a home game and our run in the last period was not good. If we want to fight for European positions, we have to improve our form at Goodison."

Ancelotti explained that Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have trained as normal and will be available for Monday's home game against Southampton. Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains in an individualised programme as he continues his patient recovery from a ruptured Achilles and Yerry Mina will be sidelined for another couple of weeks with a calf strain.

Quotes sourced from BBC Sport

James Welford
1 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:46:01
What a great week to be a blue.

I really hope that Carlo becomes our Sir Alex. Bramley-Moore Dock, here we come... let's give the Grand Old Lady a trophy or two before we get there.

UTFT!

Joe McMahon
3 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:46:58
The good news keeps on coming! All of a sudden, this seems like a different Everton we have known in the Premier League era.
Brian Murray
4 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:50:48
The blue tide is rising fast. Not just on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:54:54
Lyndon spotted the quote even before I did. Of course it deserves a thread of its own.

On Sky Sports just now, Carlo also said this about us qualifying for Europe:

"For us it will be really important to play in Europe next season, and it means a step forward for the players, a step forward for the club. We have to work hard, because it will not be easy, because a lot of teams are involved there, but I think we can compete until the end."

Steve Ferns
6 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:05:58
Understand what you mean James, but if Carlo really becomes our Sir Alex, he'd be managing us in his 80s!

It's great to see the unfortunate incident he had at home has not diminished his love for the Blues.

Rob Halligan
7 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:08:01
Well, I have been saying that he would like to stay with us for the next 10 years. That all depends of course, as Carlo says, on us winning things and qualifying regularly for Europe. Bring it on!!
Darren Hind
8 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:10:58
You make a good point there, Steve.

Like so many others, I was so angry when I read about his house being broken into. I think we would all understand if he moved out of there, but you get the feeling nobody is pushing him and his family out of their home.

Even if you don't like his footy, you have to doff your cap to the way he conducts himself. Always with dignity.

Thomas Richards
9 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:16:48
What?

The dinosaur is staying?

Yeeeeeeeehah.
Get in!

Mark Daley
10 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:34:32
And after Carlo, is there any doubt who it should be? (He will have served his apprenticeship in full by then...)
Kevin Molloy
11 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:35:37
The value he has added to the club since he came is remarkable. From busted flush, to downing the other lot on their own patch, in 12 months.
Darren Hind
12 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:42:03
Fantastic news, Kevin.

How much were we worth when he came and how much are we worth now?

Jamie Crowley
13 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:49:01
Steve Ferns @ 6 -

Firstly, HELLO!

Secondly, if Carlo is here into his 80s, and is like Sir Alex? Fine. I'll take half of those titles and that stability, thank you very much!

This is outstanding news. Carlo is, despite some TW naysayers (not a negative word, 'naysayer', in my opinion) absolute class. He manages around the players, he's a great man-manager, he knows how to extract the most from his team as possible.

I love the guy. This is simply outstanding news.

I'd not fire him if he finishes mid-table, for fuck's sake... Name me one other manager who could do better.

Once Everton has touched you.

Thomas Richards
14 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:51:10
Agree 100% Kevin.

Untold wealth now. Hard to put a figure on the way he has transformed a football club in just over a year. He has put smiles on every fan's face (well... not every fan).

Players would run through a brick wall for him. Mr Usmanov has bought into the vision. Ancelotti, Moshiri and Co will go down in Everton history as the people who took a club without a trophy for 26 years and transformed them, restored the club to former glory.

Darren Hind
15 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:52:49
Flick
Thomas Richards
16 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:56:46
Hands down, the best manager since Kendall Mk 1.
Graham Mockford
17 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:04:29
Thomas...

Can we wait until he's won something?

Peter Mills
18 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:07:07
I dearly hope that the derby victory will buy Carlo a huge wedge of goodwill and time. We need stability.

He knows quite a bit about football, he’s seen one or two things, played with and managed some pretty good footballers, wasn’t bad himself. And he’s a nice guy, he represents our club well. He has taken us forwards, but progress is not an ever-rising line, there are peaks and troughs.

