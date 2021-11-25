Fan-led Review of Football Governance published

Thursday, 25 November, 2021



The panel commissioned with performing a fan-led review of Football Governance has completed its work and published its findings and recommendations in a detailed report.The Fan Led Review of Football Governance was the result of three crisis points: the collapse of Bury FC, the Covoid-19 pandemic, and the attempt to set up a European Super League (ESL) in April 2021.A panel set up with Tracey Crouch, Conservative MP and former Minister of Sport as Chair of the Independent Fan Led Review of Football Governance. Their report was published this week and includes the following strategic recommendations:(A) To ensure the long-term sustainability of football, the Government should create a new independent regulator for English football (IREF)(B) To ensure financial sustainability of the professional game, IREF should oversee financial regulation in football.(C) New owners' and directors' tests for clubs should be established by IREF replacing the three existing tests and ensuring that only good custodians and qualified directors can run these vital assets.(D) Football needs a new approach to corporate governance to support a long-term sustainable future of the game.(E) Football needs to improve equality, diversity and inclusion in clubs with committed EDI Action Plans regularly assessed by IREF.(F) As a uniquely important stakeholder, supporters should be properly consulted by their clubs in taking key decisions by means of a Shadow Board.(G) Football clubs are a vital part of their local communities, in recognition of this there should be additional protection for key items of club heritage.(H) Fair distributions are vital to the long term health of football. The Premier League should guarantee its support to the pyramid and make additional, proportionate contributions to further support football.(I) Women's football should be treated with parity and given its own dedicated review.(J) As an urgent matter, the welfare of players exiting the game needs to be better protected — particularly at a young age.The full report is available at the link below.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads