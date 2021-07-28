Everton launch new third kit

Predominantly white with a navy and yellow chevron design down the centre, the strip is a recreation of the away kit from the time of Dave Hickson and earlier in the careers of Bobby Collins and Brian Labone.

The team will wear the new kit for the first time tonight in Orlando when they take on Pumas of Mexico in the second exhibition game of their trip to the United States.

It can be purchased from the Everton One and Everton Two stores or via evertondirect.com.

