Everton U18s edge past Wolves

Saturday, 25 September, 2021



Everton U18s 2 - 1 Wolves U18s

Everton U18s are at home to Wolves this morning, with their 5th game of the new U18 Premier League season kicking off at 11:30 am BST in Finch Farm.

Paul Tait's young charges are desperate to reverse the depressing trend of the season so far, with only one win and two losses putting them low down the table. Player shortages affected the U23s in their defeat to Manchester United last night and there may be an additional knock-on impact to the U18s when it comes to team selection.

It's early days yet but Wolves have a better record so far this season up in the top half of the table and they may present something of a challenge to the young Blues on home soil.

No real revelations in the team line-up, Kouyate back for his first U18 league game. Still no game time for Shae Cahill, nor the new lad signed last week: Francis Okoronkwo.

Everton U18s: Stewart, Mallon, Samuels-Smith (86' Jones), Tierney, Campbell, Metcalfe, Barker, Jagne, Kouyate (60' Djankpata), Lawrence, Heath.

Subs not Used: Graham, Apter, Sherif.

