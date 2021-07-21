Seasons2020-21Everton News
Liverpool Waterfront is stripped of World Heritage status
The UN's heritage body concluded at a meeting in China on Wednesday that the “outstanding universal value” of Liverpool's waterfront had been destroyed by new buildings, including Everton Football Club's new £500M stadium.
The decision is a humiliating blow for the city and gives Liverpool the ignominious distinction of being only the third place to lose the status in nearly 50 years. The other delisted sites were Oman's Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in 2007 and the Dresden Elbe Valley in Germany in 2009.
The Liverpool waterfront has enjoyed world heritage status since 2004 — placing it alongside the Taj Mahal and Great Wall of China — as recognition for its role as a major trading power during the British empire and the architectural beauty of its waterfront.
The label gives historic sites access to UN conservation funding and protection under the Geneva conventions in the event of war, as well as featuring in tourist guidebooks across the world.
The threat of being delisted has hung over Liverpool since 2012 as Unesco warned that development had significantly changed the city's skyline and was destroying the heritage value of its waterfront.
Unesco has just voted to remove Liverpool's World Heritage Site status.
Good news.
It removes a millstone from around the city's neck and means we should be able to develop Bramley-Moore Dock more easily.
I love history but these clowns seem a typical Ivory Tower organisation full of temperamental trust-fund wallahs without a day's work among them. Won't make a jot of difference to the vast majority of tourists looking to visit the city.
At least they can't be poking around the new stadium now – infantile brats!
When they built the 3 graces, I doubt there was concern that it was, in the context of time and history, bold and ambitious or replaced whatever was there previously. They made history and and a landmark waterfront now known the world over.
I have for long been concerned that, whilst it is positive Liverpool capitalised on its history to promote tourism, it was in danger of becoming a one trick pony and over reliant on the hospitality industry.
35 miles down the East Lancs, Manchester has reinvented itself as the UK's default 2nd city. Financial services, business, media, prominent Government agencies including intelligence setting up satellite locations there. And yes, hospitality alongside a major international airport.
They are 30 years ahead of us, but I see this as an opportunity to reinvent and realise the potential of our great city. Just as Everton need to stop being plucky little Everton, the city of Liverpool should shed the shackles and be confident. We didn't become the second city of the British Empire, let alone the UK by standing still.
Sorry, I can get almost as passionate about the city as I can Everton. Almost.
It's fair though, there's always a balance between progress and respecting historical landmarks.
Good lord, we're sounding like Prince Charles circa 1985!
It’s a joke. These people are happy to see parts of the city stay the way they have for decades. I hope the city wipes it’s hand clean of this and realises we may be better off without it.
Nobody goes to a city because of UNESCO status.
I'm sure this will lead to even more new investment in the city and we'll see the sort of impressive developments it so richly deserves.
Mabey Usmanov fancies building a new skyscraper with royal blue glass? That'd be nice...
And we get to embellish what we already have north of the Pier Head. All gain to us, then.
How come you were in China to make this decision ? Did you ask about the Weigur people whilst you were there by any chance. They have a heritageand culture that needs to be be preserved or don't people count in your line of work ?
That made me think Donald Trump and Biff Tannen from Back to the Future II!!
Sounds great at the time but in the grand scheme of things utterly pointless.
It could be a phallic shape symbolising why we're the daddy of Merseyside.
