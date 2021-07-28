Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton launch new third kit

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 6comments  |  Jump to last

Everton's array of kits for the 2021-22 season was completed today with the release of a second change strip, a white number that harks back to one from the 1950s.

Predominantly white with a navy and yellow chevron design down the centre, the strip is a recreation of the away kit from the time of Dave Hickson and earlier in the careers of Bobby Collins and Brian Labone.

The team will wear the new kit for the first time tonight in Orlando when they take on Pumas of Mexico in the second exhibition game of their trip to the United States.

It can be purchased from the Everton One and Everton Two stores or via evertondirect.com.  

Reader Comments (6)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Phil Smith
1 Posted 28/07/2021 at 15:58:13
Makes me think of something Leeds might have worn. Or a zip...
Don't hate it though.
Iakovos Iasonidis
2 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:08:51
I like that all 3 kits have different pattern and not just different color, that is the main positive for me and I have to say I love the way Everton is treated by hummel, way better than the likes of umbro etc...The design of the 3rd kit is mediocre but overall I like the approach.
Danny O’Neill
3 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:12:24
I don't think I'm offended but it's not growing on me.

I think without the Hummel tire mark down the middle, I'd have actually preferred a plainer white version.

Derek Knox
4 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:17:27
Phil @ 1, nails it with a giant zip! Won't be rushing to buy that !
Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:19:05
Whew. Thank goodness. Another one that I won't feel an urge to spend money on.
Dave Abrahams
6 Posted 28/07/2021 at 16:41:24
I think the jersey from the 1950’s had three single hoops going round the chest, two blue ones with a yellow one in between the blue ones, doubt it was used a lot,rather different to this new kit, if indeed they are referring to the one I described, never been really concerned with the colour of the kits, just how they perform.

