Amid a plethora of positions that still need sorting before the new season starts, Everton’s right wing is perhaps the priority.

With Thierno Barry and Charly Alcaraz joining Iliman Ndiaye in the frontline, the gaping gap remains on the right-hand side. Neither Jesper Lindstrom or Jack Harrison convinced enough to become permanent signings and the bulk of the remaining budget could go to fixing the issue.

As rumours continue to swirl, we’ve picked out 10 potential targets Everton could - and perhaps should - consider.

Dream

Takefusa Kubo - Real Sociedad

The Japan international has been tentatively talked about as an option for Everton and would certainly represent a statement signing. Previously on the books at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Kubo has attracted interest from Europe’s elite since finding his feet at senior level with Real Sociedad.

An elite ball-carrier, he was in the top six La Liga players for both successful take-ons and progressive carries in 2024/25. After a somewhat dip in output and Sociedad’s failure to reach Europe last season, he could be available for a knockdown rate.

Evan Guessand - Nice

A positional change last season brought the best from Evan Guessand, who was moved from a centre-forward role to a position on the right-hand side. Though more inverted than a touchline-hugging ginger, the results were evident. Guessand scored 12 Ligue 1 goals for Nice and added eight assists.

The 24-year-old ranked highly last season for offensive duels won and outperformed his XG. Guessand is not a classic winger but would significantly improve the goal threat of an Everton side who were the lowest scorers of any surviving Premier League team in 2024/25.

Realistic

James McAtee - Manchester City

James McAtee is exploring his options with Everton among the sides reportedly contesting for the Manchester City midfielder. McAtee captained England to u-21 European Championship success in the summer and has operated across the frontline for club and country. At 22, he’d suit the age profile that the Blues have targeted to date. Seven goals in nine starts last season underline his quality.

Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion

Everton explored a move for Fellows in the January transfer window as the winger caught the eye in the Championship. Two-footed and direct, Fellows recorded four goals and 14 assists in the second tier last season with his desire to get to the byline and cross a throwback. In the top 10% of second-tier players for progressive carries, crosses into the penalty box and chances created, there’s a lot to like. Moyes has a proven track record of unearthing Football League gems and Fellows could follow suit.

Ben Doak - Liverpool

It’s been 33 years since a player last left Liverpool for Everton, but Ben Doak continues to be named as a player on the Blues’ radar. The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Middlesbrough last season, returning 10 goal involvements in 21 league starts and leading the Championship for progressive carries per 90. Doak has a fearless brand of football and, while raw, would be an exciting outlet.

Wildcard

Dilane Bakwa - Strasbourg

A versatile option down the right-hand side, Bakwa has played at wing-back, right-midfield, and further advanced for Strasbourg. The 22-year-old scored six times in Ligue 1 last season and added eight assists, and posted high numbers for carries and progressive passes received. Getting him out of BlueCo may be the tricky point, but he could solve multiple problems in a squad badly needing depth.

Leon Bailey - Aston Villa

Seemingly free to leave Aston Villa this summer, Leon Bailey could represent a worthwhile gamble. The Jamaican proved his quality at Villa Park in 2023/24, when he was a crucial part of Champions League qualification. He scored 10 goals and created nine more in the Premier League alone, before a downturn last season. An option for a loan move, perhaps?

Oscar Bobb - Manchester City

Another player who could potentially be available on loan. Oscar Bobb needs minutes after a fractured leg decimated his campaign last term. The Norwegian had been on the cusp of a Manchester City breakthrough in pre-season before being sidelined for several months. A move down the East Lancs could suit all parties.

Edon Zhegrova - Lille

Ndiaye is the resident maverick in the Everton side but Edon Zhegrova could rival him for that crown. The Kosovan is capable of the spectacular, is an excellent dribbler, and impressed in last season’s Champions League. The 26-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Lille.

Baris Alper Yilmaz - Galatasaray

Turkish media have linked Everton with Baris Alper Yilmaz, an impressive performer at Euro 2024 last summer and multi-functional talent. Yilmaz scored 12 goals in Galatasaray’s title success last season and has featured on both flanks, as a central striker, and even at right-back. A powerful runner with an eye for goal, he wouldn’t come cheap, but has plenty of qualities Moyes admires.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb