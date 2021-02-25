Seasons2020-21Everton News
Ancelotti envisions managing Everton at Bramley-Moore Dock
Carlo Ancelotti hopes he will be able to extend his time at Everton beyond the terms of his existing contract, saying he would like to still be there when the club moves into its new stadium in the autumn of 2024.
The Italian signed a 4½-year contract when he became Everton manager in December 2019, which means his existing deal would expire at the end of what currently looks like it will be the Toffees' last season at Goodison Park.
Everton's proposed new ground on the banks of Mersey is currently being reviewed by the Secretary of State following a unanimous vote by Liverpool City Council this week to approve the extensive planning application for the project. If all goes well, they hope to kick off the 2024-25 season in their new home.
Ancelotti has spoken before of his desire to stay longer than his original contract and he reiterated that today, saying: "I would like to stay as long as possible.
"I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened. It will be a good achievement for me, of course.
"I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue."
Meanwhile, speaking of more immediate concerns at his press conference in regard to Everton's ambitions this season, Ancelotti said:
"For us it will be really important to play in Europe next season and it means a step forward for the players, a step forward for the club.
"In my opinion we don't have to look at the table, we have to play game by game and see where we are at the end of the season. We have to work hard, because it will not be easy, because a lot of teams are involved there, but I think we can compete until the end.
"The result [against Liverpool] was really good and the performance was also. We [have] showed we can compete in some games and now I think we have to look forward because we have a home game and our run in the last period was not good. If we want to fight for European positions, we have to improve our form at Goodison."
Ancelotti explained that Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have trained as normal and will be available for Monday's home game against Southampton. Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains in an individualised programme as he continues his patient recovery from a ruptured Achilles and Yerry Mina will be sidelined for another couple of weeks with a calf strain.
Quotes sourced from BBC Sport
Reader Comments (39)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
3 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:46:58
4 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:50:48
5 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:54:54
On Sky Sports just now, Carlo also said this about us qualifying for Europe:
"For us it will be really important to play in Europe next season, and it means a step forward for the players, a step forward for the club. We have to work hard, because it will not be easy, because a lot of teams are involved there, but I think we can compete until the end."
6 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:05:58
It's great to see the unfortunate incident he had at home has not diminished his love for the Blues.
7 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:08:01
8 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:10:58
Like so many others, I was so angry when I read about his house being broken into. I think we would all understand if he moved out of there, but you get the feeling nobody is pushing him and his family out of their home.
Even if you don't like his footy, you have to doff your cap to the way he conducts himself. Always with dignity.
9 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:16:48
The dinosaur is staying?
Yeeeeeeeehah.
Get in!
10 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:34:32
11 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:35:37
12 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:42:03
How much were we worth when he came and how much are we worth now?
13 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:49:01
Firstly, HELLO!
Secondly, if Carlo is here into his 80s, and is like Sir Alex? Fine. I'll take half of those titles and that stability, thank you very much!
This is outstanding news. Carlo is, despite some TW naysayers (not a negative word, 'naysayer', in my opinion) absolute class. He manages around the players, he's a great man-manager, he knows how to extract the most from his team as possible.
I love the guy. This is simply outstanding news.
I'd not fire him if he finishes mid-table, for fuck's sake... Name me one other manager who could do better.
Once Everton has touched you.
14 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:51:10
Untold wealth now. Hard to put a figure on the way he has transformed a football club in just over a year. He has put smiles on every fan's face (well... not every fan).
Players would run through a brick wall for him. Mr Usmanov has bought into the vision. Ancelotti, Moshiri and Co will go down in Everton history as the people who took a club without a trophy for 26 years and transformed them, restored the club to former glory.
15 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:52:49
16 Posted 25/02/2021 at 18:56:46
17 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:04:29
Can we wait until he's won something?
18 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:07:07
He knows quite a bit about football, he’s seen one or two things, played with and managed some pretty good footballers, wasn’t bad himself. And he’s a nice guy, he represents our club well. He has taken us forwards, but progress is not an ever-rising line, there are peaks and troughs.
So when things go awry, we play poorly, or he makes what we think are mistakes, let’s pause a while before being negative. I’m all for freedom of expression, but it’s time we changed the mindset, stop going for the easy, critical opinion and look for the positive.
He knows more than us.
19 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:09:04
it does sound crass to break things down to a monetary level, but we were in such a pickle when he got here, spending vast amounts on teams of players. if you had looked at our books when he took over, hovering over relegation, with Keane Mina Pickford Iwobi all big buys who looked a total waste of money. He's rescued the value on all of them, and the three kids you like to mention, at a conservative estimate I'd say he's added about £100m to their transfer value. This is important cos we were teetering on the brink. He's then brought in Allen Godfrey James Doucoure et al for about £65m, again remarkable business. he's rescued the finances of the club. The extra £5m he gets a year was the best investment Moshiri has ever made.
20 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:14:17
Darren @ 8, did they ever catch the suspected RS gobshites, who broke into Carlo's home. I'm being serious for once, like all news stories, once they have made a massive impact, there is rarely a follow up.
