Martinez: Everton are getting close to achieving success

Sunday, 7 March, 2021







Former Everton manager, Roberto Martinez, has been impressed with the work done by Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and he says that, in his view, the club are getting close to achieving trophy success.

Martinez succeeded David Moyes as the Toffees' boss in 2013 and appeared to have the club on track to finally rejoin the elite with a stellar first season in which he steered the club to it's highest points total of the Premier League era and narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League.

However, after two disappointing campaigns in 2014-15 and 2015-16, he was sacked and Everton embarked on three more years of instability under Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce's interim spell and the failed Marco Silva experiment before Ancelotti came on board in December 2019.

The Italian has targeted eventually steering Everton to silverware and the top four but in his first full season his side sits just outside the top four with 12 games to go and in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Martinez says that is evidence that Farhad Moshiri has made the right appointment and that the Blues are on course to leave decades of under-achievement behind.

"Everton is a very, very special club,” the current Belgium manager said in an extensive interview with BBC 5 Live Sport yesterday. “Once you get touched by Everton, that always stays with you and you follow the club.

"I think what Carlo Ancelotti has brought is a real common sense — that emotional feel after a win or a defeat, he's always calm and he's always improving the squad.

"I think the recruitment this season was very, very clever…specific players coming in to make the others stronger. It's been really good to see how this team has showed an incredible mentality and I think it's showed in going to Anfield and managing to win after the amount of years it wasn't possible.

"It's the influence that he's given to [ensuring] the players enjoy playing for Everton, to embrace the demands or the expectations. The fans deserve to see silverware, they deserve to see Everton competing for the Champions League and I do feel that this team has grown immensely [from] what they were last season.

“You're looking that they've got a great game against Chelsea on Monday. Probably you can say that they are fighting to get into that top four and that's going into the final third [of the season]. That's where the players enjoy being.

“At a club like Everton, you need to make sure the team develops and it gets better, because it's the only way that they can achieve something.

"I think now Everton, under Carlo Ancelotti… having the stability, they are just one step away from winning silverware or getting into the top four to make that jump as a club and going into being a team that can compete season after season for those top-four positions.

"I do think that … with the news of the new stadium, they are very close to starting to fulfil the big successes they had in the 80s."