So when things go awry, we play poorly, or he makes what we think are mistakes, let’s pause a while before being negative. I’m all for freedom of expression, but it’s time we changed the mindset, stop going for the easy, critical opinion and look for the positive.

He knows more than us.

Kevin Molloy
19 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:09:04
Darren
it does sound crass to break things down to a monetary level, but we were in such a pickle when he got here, spending vast amounts on teams of players. if you had looked at our books when he took over, hovering over relegation, with Keane Mina Pickford Iwobi all big buys who looked a total waste of money. He's rescued the value on all of them, and the three kids you like to mention, at a conservative estimate I'd say he's added about £100m to their transfer value. This is important cos we were teetering on the brink. He's then brought in Allen Godfrey James Doucoure et al for about £65m, again remarkable business. he's rescued the finances of the club. The extra £5m he gets a year was the best investment Moshiri has ever made.
Derek Knox
20 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:14:17
Good news just keep getting better, long may it continue, if we have serious ambitions for Euro, I sincerely hope that the results against Fulham, Newcastle and similar doesn't come back to haunt us.

Darren @ 8, did they ever catch the suspected RS gobshites, who broke into Carlo's home. I'm being serious for once, like all news stories, once they have made a massive impact, there is rarely a follow up.

Thomas Richards
21 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:14:44
Graham,

Feel free.
Knock yourself out

Kevin Molloy
22 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:18:21
Thomas
we are at a high point but yes the style and personnel with which we took Castle Greyskull at the weekend was unimaginable a year ago.
Thomas Richards
23 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:20:28
Agree Kevin.

He is instilling a winners mentality into the squad, slowly but surely.
The ones that don't buy in will be moved on.

Best thing to happen to this club for a long time.

Brian Williams
24 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:20:42
I hope he is here for the longrun because if he is that'll mean he, and hence the club, has been successful.
He needs to have us in the top six, minimum, every season and hopefully top four.
Danny O’Neill
25 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:21:47
Darren (8); great post. Genuinely.
Brian Harrison
26 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:24:21
What a difference between Carlo and Koeman, Carlo loves it here and wont let a couple of burglars persuade him otherwise, were Koeman told all and sundry he saw this as a stepping stone to managing Barcelona. Mind one manager has won everything you can win in this game and the other has won nothing.

I will be delighted if Carlo is here for a long time, as that will mean we have started to win trophies. I have more faith in him winning trophies than I have any manager since Howard mk1.

Hugh Jenkins
27 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:25:12
Graham (17) - won something? he's won loads ( just not with Everton - Yet.
Neil Copeland
28 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:28:26
What a great week for our great club.

For me, the biggest positive relating to Carlo feeling settled is the stability it brings. We haven’t had that for some time which, I know, is largely due to each of the last 3 managers not being suitable. I think it is also due to the club lacking direction and identity. However, the direction appears to be finally there now and we are rediscovering our identify. That is not solely down to Carlo of course although he is a major factor.

Carlo seems so level headed and assured that it must be a pleasure working with and learning from him. He isn’t afraid to stick his head above the pulpit and say what he wants and expects. Comes across as an exceptional leader to me.

Of course, a win at Mordor is only a start and needs to become the norm. Until we actually win something we need to stay grounded but that doesn’t mean to say that we shouldn’t have belief. Consistency is the key, that is the next challenge for Carlo. Conquer that one and the hopes and dreams will move a step closet to reality.

Colin Glassar
29 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:29:01
This is all great news, but personally I’ve been kicked in the goolies far too often by our beloved EFC to get overexcited just yet.

I’ve said for a while now, if Carlo can’t get us to paradise then no one can. I’m taking the rest of the season one game at a time.

Tony Abrahams
30 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:30:36
That’s a very sensible post imo Peter, because if Everton can find stability, and Evertonians can unite, anything could happen, because I honestly believe anything could be possible, if this was to ever happen mate!
Graham Mockford
31 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:33:22
Hugh,

Didn't really celebrate any of those other wins other than the 2007 Champions League, obviously...

