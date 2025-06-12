12/06/2025





Asmir Begovic has said David Moyes’ level-headed approach to management helped drive Everton’s climb away from trouble last season.

Moyes returned to Merseyside for a second spell in January, following the sacking of Sean Dyche. At the time of his appointment, the Toffees were 16th in the table and just a point above the relegation places.

After losing his first game against Aston Villa, Moyes led the Blues to a nine-game unbeaten run to power away from the bottom three. Everton had won just three times in 19 games under Dyche, but won eight of 18 under the Scot to end the campaign 13th in the table.

Begovic, who is soon to leave Everton as a free agent, said Moyes’s managerial experience can not be underestimated.

“The funny thing is, when he came in, he said there’s not much that needs to change, especially defensively,” Begovic told The Athletic.

“In possession, he put his touch on certain things and added different details, and that mix worked.

“I don’t think you can underestimate the impact that he had.

“The atmosphere, as soon as he walked in — his legendary status — made a really big difference.

“He’s a really experienced, calm manager. He never gets too high or too low, just really believes in what he does. He’s got a really good staff and surrounds himself with really good people. He tries to create camaraderie. But at the same time, he’ll tell you how it is if he wants certain things done in a better way. He just has a really good mix.”

Though his own exit is imminent, Begovic said he hopes Everton can go from strength to strength as the club prepare to embark on a new era.

“Hopefully, Everton have weathered the storm and you’re looking at brighter times,” he said. “They deserve nothing but the very best. “Ownership, hopefully, can open up more resources and opportunities with the new stadium. It’s exciting times and hopefully they can make the most of it.”

