Liverpool Waterfront is stripped of World Heritage status

Michael Kenrick Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 22comments  |  Jump to last

Liverpool waterfront has been stripped of its coveted World Heritage Site status after Unesco blamed years of development for an “irreversible loss” to the historic value of its Victorian docks.

The UN's heritage body concluded at a meeting in China on Wednesday that the “outstanding universal value” of Liverpool's waterfront had been destroyed by new buildings, including Everton Football Club's new £500M stadium.

The decision is a humiliating blow for the city and gives Liverpool the ignominious distinction of being only the third place to lose the status in nearly 50 years. The other delisted sites were Oman's Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in 2007 and the Dresden Elbe Valley in Germany in 2009.

The Liverpool waterfront has enjoyed world heritage status since 2004 — placing it alongside the Taj Mahal and Great Wall of China — as recognition for its role as a major trading power during the British empire and the architectural beauty of its waterfront.

The label gives historic sites access to UN conservation funding and protection under the Geneva conventions in the event of war, as well as featuring in tourist guidebooks across the world.

The threat of being delisted has hung over Liverpool since 2012 as Unesco warned that development had significantly changed the city's skyline and was destroying the heritage value of its waterfront.  

Reader Comments (22)

Chris Williams
1 Posted 21/07/2021 at 10:54:21
I see UNESCO has cancelled World Heritage Status for the City
Tony Shelby
2 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:04:44
Stadium News:

Unesco has just voted to remove Liverpool's World Heritage Site status.

Good news.

It removes a millstone from around the city's neck and means we should be able to develop Bramley-Moore Dock more easily.

Barry Rathbone
3 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:23:34
So Unesco have thrown their toys out of the pram over waterfront development, including the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, in Liverpool.

I love history but these clowns seem a typical Ivory Tower organisation full of temperamental trust-fund wallahs without a day's work among them. Won't make a jot of difference to the vast majority of tourists looking to visit the city.

At least they can't be poking around the new stadium now – infantile brats!

Danny O’Neill
5 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:32:18
A good thing for me. It will better enable the subsequent redevelopment of that part of the city beyond the stadium. Along with Historic England, it seems they would rather preserve decaying dockland because they "tell a story" rather than see the birth of a new chapter and make future history.

When they built the 3 graces, I doubt there was concern that it was, in the context of time and history, bold and ambitious or replaced whatever was there previously. They made history and and a landmark waterfront now known the world over.

I have for long been concerned that, whilst it is positive Liverpool capitalised on its history to promote tourism, it was in danger of becoming a one trick pony and over reliant on the hospitality industry.

35 miles down the East Lancs, Manchester has reinvented itself as the UK's default 2nd city. Financial services, business, media, prominent Government agencies including intelligence setting up satellite locations there. And yes, hospitality alongside a major international airport.

They are 30 years ahead of us, but I see this as an opportunity to reinvent and realise the potential of our great city. Just as Everton need to stop being plucky little Everton, the city of Liverpool should shed the shackles and be confident. We didn't become the second city of the British Empire, let alone the UK by standing still.

Sorry, I can get almost as passionate about the city as I can Everton. Almost.

Michael Kenrick
6 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:36:53
Some of the new buildings to the north of the Royal Liver Building are an absolute disgrace architecturally. What were they thinking?
Tony Abrahams
7 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:38:45
This can only be viewed as positive news for the City, because this was an award that Liverpool was always going to be in trouble of losing, unless it chose to leave the waterfront alone, instead of looking to move forward by starting to redevelop miles of derelict land.
Danny O’Neill
8 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:41:18
Interesting point Michael. Many voiced those concerns over some of the developments in the City of London that now overlook historical buildings such as St Pauls.

It's fair though, there's always a balance between progress and respecting historical landmarks.

Good lord, we're sounding like Prince Charles circa 1985!