Tony Everan
32 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:34:20
Colin, I was about to post the same sentiment, my balls are black, blue & dented too.
Danny O’Neill
33 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:36:02
My own view. Positive language from someone I'm delighted to have as our manager.

I personally didn't think or still don't that we will see him here in 3 years time. By then I believe he will have done his job and established us for both him and us to move on.

But to hear him speak in this was shows his commitment and respect for the club.

He was a classy player. He is a class act as a manager, but more importantly as an individual. As Darren says, he always conducts himself with dignity.

Dale Self
34 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:40:11
Alright then, we've got someone who knows how to keep it going. This one knows how to work the press without compromising his gentlemanly image. Something tells me we chose well in bringing Carlo in at this particular time in Everton's history. And a wetness swells at Stanley Park and its surroundings.
Darren Hind
35 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:54:34
I don't know, Derek.

My views on Ancelotti and his style of football are no secret around this parish. But a few weeks ago, I felt compelled to come on here and retract one of the claims I had repeatedly made against him – that he was here for one last payday.

I was bowled over by the way he spoke about his love for this place. He spoke with a sincerity I don't believe you can fake. He spoke about Crosby and the people as if he had been beamed up into paradise.

When I heard about the break-in, I felt sick to my stomach. Here was a guy embracing and reaching out to the people of this City and some cunts kicked him in the bollocks.

I read somewhere that you have more chance of being struck by lightning than the twat who has burgled your house being caught once he's scarpered. We are all hypocrites in one form or another but, for me, breaking into someone's home is a complete No-No.

I just hope somewhere down the line these home destroyers get what's coming to them.

Michael Kenrick
36 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:54:43
Tony @30,

You keep coming up with this stuff about Evertonians needing to 'unite' – and somehow that is going to change everything??? I've read it once too often now and sorry but I'm going to call it out...

First off, we are united – in our undying love and support of Everton FC and all that sail in here. That's just a given. That's what brings us here every day.

But we don't all think the same... and perhaps that's what you are thinking about when you're spouting this 'unite' thing? Well, sorry to disappoint (as is my lot in life) but it ain't neva gonna happen.

We will always be a diverse spectrum of views and opinions, and long may it be so. As them Frogs would say, Vive la difference!

Mal van Schaick
37 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:56:40
Backed by the owner and the board we appear to be on the right track for success. Hope he stays and is supported in the transfer market.
Thomas Richards
38 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:57:09
Darren 35.

Very good post.

Fran Mitchell
39 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:57:53
When he arrived, he was seen as an aged manager, past his sell by date, looking for one last score.

The media scoffed - how the heck is the manager of Raul, Kaka, Pirlo and co going to manage a club like Everton. It will never work they scowled. He's a manager of world class players and his methods won't work.

Everton need a Sean Dyche, or an Eddie Howe.

They should know their place.

Ancelotti. Never gonna work.

To the great surprise of the media and co, to be a manager of world class players, you need to be a world class manager with players of all levels.

He's managing what he's got, and I think brilliantly. The goals we score, in the vast majority of cases, are quality. They are a result of excellent work on the training pitch. We are not doing what some claim : Keep it tight and knick one. If we were, we'd be scoring mainly scrappy goals, deflections from corners, penalties etc. But most of our goals are a result of beautiful interplay.

But we don't have the ability yet to control games. So yes, play it tight. Nothing too expansive.

But look back to his time at Chelsea, broke records for goals scored when he won the title. And players like Kaka and Shevchenko were never the same without him managing them.

So yes, I'm a big fan of what he's doing here. It would be a wonderful end to his career. After managing the best clubs in Europe, to come a rebuild a sleeping giant into a new era.

John McFarlane Snr
40 Posted 25/02/2021 at 20:01:18
Hi Peter [18] you and I are in complete agreement, but I think it's highly likely that some won't be as patient, and a couple of poor results or performances will be seized on. The future is a promising one, but it's a case of one step at a time, but let's all enjoy the moment.

