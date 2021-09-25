Report

Second Gear Enough to Move Everton Past Struggling Canaries

Everton 2 - 0 Norwich City

When you consider that Everton had lost two of their three home games last season to newly-promoted sides on the way to losing nine at Goodison Park overall and were beaten pretty soundly by Norwich in the waning days of Marco Silva’s tenure two years ago, nothing is a given in the Premier League.

And given the key absentees from Rafael Benitez’s squad and the fact that the Blues were coming into this match on the back of two potentially demoralising defeats, the result today really was all that mattered. It’s a good thing, really, because while this was a solid enough home performance, it was short on entertainment and the hosts were fortunate, given their somewhat fatigued state, that they were facing such a poor side.

Norwich had lost 15 straight top-flight matches before today and they never really looked capable of winning, although there were a couple of moments midway through the second half where they might have made things very uneasy for Everton with an equaliser. Of course, such adversity had drawn the best from the Toffees at Goodison Park in their first two home fixtures; today, they did enough to get the job done in professional fashion without needing to move out of second gear to keep themselves up among the leaders.

Once again Andros Townsend was on the scoresheet as he bagged his fourth goal since arriving on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, Demarai Gray underscored what an astute acquisition he also was as the main danger-man up front, while Abdoulaye Doucouré’s power and tenacity in the middle — not to mention a well-taken goal that secured the points — was a key factor behind the victory.

Less impressive – understandably, perhaps – was Salomon Rondon who will be hoping that this latest runout will take him another step forward to soon being able to offer some threat in attack. The Venezuelan remains well short of fitness but he slogged his way through his first 90-minute game for the club without managing a shot on goal which will be a concern for next weekend’s trip to Old Trafford if, as expected, neither Richarlison nor Dominic Calvert-Lewin make it.

In that sense, while Ellis Simms was overlooked at Loftus Road on Tuesday, it was pleasing nevertheless to see young Lewis Dobbin come off the bench for his senior debut for the last few minutes. While a different profile of player to Rondon, the teenager did not look out of place at all on the big stage and it will be good to see him get a few more appearances in the weeks to come.

Everton generally lacked imagination going forward for much of the first half of this contest but they had their first real chance in the 19th minute when Doucouré got a rare opportunity to drive forward and when Gray dummied the otherwise disappointing Alex Iwobi's cross, Townsend was there at the other side of the area but his weak shot was easily saved by Tim Krul.

A couple of minutes later, Gray beat his man smartly to swing a teasing ball across goal but there were no takers in the middle before Allan drew the foul that would hand Townsend the chance to put the hosts ahead from the spot. The Brazilian knocked the ball past Ozan Kabak and was caught late by the defender, prompting howls for a penalty from the Everton players, claims that were eventually upheld by referee David Coote following a lengthy check by Video Assistant Referee, Lee Mason, and a trip of his own to the pitch-side monitor to make sure.

Townsend made no mistake with an emphatic conversion from 12 yards but it wasn't to spark a deluge of goals from Everton who remained fairly subdued to the end of the first period when Pickford was forced into his first save of the game as he pushed Normann's low drive behind following the away side's first spell of pressure.

A great turn by Townsend early in the second half allowed him to advance into the area and fire a low shot that just missed the near post while at the other end Pickford had to palm another impressive effort from Normann over and Ben Gibson missed a free header when he failed to make contact on a dangerous Norwich free-kick.

The Canaries were growing in confidence and Normann had an opportunity to test Pickford once more with a direct free-kick after Rondon had been adjudged to have fouled him in a dangerous area but he sailed his shot over.

Ultimately, Norwich's lack of cutting edge up front and Yerry Mina’s dominance at the back meant that Everton were largely untroubled despite sitting back a little too much for the Goodison crowd's liking and the Blues' superior quality told 13 minutes from the end of the regulation 90.

It was another illustration of how deadly this current Everton side can be in transition as they pounced on an opening and capitalised on Dooucouré’s new-found threat in the opposition box.

Allan picked up a loose ball near the centre-circle in the Norwich half and found Gray who threaded it to Doucouré to take a touch and then lash a shot back across Krul to make it 2-0.

Tom Davies came on for Gray in the 83rd minute and had an attempt with the outside of his boot deflected behind and from that corner, Godfrey almost plundered his first Everton goal. The defender met the ball as it dropped inside the six-yard box but Krul made himself big and denied him.

With another three points collected at home, Everton continue to do under Benitez what they proved incapable of doing with any consistency under Carlo Ancelotti and that is win the matches they are expected to at Goodison Park. There was very little that was spectacular about a game that was pretty boring at times but the win was paramount and it means that the Blues remain in the top six despite being without some very important players.

Credit, therefore, goes to four players who have formed a vital core of the Blues first XI so far — Townsend, Gray, Allan and Doucouré — a quartet that more than compensated for Rondon’s lack of effectiveness with their tireless work-rate and who will again be vital against Manchester United next Saturday. That will, of course, be a very different kind of game but in what promised to be a long campaign, it’s the collection of points in the more routine games like this one that will be important in the final reckoning.

