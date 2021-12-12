Report

Open revolt against failing Benitez looms following yet another sorry defeat

If Farhad Moshiri, in his increasingly questionable wisdom, hoped that the appointment of Rafael Benitez might buy some stability at Goodison Park after five tumultuous years then he has been sorely mistaken. His Everton project, so laden with ambition and optimism at the outset, is in chaos right now with an ever-growing rift developing between his regime and the supporters.

At the heart of it is his decision to hire Benitez just four years after the insult of Sam Allardyce; another arranged marriage foisted on an unwilling and powerless fanbase and one rushing headlong towards another expensive divorce. It’s unlikely to be this week — the Monaco-based billionaire’s ego might keep his finger off the trigger for a while longer — but you feel there is an inevitability about it while performances and results like this continue.

André Gomes might have been a timely introduction in the second half of Monday’s rousing victory over Arsenal but few were under any illusions that a horrendous run of results, the club’s worst in 22 years, was arrested by anything other than the viscerally raw passion of the Goodison crowd and the individual brilliance of Demarai Gray and Richarlison.

Without any of those factors at Selhurst Park this afternoon — Gray was game and had a couple of opportunities to repeat his heroics from outside the penalty area but failed to unduly test Vitor Guaita in the Crystal Palace goal and Richarlison was dragged off disconsolately before an hour had elapsed — Everton reverted to the passive, reactive, turgid outfit they were at Brentford a fortnight ago and have been, in truth, in almost every first half you can recall under Benitez.

The Blues have conceded the first goal in 12 of their 16 Premier League games this season and have, not surprisingly, won more points from losing positions than any other this season. It’s not hard to see why — they seem to need the urgency of going a goal behind to belatedly spark some intensity in their play which is no way to approach life in England’s top flight.

Today their almost comical inability to consistently defend set-pieces saw to it that they were 2-0 down and effectively beaten before Salomon Rondon, a controversial introduction to the fray in place of Richarlison just a few minutes earlier, had had a chance to even take the temperature of the game.

Somewhat perversely, given the derision that greeted Benitez’s choice of substitution, the Venezuelan finally scored his first Everton goal but his tap-in was barely consolation on a day when Conor Gallagher stole the show with two goals and a man-of-the-match display for the Eagles and the toxicity of chants aimed at the away dugout reached new levels.

The news that Lucas Digne had not travelled with the squad strengthened the belief that the Frenchman has fallen out badly with the manager but it was compounded by the loss to injury of Allan who picked up a knock on Monday and wasn’t able to train fully on Friday.

Still, Benitez finally opted for a three-man midfield, albeit one without a genuine holding man, with Gomes and Fabian Delph playing alongside Abdoulaye Doucouré but even then it didn’t last much beyond 20 minutes before it lapsed back into a two with Gomes told to push forward. The out-of-form Andros Townsend was preferred to Anthony Gordon on his return to his old stomping ground while Ben Godfrey continued at left-back as Mason Holgate partnered Michael Keane in central defence.

The early signs weren’t good for the Blues who looked nothing like the front-foot, determined outfit they had been in the second half against the Gunners. Instead, it was all Palace. Where Benitez has bemoaned that he doesn’t have the personnel to institute a possession game at Everton, Patrick Vieira has got a collection of inferior players playing some fairly attractive and effective football which would have resulted in them taking an early lead had it not been for Jordan Pickford who made a smart save with his foot to deny Andre Ayew his first goal in more than a year.

Gallagher then fired narrowly over and Pickford saved from Wilfried Zaha as Palace continued to exploit all the room Everton were giving them in the final third of the field.

Gray briefly came to life in the 16th minute when, following some tidy football against the touchline, he tested Guaita with a low shot and then repeated the feat just past the hour mark with the same result but, in between, the hosts had seen an effort by Marc Guehi deflect wide after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Perhaps the best effort from Everton came 13 minutes before the half-time interval when Godfrey, the epitome of the drive and desire that was missing from the Toffees’ collective display, powered down the left and crossed low but Gomes’s volleyed shot was too close to the keeper who made the save.