21 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:14:44
Feel free.
Knock yourself out
22 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:18:21
we are at a high point but yes the style and personnel with which we took Castle Greyskull at the weekend was unimaginable a year ago.
23 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:20:28
He is instilling a winners mentality into the squad, slowly but surely.
The ones that don't buy in will be moved on.
Best thing to happen to this club for a long time.
24 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:20:42
He needs to have us in the top six, minimum, every season and hopefully top four.
25 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:21:47
26 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:24:21
I will be delighted if Carlo is here for a long time, as that will mean we have started to win trophies. I have more faith in him winning trophies than I have any manager since Howard mk1.
27 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:25:12
28 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:28:26
For me, the biggest positive relating to Carlo feeling settled is the stability it brings. We haven’t had that for some time which, I know, is largely due to each of the last 3 managers not being suitable. I think it is also due to the club lacking direction and identity. However, the direction appears to be finally there now and we are rediscovering our identify. That is not solely down to Carlo of course although he is a major factor.
Carlo seems so level headed and assured that it must be a pleasure working with and learning from him. He isn’t afraid to stick his head above the pulpit and say what he wants and expects. Comes across as an exceptional leader to me.
Of course, a win at Mordor is only a start and needs to become the norm. Until we actually win something we need to stay grounded but that doesn’t mean to say that we shouldn’t have belief. Consistency is the key, that is the next challenge for Carlo. Conquer that one and the hopes and dreams will move a step closet to reality.
29 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:29:01
I’ve said for a while now, if Carlo can’t get us to paradise then no one can. I’m taking the rest of the season one game at a time.
30 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:30:36
31 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:33:22
Didn't really celebrate any of those other wins other than the 2007 Champions League, obviously...
32 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:34:20
33 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:36:02
I personally didn't think or still don't that we will see him here in 3 years time. By then I believe he will have done his job and established us for both him and us to move on.
But to hear him speak in this was shows his commitment and respect for the club.
He was a classy player. He is a class act as a manager, but more importantly as an individual. As Darren says, he always conducts himself with dignity.
34 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:40:11
35 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:54:34
My views on Ancelotti and his style of football are no secret around this parish. But a few weeks ago, I felt compelled to come on here and retract one of the claims I had repeatedly made against him – that he was here for one last payday.
I was bowled over by the way he spoke about his love for this place. He spoke with a sincerity I don't believe you can fake. He spoke about Crosby and the people as if he had been beamed up into paradise.
When I heard about the break-in, I felt sick to my stomach. Here was a guy embracing and reaching out to the people of this City and some cunts kicked him in the bollocks.
I read somewhere that you have more chance of being struck by lightning than the twat who has burgled your house being caught once he's scarpered. We are all hypocrites in one form or another but, for me, breaking into someone's home is a complete No-No.
I just hope somewhere down the line these home destroyers get what's coming to them.
36 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:54:43
You keep coming up with this stuff about Evertonians needing to 'unite' – and somehow that is going to change everything??? I've read it once too often now and sorry but I'm going to call it out...
First off, we are united – in our undying love and support of Everton FC and all that sail in here. That's just a given. That's what brings us here every day.
But we don't all think the same... and perhaps that's what you are thinking about when you're spouting this 'unite' thing? Well, sorry to disappoint (as is my lot in life) but it ain't neva gonna happen.
We will always be a diverse spectrum of views and opinions, and long may it be so. As them Frogs would say, Vive la difference!
37 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:56:40
38 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:57:09
Very good post.
39 Posted 25/02/2021 at 19:57:53
The media scoffed - how the heck is the manager of Raul, Kaka, Pirlo and co going to manage a club like Everton. It will never work they scowled. He's a manager of world class players and his methods won't work.
Everton need a Sean Dyche, or an Eddie Howe.
They should know their place.
Ancelotti. Never gonna work.
To the great surprise of the media and co, to be a manager of world class players, you need to be a world class manager with players of all levels.
He's managing what he's got, and I think brilliantly. The goals we score, in the vast majority of cases, are quality. They are a result of excellent work on the training pitch. We are not doing what some claim : Keep it tight and knick one. If we were, we'd be scoring mainly scrappy goals, deflections from corners, penalties etc. But most of our goals are a result of beautiful interplay.
But we don't have the ability yet to control games. So yes, play it tight. Nothing too expansive.
But look back to his time at Chelsea, broke records for goals scored when he won the title. And players like Kaka and Shevchenko were never the same without him managing them.
So yes, I'm a big fan of what he's doing here. It would be a wonderful end to his career. After managing the best clubs in Europe, to come a rebuild a sleeping giant into a new era.
40 Posted 25/02/2021 at 20:01:18
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 25/02/2021 at 17:46:01
I really hope that Carlo becomes our Sir Alex. Bramley-Moore Dock, here we come... let's give the Grand Old Lady a trophy or two before we get there.
UTFT!