Chris Williams
9 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:41:22
I think there has been a festering argument between the City and these folks for years, by all accounts. This is just the culmination of that I guess. There have been a lot of development all around the site, going both ways, much of it a lot more dubious, at least to my eyes.
Bill Fairfield
10 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:42:45
As a city, we can't afford to stand still. Unesco has become a millstone around our neck. I see this as a positive.
Graeme Beresford
11 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:47:15
Let’s have it right it’s not just placed like our stadium. It’s other things probably including the likes of the Titanic hotel. You can just imagine people sitting around a table going ‘oh my god they are turning that old, run down, derelict building into a hotel!!!! We are not having that!’

It’s a joke. These people are happy to see parts of the city stay the way they have for decades. I hope the city wipes it’s hand clean of this and realises we may be better off without it.

Tony Shelby
12 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:47:31
Who gives a flying fuck?!

Nobody goes to a city because of UNESCO status.

I'm sure this will lead to even more new investment in the city and we'll see the sort of impressive developments it so richly deserves.

Mabey Usmanov fancies building a new skyscraper with royal blue glass? That'd be nice...

Tony Abrahams
13 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:49:16
They were probably thinking about money Michael. Big glass towers full of apartments, on prime waterfront land equals loads of money, although my own opinion is that most modern buildings would look tacky, getting put alongside those magnificent buildings in front of the pier head.
Brent Stephens
14 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:50:59
Removing World Heritage status does not remove the world class buildings (3 graces etc) that were already there. No loss to us, then.

And we get to embellish what we already have north of the Pier Head. All gain to us, then.

Jack Convery
15 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:51:37
Unesco - get over yourselves. Any of you ever had plastic surgery ? Replaced an old car with a new one ? Changed your wardrobe from time to time ? History is history but not all progress is negative. The new stadium and all that it will bring to that totally run down area must be an improvement and a chance for the area to rise from the doldrums its been stuck in for decades. Never mind the prosperity, employment and business opportunities it will bring.

How come you were in China to make this decision ? Did you ask about the Weigur people whilst you were there by any chance. They have a heritageand culture that needs to be be preserved or don't people count in your line of work ?

Danny O’Neill
16 Posted 21/07/2021 at 11:53:23
The Usmanov Tower Tony Shelby?

That made me think Donald Trump and Biff Tannen from Back to the Future II!!

Nick Page
17 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:01:02
Another unelected group of apple polishers, fart catchers and general hucksters who think they rule the bloody planet. Can’t stand them. Who cares what they think? It’s a bunch of derelict buildings that generate zero income. And you can’t tell me it brings tourists to the city! It’s a very simple decision at the end of the day - create some jobs via infrastructure investment OR do as the faceless, self-appointed desk jockeys down at UNESCO say. Tell them to fuck off
Tony Abrahams
18 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:01:12
In this fine weather, it’s sometimes nice to walk from New Brighton to Seacombe, and look across the water towards Liverpool. The ferry is even better, especially the one that also incorporates a little river tour, because it really shows the scope of how much land there is to both develop or re-develop, and to take a photograph now, and maybe another in 25 years, might just prove how much better off our City will become, now this World Heritage Status, has finally been removed?
Alan McGuffog
19 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:01:15
I'm surprised, in the present climate, that the city wasn't stripped of this status long ago given that so much of the historical wealth was gained from the slave trade.
Brian Williams
20 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:09:55
Losing WHS is the equivalent of losing the "pupil most likely to be imprisoned" 1973 title.
Sounds great at the time but in the grand scheme of things utterly pointless.

Tony Shelby
21 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:10:06
Danny (16) - That or "The Kopites Are Gobshites Centre"

It could be a phallic shape symbolising why we're the daddy of Merseyside.

John Pickles
23 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:22:16
Come on UNESCO what's the problem? We are only replacing one crumbling relic whose glory days are long in the past with another one.
Kevin Molloy
24 Posted 21/07/2021 at 12:24:08
here is an interesting counter view. And this chap certainly knows what he's talking about on heritage
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/25/liverpool-unesco-status-waterfront-government

