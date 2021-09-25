Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton U18s edge past Wolves

Michael Kenrick Saturday, 25 September, 2021 14comments  |  Jump to last
Everton U18s 2 - 1 Wolves U18s

Everton U18s are at home to Wolves this morning, with their 5th game of the new U18 Premier League season kicking off at 11:30 am BST in Finch Farm.

Paul Tait's young charges are desperate to reverse the depressing trend of the season so far, with only one win and two losses putting them low down the table. Player shortages affected the U23s in their defeat to Manchester United last night and there may be an additional knock-on impact to the U18s when it comes to team selection.

It's early days yet but Wolves have a better record so far this season up in the top half of the table and they may present something of a challenge to the young Blues on home soil.

No real revelations in the team line-up, Kouyate back for his first U18 league game. Still no game time for Shae Cahill, nor the new lad signed last week: Francis Okoronkwo.

Everton U18s: Stewart, Mallon, Samuels-Smith (86' Jones), Tierney, Campbell, Metcalfe, Barker, Jagne, Kouyate (60' Djankpata), Lawrence, Heath.
Subs not Used: Graham, Apter, Sherif.

 

Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 25/09/2021 at 10:58:20
Can't see us getting too much coverage on this one from our beloved club but I hope I'm wrong.

Lot's "more important" stuff going on today (what could be more important than the Academy, I hear you cry!) for them to bother sending some junior oik down to Finch Farm to update the Match Centre on the official website.

Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 25/09/2021 at 12:00:53
They are at least updating the scoreline...

Matty Mallon scores after 12 minutes to put the Young Blues ahead 1-0.

Michael Kenrick
3 Posted 25/09/2021 at 12:02:39
Oooops… too much early optimism in play.

Wolves get one back on 25 minutes. 1-1

Danny O’Neill
4 Posted 25/09/2021 at 12:25:31
No stream on the website again, Michael? I'd rather watch this on the train than Chelsea v Man City on my BT Sports App.
Michael Kenrick
5 Posted 25/09/2021 at 12:52:25
Nah, no chance, Danny. You should be watching the girlies, shouldn't you?

Looks like Everton scored again through Issac Heath on 52 minutes. 2-1.

Michael Kenrick
6 Posted 25/09/2021 at 12:56:49
Kouyate (who's coming back from injury) subbed off on the hour for Halid Djankpata.
Phill Thompson
7 Posted 25/09/2021 at 17:56:43
Michael, I’m not sure why but Owen Barker keeps coming up as “ Baker” in the sources for the team , it’s happened a couple of games now. It’d help if our Club could be bothered giving a team sheet on Twitter.
Michael Kenrick
8 Posted 25/09/2021 at 20:23:29
Thanks, Phill, much appreciated. I stupidly assumed the club would of course get the names of their own players right! Doh!

I shall look out for that one in future.

Here's the club's report on the game:

Heath hits decisive goal in Everton Under-18 win

Robert Tressell
9 Posted 26/09/2021 at 09:20:04
Hopefully Heath, Metcalfe, Lawrence and others will be looking at Dobbin's debut yesterday and thinking that could be them in a couple of years.

We now have Simms, Gordon, Dobbin, Onyango and Branthwaite in the first team reckoning - with Warrington possibly not too far away.

Obviously still a long way to go for all of them, but pleasing that Benitez appears to be (possibly out of necessity) buying into this.

Danny O’Neill
10 Posted 26/09/2021 at 09:37:34
Difficult to judge young Dobbin yesterday, especially in the context of a rather lukewarm affair, but I agree Robert. Either through necessity or strategy (who knows?), the manager trusted the lad.

He didn't set the world alight, but then didn't do a lot wrong. Pretty much sums up the team though.

As always, pleased to see an academy kid make it onto the pitch. Let's hope he builds on it. I don't know too much about him, but many here have been talking about him.

Robert Tressell
11 Posted 26/09/2021 at 09:44:15
I think it's much too early to even think about judging. The key thing is that he's involved.

Phill Thompson
12 Posted 26/09/2021 at 19:30:59
Yeah agree with that Robert, positive that Benitez gave him game time.
While Dobbin is undoubtedly the most talented of our attackers, and has great potential, I’ve been disappointed with him so far this season at U23s. He’s been taken off early a few times, not sure he’s scored in the league and has sometimes been bullied by big defenders. Just being around the first team will raise his game and present better training opportunities, working on his weaknesses etc.
Phill Thompson
13 Posted 26/09/2021 at 19:38:43
As we're talking about young attackers, Emilio Lawrence could be the next to step up to the U23s, even as a Schoolboy. A very talented player that other clubs are well aware of, so I’m sure with Small in mind we’ll be anxious to first get him on Scholar forms then sign Pro forms by showing him he’ll get opportunities.
Brent Stephens
14 Posted 26/09/2021 at 20:05:40
I don't know about you, Phill, but I'm at least as excited about the current crop of actual / potential U23 players (despite the less than brilliant results this season) as I was when the U23s were more dominant than they are now.

