The New Stadium Build – Month 1
The club have issued nice time-lapse drone footage showing the progress that has been made to convert the old victorian relic of Bramley-Moore Dock into a brand new stadium for Everton Football club.
Some interesting elements of the construction process are visible:
- The non-listed buildings on the south side of the dock have been demolished;
- Scaffolding going up around the listed hydraulic tower
- removal of aggregates that were being stored on the north side of the dock
- Construction of an earthen berm damning the northwest access to the dock
- Installation of the pipeline for placement of hydraulic sand backfill to fill the dock
Infilling the dock with more than 500,000 m³ of sand dredged from Liverpool Bay is a major engineering undertaking with the new stadium straddling the dock.
The club have also completed the removal of marine life from the dock, under the jurisdiction of the Environment Agency, and are expected to begin the infilling process soon.
