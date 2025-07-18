Everton, facing an unprecedented squad rebuild, managed to tick two items off their to-do list this month. Thierno Barry was signed from Villarreal for £27m to lead the frontline while Mark Travers arrived from Bournemouth for £4m to provide competition to Jordan Pickford in goal.

Any signs of relief, though, are far from apparent as the Blues continue to scour the market to add players to David Moyes’ heavily depleted squad. The arrivals of Barry and Travers take Everton’s squad to 20 players, 18 of them seniors. “I’m hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks,” Moyes has said repeatedly.

Business has been slow so far. Several changes have been made to the backroom staff following the arrival of chief executive Angus Kinnear, and the recruitment team only started to take shape by the end of last season.

There are several gaps across a wide range of positions as the Blues still need wingers, additions to midfield, and cover for the full-backs. At the bare minimum, Everton need to sign at least five players in the remaining weeks of the transfer window to field a competitive team with proper depth in their first season playing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Let’s look at the profiles that the club desperately needs to address in order of priority and the players (also from the academy) who could fulfill those roles.

What are the key areas that need new signings?

Right winger

Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returned to their respective clubs following the end of their loan spells. However, the right wing was a cause of concern even last season, with Harrison and Lindstrom contributing to just four goals combined all season. Neither winger was convincing during their loan spell and both failed to provide meaningful offensive output.

Dwight McNeil and Carlos Alcaraz can play on the right, but they are better suited to other areas on the pitch. As such, the Blues need to sign two right-wingers to cover this position. A potential Jack Harrison return has been rumoured, but it would represent a step backwards.

The Blues have been associated with several names like Takefusa Kubo, Omari Hutchinson, Ben Doak, and Tom Fellows during this transfer window.

Players currently linked: Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion)

Academy player: Isaac Heath, Justin Clarke

Left-back

Vitaliy Mykolenko is the only recognised left-back in Everton’s first team at the moment. Under Moyes, he was often tasked with pushing forward last season and contributing to the attack while Jake O’Brien tucked inside when deployed as a makeshift right-back.

The departure of Ashley Young has left a gaping hole and the club needs to sign a left-back, preferably someone comfortable with going forward and providing crosses, final balls and assists.

Argentine World Cup winner Nicolas Tagliafico has been linked with a move for a while but recent rumours suggest he could end up extending his contract with current club Olympique Lyon.

Players currently linked: Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon)

Attacking midfield

Carlos Alcaraz was signed on a permanent basis after making a strong impression during his six-month loan spell. Despite limited minutes, Alcaraz’s tidy footwork, relentlessness and sparks of intelligence breathed new life into an Everton midfield otherwise bereft of creativity.

David Moyes may look to shore up that position and former player Tomas Soucek, of West Ham, has been mooted as an Abdoulaye Doucoure replacement. The Czech can perform in multiple midfield roles but, at 30, would be a stop-gap signing. Manchester City’s James McAtee has been strongly linked with the club and would represent a more exciting and creative addition

Players currently linked: James McAtee (Manchester City), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

Central midfield

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s new deal has probably saved the club an exorbitant sum to address their midfield issues. Gana Gueye was the standout player of the last campaign and was voted Players’ Player of the Year. However, at 35, he’s no spring chicken anymore.

It would be smart for the club to actually sign a player who could fill his shoes in a year or two and/or provide a greater balance and defensive acumen to the midfield than James Garner usually does. Douglas Luiz of Juventus has been strongly linked and the former Aston Villa player also has a ton of Premier League experience.

Academy graduate Harrison Armstrong is another strong candidate for the role. Returning to the club following an encouraging loan spell at Derby County, the 18-year-old was one of the brightest sparks in the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley. If he manages to impress during the pre-season, he could help the club save money on this role and look for players to fill elsewhere.

Players currently linked: Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Neil El Aynaoui (RC Lens), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Academy player: Harrison Armstrong

Right-back

Everton have needed a new right-back for a long time now. With captain Seamus Coleman in the twilight of his career and struggling with injuries and Nathan Patterson, deemed to be his long-term replacement, not living up to that responsibility, David Moyes deployed Jake O’Brien as a makeshift right-back for the final months of last season.

While all three players are expected to contribute at right-back next season, the overwhelming feeling is that they aren't appropriate for the role in the long term.

The Blues had personal terms agreed to sign Fulham’s Kenny Tete as a free agent before he changed his mind and signed a new deal with the Cottagers.

Brazil’s Wesley Franca has been tracked by Everton for a while now, but they could face competition from sister club AS Roma for his signing.

Players currently linked: Wesley Franca (Flamengo)

