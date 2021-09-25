Second Gear Enough to Move Everton Past Struggling Canaries
Everton 2 - 0 Norwich City
When you consider that Everton had lost two of their three home games last season to newly-promoted sides on the way to losing nine at Goodison Park overall and were beaten pretty soundly by Norwich in the waning days of Marco Silva’s tenure two years ago, nothing is a given in the Premier League.
And given the key absentees from Rafael Benitez’s squad and the fact that the Blues were coming into this match on the back of two potentially demoralising defeats, the result today really was all that mattered. It’s a good thing, really, because while this was a solid enough home performance, it was short on entertainment and the hosts were fortunate, given their somewhat fatigued state, that they were facing such a poor side.
Norwich had lost 15 straight top-flight matches before today and they never really looked capable of winning, although there were a couple of moments midway through the second half where they might have made things very uneasy for Everton with an equaliser. Of course, such adversity had drawn the best from the Toffees at Goodison Park in their first two home fixtures; today, they did enough to get the job done in professional fashion without needing to move out of second gear to keep themselves up among the leaders.
Once again Andros Townsend was on the scoresheet as he bagged his fourth goal since arriving on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, Demarai Gray underscored what an astute acquisition he also was as the main danger-man up front, while Abdoulaye Doucouré’s power and tenacity in the middle — not to mention a well-taken goal that secured the points — was a key factor behind the victory.
Less impressive – understandably, perhaps – was Salomon Rondon who will be hoping that this latest runout will take him another step forward to soon being able to offer some threat in attack. The Venezuelan remains well short of fitness but he slogged his way through his first 90-minute game for the club without managing a shot on goal which will be a concern for next weekend’s trip to Old Trafford if, as expected, neither Richarlison nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin make it.
In that sense, while Ellis Simms was overlooked at Loftus Road on Tuesday, it was pleasing nevertheless to see young Lewis Dobbin come off the bench for his senior debut for the last few minutes. While a different profile of player to Rondon, the teenager did not look out of place at all on the big stage and it will be good to see him get a few more appearances in the weeks to come.
Everton generally lacked imagination going forward for much of the first half of this contest but they had their first real chance in the 19th minute when Doucouré got a rare opportunity to drive forward and when Gray dummied the otherwise disappointing Alex Iwobi's cross, Townsend was there at the other side of the area but his weak shot was easily saved by Tim Krul.
A couple of minutes later, Gray beat his man smartly to swing a teasing ball across goal but there were no takers in the middle before Allan drew the foul that would hand Townsend the chance to put the hosts ahead from the spot. The Brazilian knocked the ball past Ozan Kabak and was caught late by the defender, prompting howls for a penalty from the Everton players, claims that were eventually upheld by referee David Coote following a lengthy check by Video Assistant Referee, Lee Mason, and a trip of his own to the pitch-side monitor to make sure.
Townsend made no mistake with an emphatic conversion from 12 yards but it wasn't to spark a deluge of goals from Everton who remained fairly subdued to the end of the first period when Pickford was forced into his first save of the game as he pushed Normann's low drive behind following the away side's first spell of pressure.
A great turn by Townsend early in the second half allowed him to advance into the area and fire a low shot that just missed the near post while at the other end Pickford had to palm another impressive effort from Normann over and Ben Gibson missed a free header when he failed to make contact on a dangerous Norwich free-kick.
The Canaries were growing in confidence and Normann had an opportunity to test Pickford once more with a direct free-kick after Rondon had been adjudged to have fouled him in a dangerous area but he sailed his shot over.
Ultimately, Norwich's lack of cutting edge up front and Yerry Mina’s dominance at the back meant that Everton were largely untroubled despite sitting back a little too much for the Goodison crowd's liking and the Blues' superior quality told 13 minutes from the end of the regulation 90.
It was another illustration of how deadly this current Everton side can be in transition as they pounced on an opening and capitalised on Dooucouré’s new-found threat in the opposition box.
Allan picked up a loose ball near the centre-circle in the Norwich half and found Gray who threaded it to Doucouré to take a touch and then lash a shot back across Krul to make it 2-0.
Tom Davies came on for Gray in the 83rd minute and had an attempt with the outside of his boot deflected behind and from that corner, Godfrey almost plundered his first Everton goal. The defender met the ball as it dropped inside the six-yard box but Krul made himself big and denied him.
With another three points collected at home, Everton continue to do under Benitez what they proved incapable of doing with any consistency under Carlo Ancelotti and that is win the matches they are expected to at Goodison Park. There was very little that was spectacular about a game that was pretty boring at times but the win was paramount and it means that the Blues remain in the top six despite being without some very important players.
Credit, therefore, goes to four players who have formed a vital core of the Blues first XI so far — Townsend, Gray, Allan and Doucouré — a quartet that more than compensated for Rondon’s lack of effectiveness with their tireless work-rate and who will again be vital against Manchester United next Saturday. That will, of course, be a very different kind of game but in what promised to be a long campaign, it’s the collection of points in the more routine games like this one that will be important in the final reckoning.
Concern; as much as I like him, Allan was hanging after various scenarios like that and whilst obviously crediting his hard work, he was literally hands on knees afterwards on a few occasions later on.
Worried about him having the legs for a full season, but I guess that should be no surprise.
We got a VAR decision - - - - and from Lee Mason of all people.
One thing about the penalty: I was surprised it was given. I thought the ball had gone and Allan was already going over when contact was made. Well converted by Andros and a good assist by Damarai. Cracking additions both of them.
Watched it on Match of the Day this morning and for me (even the non-Evertonian in me), that's a penalty every time.
I'm not one for this "he wasn't getting there anyway". That's a Carragher argument. Fact is, he got kicked on the thigh after the ball had gone. That's a high and late challenge. A high and late challenge is a foul. A foul in the box is a penalty.
Allan used his experience to get the decision. There is a difference between that and diving. He felt the contact (there was contact) and made sure he (eventually) got the decision.
I agree with you. Despite the pre-season scepticism and being underwhelmed, both Townsend and Gray are proving astute additions. And the Demarai Gray song is great!!
Is next week one of those weeks? I hope so.
On watching the highlights, I thought that Mina had a good game and Keane was reasonable. Godfrey is off the pace, but is still going through rehabilitation, and Digne is below par and has been since the start of the season.
Iowbi's strength is that he is like a bad penny, selection-wise. It is a bit of a conundrum what his best position is. No wonder Ancelotti had a puzzled look on his face when asked to comment on Iowbi, saying he was not being played in his best position. Iowbi looks okay going forward but, when he gets into the final third, he is like a wondering Angus. Benitez seems to have accepted this playing him on the left wing, where he seems to want to come inside onto his right foot. He rarely beats his man and tries to get a left-footed cross in.
Maybe that wing would be more productive if Digne could get back to the highs of providing an overlap and a pin-point cross, with stats that (under Silva) where the highest in the Premier League.
Rondon is unfit, but is very positionally aware and is neat in his play in the final third. Only by gaining match time will he get there. Good to see Rafa try to integrate youth into the team.
To do it I think we need Davies or who knows ! Gbamin, alongside Allan which will give more bite and security to the central infield and allow more freedom for Doucoure to get forward without leaving us exposed. It is the role that Gbamin was bought for that will strengthen our midfield. Gomes has his attributes but is too slow for the role, Iwobi is more of a wide player who cuts inside and not defensively minded.
Harder tests to come but keep hearing its a results business and having little chance to bring in players during the transfer window we have started well lets keep grinding results out. Clean sheets and being hard to play against is the way forward and improving as the season progresses.
Aleast Everton a work and effort team. It will be interesting to see how they fare against Man U.
Imagine if we had managed to get Doucouré when we first wanted him? Another player perfectly suited to the club.
Just a shame about the back 4...
