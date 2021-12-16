Report

Everton lambs defy the slaughter at Chelsea

Were Everton’s game against Leicester going ahead on Sunday, we might have got an insight into the fitness of the likes of Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon and Fabian Delph and why they were missing from the party that travelled down to London today for what looked like Mission: Impossible against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

There were rumours earlier in the week that, along with more obvious potential absentees in the form of Allan and Seamus Coleman, Rondon might be a doubt for this one but it was certainly a surprise when the matchday squad was announced an hour before kick-off and the names of Gray, Delph and even Cenk Tosun were missing. In their place, Rafael Benitez’s team sheet was stuffed with five teenagers, a couple of second-stringers like Alex Iwobi and Jonjoe Kenny and a substitutes’ bench boasting two goalkeepers and the afore-mentioned Brazilian and Irishman, both of whom would only be used in an emergency.

Given that the news that the Premier League’s decision to postpone the Leicester fixture was only confirmed right when the team news was announced, a cynic might surmise that, with a busy schedule ahead, Benitez had written this game off and decided to field the kids in one of Farhad Moshiri's expected losses to give them a bit of experience.

Amazingly, despite being thrown to the lions, Everton’s sacrificial lambs turned in one of the most pride-inspiring performances yet seen under the Spaniard and not only held the title hopefuls and reigning European champions to a draw but, having been on the ropes but unbowed in the first half, with a bit more composure in the final third could have sprung the ultimate surprise and taken all three points in the second half.

Even at full strength, most Evertonians would have been expecting to lose a match on the home grounds of one of the best sides in Europe; with Ellis Simms making his full senior debut, Kenny deputising at wing-back in a bottom-heavy five-man defence and Jarrad Branthwaite starting for only the second time this season, it had the air of a slaughter before kick-off. What followed was a lot of what had been expected under Benitez when he took charge — a solid game-plan, disciplined, organised defending and offensive threat on the counter-attack — but which has been so sorely lacking.

And to their tremendous credit, it was the kids who led the way in what ended up being a magnificent backs-to-the-wall performance and, if anything, it was the more experienced heads — the brilliant Jordan Pickford aside — who let the team down. André Gomes, a liability outside his own penalty area and a player who is never a holding midfielder, was clumsy and profligate with the ball until he was substituted after Chelsea’s goal went in; Mason Holgate at times exhibited more of the brainless play that has made supporters so sceptical of his ability to hold down a regular first-team place when everyone is fit; Iwobi was just maddening; and it was Abdoulaye Doucouré’s abysmal decision-making that led to Mason Mount’s opener.

It would be really harsh to criticise the Frenchman too much, though, given how important he was to the overall display and the result itself which will hopefully provide an enormous boost to squad morale while also giving Benitez a valuable insight into the young talent that he possesses and yet has been so reluctant to use before this evening.

Though Chelsea were missing a handful of players themselves — Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell were already ruled out when Chelsea learned that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi had all returned positive results for the coronavirus while Kai Havertz was isolating while he waits on a Covid test of his own — Thomas Tuchel was still able to field a dauntingly strong line-up and they dominated the first half without making the breakthrough that a succession of good chances suggested they would.

If the mis-match in quality invoked a sense of inevitability about the destination of the points, the pattern of the first 45 minutes seemed to reinforce that. Reece James and Mount both narrowly missed the target inside the first eight minutes and Pickford made a good stop to keep Christian Pulisic's heel-flick out in the 11th minute.

Hakim Ziyech almost punished Mason Holgate for an errant header shortly afterwards and the Morocco international forced another save from Pickford after he was picked out in the centre by a low cross from Marcos Alonso before dragging another effort wide later in the half following a one-two exchange with Pulisic.

While Everton would have just one sight of goal when Gordon fired a tame effort that Eduard Mendy safely gathered, Chelsea looked to have taken the lead seven minutes before the break when Antonio Rudiger prodded the ball into the path of Mount who just had to beat Pickford but the England goalkeeper made a smart save with his foot to keep it goalless at half-time.

More of the same was expected after the break and Pickford was called into action again to tip a deflected Mount shot behind before Ruben Loftus-Cheek spurned a free headed chance that bounced off shoulder and over the bar.

However, Everton grew more adventurous on the counter-attack and with more composure in the final third, they might well have scored first. Alex Iwobi wasted a great chance on the break when he elected not to play Doucouré in through the heart of the Chelsea defence in the 53rd minute.

Ben Godfrey then scuffed a half-chance at the goalkeeper a few minutes later while Rudiger could only head a free-kick wide of the back post at the other end before Benitez made the first of three changes he would make on the night.

Simms had toiled with no service at all against Rudiger and Thiago Silva and was replaced by the more mobile Lewis Dobbin but it was one of the older heads giving up possession during another promising counter-attack that led to the hosts opening the scoring with 20 minutes to go.

Doucouré chose the wrong option in turning inside and his attempted pass was cut out allowing Chelsea to quickly counter, James to slide the ball in to Mount and he rammed it past his international team-mate from close range.

Benitez immediately withdrew the ineffective André Gomes for Jean-Philippe Gbamin but it was a foul on the ever-willing Gordon that set up the equaliser for Everton. Gordon took the set-piece himself, swinging a sumptuous ball to the back post where Branthwaite timed his run well and guided it deftly inside the post with an out-stretched leg.

Needing to score to keep pace with leaders, Manchester City, Chelsea pushed for a winner in the closing stages and looked to have secured the points when the unmarked Thiago Silva met a corner from the Londoners' right but Pickford did superbly to get down and push it around the post.

At the other end, Dobbin took one touch too many in the box and was closed out as Everton threatened on the break once more but it was back down the other end where the Blues completed the job by holding firm in defence to take the draw.

It’s perplexing that it took such a makeshift, youthful line-up to finally get the manager to successfully implement his chief — perhaps his only — game-plan but it worked in the most trying of circumstances. How much less painful might the Merseyside derby have been had the Blues been as hard to play through as they were in the second half at Stamford Bridge? (The first half was, in truth, a little uncomfortable given how susceptible Everton were through midfield and particularly down the right side of defence.)

Tonight also added to the mystery and frustration around Benitez’s refusal to throw Dobbin, with all his running, nuisance-making and youthful exuberance, on at Brentford the other week when Everton were so bereft of inspiration and ideas. And why was Simms not given any serious minutes before being thrown into the starting XI against one of the best defensive trios in the league?

They are questions for the manager but for Evertonians, particularly the committed souls who made a third successive trip down to London and finally witnessed a performance worth cheering for, there is at least some pride in the team, the like of which only Gordon has really been worthy in recent weeks.

The teenager has grown in stature over the past few games; the only one to brave irate supporters at Brentford and there again to hear the cries of frustration from a lone fan at the end of the derby massacre at Goodison. His name was sung with gusto by the away fans this evening and encapsulated therein was the kind of spirit of the Blues that should carry this dysfunctional and injury-ravaged team to safety this season.

