Everton U18s edge past Wolves
Everton U18s 2 - 1 Wolves U18s
Everton U18s are at home to Wolves this morning, with their 5th game of the new U18 Premier League season kicking off at 11:30 am BST in Finch Farm.
Paul Tait's young charges are desperate to reverse the depressing trend of the season so far, with only one win and two losses putting them low down the table. Player shortages affected the U23s in their defeat to Manchester United last night and there may be an additional knock-on impact to the U18s when it comes to team selection.
It's early days yet but Wolves have a better record so far this season up in the top half of the table and they may present something of a challenge to the young Blues on home soil.
No real revelations in the team line-up, Kouyate back for his first U18 league game. Still no game time for Shae Cahill, nor the new lad signed last week: Francis Okoronkwo.
Everton U18s: Stewart, Mallon, Samuels-Smith (86' Jones), Tierney, Campbell, Metcalfe, Barker, Jagne, Kouyate (60' Djankpata), Lawrence, Heath.
Subs not Used: Graham, Apter, Sherif.
Reader Comments (14)
Matty Mallon scores after 12 minutes to put the Young Blues ahead 1-0.
Wolves get one back on 25 minutes. 1-1
Looks like Everton scored again through Issac Heath on 52 minutes. 2-1.
I shall look out for that one in future.
Here's the club's report on the game:
We now have Simms, Gordon, Dobbin, Onyango and Branthwaite in the first team reckoning - with Warrington possibly not too far away.
Obviously still a long way to go for all of them, but pleasing that Benitez appears to be (possibly out of necessity) buying into this.
He didn't set the world alight, but then didn't do a lot wrong. Pretty much sums up the team though.
As always, pleased to see an academy kid make it onto the pitch. Let's hope he builds on it. I don't know too much about him, but many here have been talking about him.
While Dobbin is undoubtedly the most talented of our attackers, and has great potential, I’ve been disappointed with him so far this season at U23s. He’s been taken off early a few times, not sure he’s scored in the league and has sometimes been bullied by big defenders. Just being around the first team will raise his game and present better training opportunities, working on his weaknesses etc.