Clearly missing key players, but I dear we're gonna struggle as the long slog of the season progresses.
So it's good to see us level on points with the 'big teams', but our limitations were severely exposed in the one game we played against a top half team.
Next week's game at Utd will be huge challenge for us and hopefully we don't crumble.
Rondon as reserve to Calvert Lewin is a sad state of affairs. Yes, Calvert Lewin is big and strong, but that is where the comparison ends. Calvert Lewin has fantastic pace and movement, excellent anticipation, and work rate. Rondon is just a lump, he's suitable to a team intent on playing Wimbledon football and that alone he's ok to have on the bench and bring on with 10 minutes and revert to route-1 tactics. Beyond that he is pretty useless.
Iwobi is never going to improve, he is what he is, there's no hidden potential waiting to come to the fore. I'd rather we invested more time in Gordon and seeing if he can step up.
Allan did everything right. Got the nick to take it past the defender and went down on contact.
Doesnt matter if he was catching it or not. It's not his fault that such a stupid challenge got the punishment it deserved.
With some good team bonding to get us through recent injury problems with key players, let’s hope that we can grind out results with better quality teams.
Also, Townsend is a whole-hearted player, he may not have the skill set of Gray but delivers excellent crosses and can score from well outside the box – a long time since we have had someone who can do that.
So far, we have put together 20- to 25-minute spells of good football but haven't managed to do that for a full 45 minutes, but we have also been without Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin for a few games, which doesn't help.
I think anyone at the game will have been impressed with Doucouré and Allan. There is no question Doucouré looks very effective when running with the ball and we need to create more opportunities for him to do that.
I thought Allan was again back to his best after a below-average game against Villa. I think it's worth remembering this is only the start of his 2nd season in the Premier League playing in the most demanding position on the field, there is nowhere to hide in midfield. His covering and tackling and positional play is excellent. He won a penalty yesterday and that follows his 2 assists against Burnley, and he and Doucouré seem to be building up a good understanding.
I have to say I am very disappointed with Godfrey this season, he looks nothing like the player from last season. I know he did have Covid and maybe it is still affecting him, but he looked lethargic and hardly troubled Norwich going forward.
I am also getting a little concerned at how easily players are going past Digne; every game this season, he has been left for dead at times.
I have said for a long time, Mina and Keane are the best centre-back pairing and they seem comfortable with each other, which doesn't happen when either have been paired with Holgate or Godfrey. I know many on T/W critisize Keane for his lack of pace but yesterday, he sprinted 35 yards with an attacker and won the ball.
The only downside for me was first Iwobi just hasn't got it, he has played under different managers and played in different positions but he has been found wanting wherever he has played.
I was also surprised Benitez left Rondon on till the end, in the 2nd half he was no more than nuisance value.
Let's hope Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are back soon so Rondon can work on his fitness and not have to use matches to get fit.
I thought Keane looked very uncertain and seems lacking in confidence. We need Digne, Godfrey, Rondon and Pickford at their strongest and fittest for the Man Utd game. If we can nick a result there, then we can go into the break knowing that Dominic, Seamus and Richarlison will be back well-rested and hopefully recovered for the winter months.
A couple of decent additions to the squad including a right-back and a midfielder in the January transfer window and we may have a decent finish to the season.
He has got pace and do go past Digne once, but other than that, nothing. If he was £15m, you'd probably take the gamble. But no one is going to take him for £30m.
Dowell was an unused sub. Norwich are poor, and he's not getting a look in.
A routine win for Everton. Which match should we win if not against Norwich? There are only six games played this season but the Canaries seem to be already doomed.
I am satisfied with 13 points from six games, a very good beginning of the season although our performances are not so convincing. Still, when we have back all our important players we could really play some good football.
Doucouré and Townsend played very well and not just because they scored goals. It is Doucouré`s second this season, I hope he scores at least five or six till the end of the campaign.
Next is Manchester United away, that is a really tough task but we could gain something from that match, United are probably shaken after today`s loss.