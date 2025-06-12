12/06/2025





Asmir Begovic believes Everton teammate Jordan Pickford has been the Premier League’s best goalkeeper for the last five seasons.

Begovic has worked closely with Pickford across his two stints with the Blues and believes the England number one is the best in the division. The 37-year-old opened up on the way Pickford has developed in recent years and believes the goalkeeper has shown improved maturity in his play.

A four-time winner of Everton’s Player of the Season award, Begovic believes Pickford has been the league’s leading goalkeeper for a long time.

“He’s playing at an incredibly high level,” Begovic told The Athletic.

“Obviously, he loves being at Everton, and Everton love him. He’s doing the business for England, going from strength to strength, and it’s great to see.

“We’ve developed a really big respect and friendship, pushed each other in training and made each other better. You do get better with experience. I’ve seen a change (in) his maturity, the way he plays the game.

“He’s been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for the last five years.”

Begovic is soon to depart Everton with his contract not extended. The veteran said there are no hard feelings and praised the club over their communication.

“They wanted to change direction a bit and bring in new blood,” he said.

“For me, it was easy. No hard feelings. You respect the decision. We gave it everything and shook hands, having done our job. That’s what makes it something you look back on with some fondness.”