Despite their torpor, Everton were heading to the interval level before Gray pressed the self-destruct button. In trying to knock the ball back to Seamus Coleman to clear, the winger handed it straight to Ayew who cut it back to the unmarked Gallagher to sweep it past Pickford.

Whatever Benitez said in the dressing room at the break appeared to have very little effect as there wasn’t much improvement from the Toffees and it was Palace who might have scored again when Zaha picked Gallagher out with a 50th-minute cross from the left but his header dropped narrowly wide of the back post.

Five minutes later, Ayew scooped a clever ball into Gallagher’s path and he rattled a shot into the side-netting as the Eagles continued to threaten while Benitez undercut his options going forward at the other end with the withdrawal of Richarlison.

The Brazilian had been troubled by a knock to his calf in the first half but looked to have run it off successfully by the second period. Nevertheless, the way Everton were playing, he having a particularly unproductive afternoon. He wasn’t alone, however; Townsend was equally ineffective but remained on the field while Delph and Richarlison were sacrificed for Gordon and Rondon.

Richarlison’s reaction said it all and the response from the travelling fans spoke even louder as they broke into chants in support of their Talisman and the most derogatory ones yet aimed at Benitez and his Liverpool connections.

Within four minutes, Palace were 2-0 up. Once again, Benitez’s defence failed to deal with a corner and James Tomkins was on hand to score his first goal in two years to effectively put the contest past the sorry Blues.

A rare foray into the box by Doucouré ended with his shot deflecting kindly into Rondon’s path and the substitute just had to bundle the loose ball home from close range to give Everton hope with 20 minutes to go.

With better finishing, Benitez’s players might have spared him the criticism that will no doubt carry forward to Thursday’s trip to Chelsea but after more excellent work by Godfrey down the left and Rondon’s lay-off, Townsend fired a shot into a defender with Gordon open to his right.

Then Gordon himself found open grass to surge into and drove all the way into the Palace box but his low shot searching out the bottom corner was saved superbly by Guaita.

In between, Christian Benteke had almost found Ayew with a centre from the byline but Everton’s misery was completed in stoppage time following another pair of blunders by their own players, both of them experienced pros. Coleman tried to blast a free-kick near his own corner flag into an opposition player in order to make a point but instead gave it straight to Palace. The ball rebounded to Gomes on the edge of the area but he couldn’t retain it and Gallagher profited, lining up a shot from 18 yards that he whipped impressively into the top corner to make it 3-1. The seal set on another miserable afternoon for the Evertonians who made the 500-mile round-trip from Merseyside for no reward.

If you’re going to set out to be passive, pragmatic and defensively-minded away from home with an eye on playing counter-attacking football, you have to be compact, disciplined and defend properly. You also have to be able to attack effectively in transition. Too often today (and for most of the campaign, really) Everton were none of those things and by the time they were making inroads into Palace’s defence — an hour too late — they were already 2-0 down.

That inability to start games strong — any game, it seems — is a criticism that can be levelled at the players for only so long before it’s symptomatic of an unadventurous, uninspiring manager employing archaic tactics and bringing none of the attributes expected of him to the table. The problem for Benitez is there doesn’t appear to be any introspection or desire to change; it’s never his fault so there’s no accountability.

He defended his decision to take Richarlison off by saying that “it was obvious he was not at the level we were expecting [because of his calf]. He wasn’t doing much in the second half,” but neither was anyone else up to that point which left the Brazilian isolated. It was clear that Richarlison felt he could carry on playing but only he and the medical staff will know the extent of his injury and how much of a risk it would have been to keep him on and take the disappointing Townsend off instead.

Regardless, the player wasn’t happy with being withdrawn and Benitez complained that “it wasn't helping with the arms,” a reference to Richarlison’s reaction to the decision. Time will tell how he reacts but with Digne already being ostracised, it doesn’t bode well for the dressing room if the manager is losing another player.

What’s worse, of course, is that he is clearly losing the tolerance and patience of the fans which, once lost, usually means it's curtains for the head coach. With the danger of getting sucked into the bottom three still looming in the background and Everton undeniably in relegation form, that’s the last thing the club needs. How bad will results have to get – how toxic will the atmosphere among supporters have to get – before Moshiri acts?

Follow @EFCLyndon

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer