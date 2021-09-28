An Everton U21 side take on Carlisle United

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021



A team of Everton Under-21 players, drawn primarily from the ranks of David Unsworth's U23s, travel to Carlisle United on Tuesday night in their second group game of this season's EFL (Papa John's) trophy.

Everton did brilliantly to come away with a win in the first group game at Derby County and will be looking to secure passage to the next round that another win would bring, with one more game still to play, against Hartlepool United.

The game will be played at Brunton Park, kicking off at 7:00 pm BST, with access to away fans. For those who can't make it, Everton have promised that Official Members can watch a free live stream of the game via the Everton website.

